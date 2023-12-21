Thrillers can easily make for some of the most heart-pounding and audience-engaging experiences on the big screen, creating more tension and high stakes than any other genre. Thrillers have had a long and monumental history over the years, yet the genre continues to have exceptional and iconic entries created in the modern era. 2023 showed more than any other year just how emphatic and powerful a good thriller can be, providing some of the most celebrated examples in recent memory.

With so many different streaming services and studios releasing original content, there has been no shortage of engaging thrillers this year. Ranging from massive box-office blockbuster success stories to smaller-scale and more intimate stories, there has been a great deal of diversity and nuance in this year's line-up of cinematic shockers. 2023 will easily go down as one of the best years for thriller movies, thanks to these stellar and acclaimed efforts.

10 'Master Gardener'

Director: Paul Schrader

Master Gardener follows the story of Narvel Roth, a meticulous horticulturist who has devoted the recent years of his life to tending the grounds of a gorgeous out-of-this-world estate. Roth is constantly having to pander to his wealthy employer, Mrs. Haverhill, who takes her requests too far when she asks him to take care of her troubled niece. This seemingly innocuous task proves itself to be an opening of Pandora's box for Roth, unleashing truths and secrets from his mysterious and violent past to the surface.

Paul Schrader has done an excellent job in recent years creating powerful and resonating thrillers that deal with pained and troubled protagonists, and Master Gardener is no different. The way that the film slowly but surely reveals more and more about Roth's painful past to the audience and other characters works wonders and adds suspense and intrigue to the story. Master Gardner'sthemes of self-forgiveness and hope grant it a more sympathetic tone that makes it stand out compared to Schrader's recent work.

9 'Leave the World Behind'

Director: Sam Esmail

Leave the World Behind follows a family's getaway vacation to a luxurious rental home taking a mysterious and ominous turn after a cyberattack knocks out all of their devices. Suddenly, two strangers appear at their door, asking if they can stay the night, as the power outage has seemingly affected the entire city. After reluctantly allowing them refuge, it soon becomes apparent that the blackout is a much greater threat than any of them could have previously considered.

While director Sam Esmail is most commonly known for his work in television, creating the phenomenal series Mr. Robot, he brings the same high tension to the silver screen in Leave the World Behind. Part of what makes Leave the World Behind so enticing and enthralling is the mystery and unknown that is ever present in the premise, as twists and changes come like a flash and leave drastic and massive impacts in their wake. Although it leaves a lot up to interpretation and doesn't answer every question, Leave the World Behind still finds ways to engage and thrill the audience.

8 'Tetris'

Director: Jon S. Baird

Tetris tells the wild and unpredictable real-life story of how the worldwide phenomenon video game Tetris was brought to audiences worldwide from its origin country of 1988 Soviet Union. As video game salesman Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers Tetris and realizes just how masterful it is, he does everything he can to get it into the hands of the public. However, it soon becomes a Herculean task in itself as he enters a wild and convoluted web of corruption, lies, corporate bullying, and chaos, finding his entire livelihood at risk.

Tetris was easily one of the biggest pleasant surprises when it came to thrillers in 2023, as nobody would have expected that a movie about Tetris would be such an engaging and heart-pumping thriller. The film is filled with numerous engaging twists and turns as Rogers delves deeper and deeper into the terrifying rabbit hole that is corruption within the crumbling Soviet Union. The film features great performances from both Egerton and Nikita Efremov, as well as an excellent score that transforms the classic Tetris music to fit the tense, high-stakes story.

7 'Missing'

Directors: Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick

A continuation and stand-alone sequel to the amazing Searching, Missing is another screen-life thriller that follows its main character unraveling the mystery disappearance of a family member. The film follows June, a teenager whose mother goes missing while on vacation in Colombia. After discovering some inconsistencies and having nowhere else to turn, June attempts to solve the case of her mother's disappearance on her own.

Searching was already a fantastic and highly creative rendition of a classic thriller, and Missing further expands on the promise and excitement that screen life provides. The film successfully adapts all notions of modern technology into its mystery, from VPN networks and cross-country Facetime to secret live streams and virtual assistants like Siri. Missing is a highly engaging and unpredictable mystery filled with twists and turns, directly placing the audience in the perspective of its endlessly relatable main character.

6 'Saltburn'

Director: Emerald Fennell

Saltburn follows the story of social outcast Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), who is having a difficult time finding his place while attending Oxford University. However, this changes when he forms a friendship with the charming and highly popular Felix Catton, who invites him to his family's estate, Saltburn, over the summer. However, life at Saltburn is anything but simple, and Oliver's time at the estate soon descends into chaos, infighting, and a constant struggle to stay afloat.

While it takes its sweet time before truly delving into its more thrilling aspects, Saltburn takes a turn in the second half, fully embracing its status as a shock value psychosexual thriller. This second half of the film is filled with numerous defining moments that, while cumbersome and abrasive to some, are easily the most jaw-dropping in the film. What truly elevates Saltburn into being so effective is its collection of all-star performances, especially Keoghan and the ever-reliable Rosamund Pike.

5 'Reality'

Director: Tina Satter

Reality follows the story of 25-year-old Reality Winner (Sydney Sweeney), who, after returning home from running errands, finds two FBI agents awaiting her at her home. What follows is a grueling and cumbersome 2-hour long experience where she's questioned about her work as an intelligence contractor. It soon becomes apparent that Reality is the most likely candidate to have leaked a classified document about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Sydney Sweeney's career-best performance powers Reality, taking the events surrounding a modern and incredibly recent story and painting a gripping, highly tense narrative from their retelling. Reality expertly recaptures and creates intrigue and suspense from its incredibly small scale and cast, working a highly interpersonal and emotional story. It's impressive just how well the film crafts sequences filled with tension and dread simply through the powerful usage of strong performances and chilling dialogue.

4 'Fair Play'

Director: Chloe Domont

Fair Play follows the story of Emily and Luke, who hide their relationship and engagement because they work at the same cutthroat hedge fund. However, Emily's unexpected promotion causes a massive divide between them, as they find it difficult to balance their ongoing romance with their fierce work lives. Their relationship and engagement slowly begin to fall apart as their competitive nature at work seeps into their personal lives.

Effective and high-quality erotic thrillers have sadly become a commodity and a rarity in the modern era. However, Fair Play proves that there are still original stories and life left within this subgenre of thriller. The film hinges on the dynamic relationship and chemistry between Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, a duo whose on-screen connection has many facets and intricacies. The film creates and continues a style that genuinely feels like a breath of fresh air compared to other thrillers of the modern era.

3 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline'

Director: Daniel Goldhaber

How to Blow Up a Pipeline follows a group of young environmental activists who, sick of how nothing is being done to hold corporations accountable for their role in climate change, take action into their own hands. Together, they hatch a scheme to execute a daring mission of blowing up a central oil pipeline in Texas, hoping to bring awareness to these issues and show that actions have to be taken to preserve the health of the planet.

With a wide cast of intricate and engaging characters coming together to pull off a daring, time-sensitive mission,

How to Blow Up a Pipeline brilliantly tells its eco-thriller story in the style of classic heist films like Ocean's Eleven. When interspersed with the timely and powerful messages and themes surrounding the importance of activism and the real impact that it can carry, How to Blow Up a Pipeline becomes a powerful, effective thriller. Its message is so relevant that it genuinely worried the FBI for its ability to empower audiences in such a defining way.

2 'The Killer'

Director: David Fincher

The latest film by legendary filmmaker David Fincher, The Killer follows the story of a tightly-knit assassin who takes a cold, precise, and ever-calculated approach to every job he takes. After a near-miss causes him to fail an important mission, he finds himself on the run as he battles his employers, other deadly assassins, and himself to make things right. However, no matter how deadly his mission comes, and no matter how many different locales he visits on his international manhunt, he insists it's nothing personal.

The Killer is one of Fincher's most intense works, as its lead finds himself in consistently dangerous and precautionary situations. The film brilliantly works thanks to the leading performance of Michael Fassbender, who balances the character's necessary cold demeanor with the awkward, clueless angle required for the film's themes. The Killer is unique, a continuation of the master-class filmography by one of cinema's best modern directors.

1 'Oppenheimer'

Director: Christopher Nolan

One of the year's biggest and most iconic films that will surely go down as one of the defining cinematic achievements of the decade, Oppenheimer is a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film follows the notorious historical figure during his role in the creation and development of the atomic bomb during World War II, a race to create an all-powerful weapon to win the war. However, the bomb's very existence will have massive ramifications that will forever change the world as we know it.

More than simply being the best and most recognizable thriller of the year, Oppenheimer has set itself up as one of the greatest and most recognized historical thrillers of all time. The film expertly weaves together its tale of regret and overwhelming power with masterful precision, allowing its massive 3-hour run time to fly by without a second's thought. While historical drama biopics rarely find themselves to be thrillers, Nolan does it effortlessly, turning Oppenheimer's story into a tale of inescapable remorse that creeps under the skin and stays there.

