Of the various genres that have seen success in film over the years, few have been as succinctly emblematic of their era as the enigmatic thriller. Being able to tap into the heightened sense of anxiety and tension as characters traverse various high-stakes scenarios has always made for exhilarating cinematic experiences, with the genre evolving a multitude of times according to the trends of the generation. A handful of perfect thrillers have so effectively displayed these notions of nail-biting excitement, including M and Vertigo.

However, even more interesting than the thrillers that managed to do everything right without a single flaw are those that, while still exceptional, have a single flaw stopping them from reaching perfection. It's certainly easier for a film to make one mistake than to make no mistakes at all, and a film can still largely be praised and enjoyed despite its singular flaw; yet, these shortcomings still make for an interesting topic of discussion. Whether they're modern films that will assuredly become modern classics in time or tried-and-true classics that have had their flaws exposed with time, the thriller genre has many of these almost-perfect gems.

10 'Pig' (2021)

Directed by Michael Sarnoski

One of the most critically acclaimed indie films of recent years and a modern highlight of Nicolas Cage's career, Pig sees Cage as a lonesome truffle hunter living alone in the Oregonian wilderness alongside his trusted truffle pig. When his beloved animal companion is suddenly kidnapped, he must return to his past in the city of Portland in search of his friend. He is also accompanied by Amir (Alex Wolff), a young and inexperienced supplier who usually purchases truffles to sell to high-end restaurants.

While its premise would have one assume that Pig is an action-packed revenge story where Cage destroys everyone in his path to save his pig, akin to something like Taken, the truth is much more unexpected and unique. Pig is built upon the strengths of emotion and the humanity of its characters, allowing its brilliant performances to do the talking with its somber story of acceptance and grief. Its singular issue is that so much of the film is reliant on subtext and symbolism that the actual story can get relatively uninteresting for viewers.

9 'American Psycho' (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron

American Psycho is one of the most acclaimed and divisive films of its era, yet continuing to provide a striking and undeniable vision that has aged like a fine wine since its release. The film follows the perspective of Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a wealthy New York investment executive who, despite his luxurious lifestyle, can only feel whole through his alternate lifestyle of murder and violence. As he attempts to hide this side of himself from his co-workers and friends, the line between reality and fantasy begins to blur.

There is a lot to love about American Psycho, from its inquisitive and topical satire to its endless amount of quotable lines and memorable kills, creating an experience that has only grown in popularity and cult classic status over the years. While the film will surely continue to amass a following in the decades to come, there still stands a singular point of missed potential that has left some viewers sour and confused. The film features many plot points and threads, yet one recurring point is the character of detective Donald Kimball (Willem Dafoe), who, despite repeated moments with Bateman, never gets a real payoff during the film.

8 'Caché' (2005)

Directed by Michael Haneke

One of the greatest cinematic examples of how less can be more, Caché is a technical marvel and an exercise in precise and calculated patience, taking a slow and methodical approach to its masterful storytelling. The film is a French psychological thriller that follows a couple continuously terrorized by a series of anonymous tapes placed on their front porch, featuring disturbing and haunting videos of their home. As they attempt to get to the bottom of who is behind these tapes, they end up going into the dark truths of their past.

Acclaimed director Michael Haneke has had a hand in numerous powerful experiences through his filmography, yet Caché still stands as one of his highest achievements, creating a sense of dread and tension through the slightest touch and the smallest of details. It's a film that will choose to sit in silence and the ramifications of its story for maximum impact, creating darkness and distrust in a way few films have ever accomplished before. Its only real issue is that it takes a good while before everything falls into place, but those able to sit with it will be fully enamored by the end.

7 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Double Indemnity is a quintessential and iconic neo-noirs that helped cement the classic conventions and style of noir filmmaking for decades to come with its timeless and effective storytelling. The film follows a scandalous plot conceived by alluring rich woman Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck), who convinces insurance agent Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) to help her murder her husband so that they can live comfortable lives off of the accidental death claim.

The noir thriller to end all noir thrillers, Double Indemnity is a quintessential first chapter for the subgenre that the vast majority of others would find inspiration and legacy from in the years to come. Its character dynamics and story haven't aged a day, still working wonders with a duo of electric performances helping the film still hold up compared to flashier modern thrillers. The only true issue that the film faces is its pacing, which, as a relic of 1940s filmmaking styles, takes too long to get going and also lingers for too long after its iconic climax.

6 'Prisoners' (2013)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

One of the most beloved and acclaimed films by director Denis Villeneuve, Prisoners makes the most of its A-list ensemble cast to create a gripping and high-stakes crime thriller. The film follows broken father Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman), who, after the police arrest and release a suspect in the abduction of his daughter and another young girl, decides to go out and take matters into his own hands to save them. Dover faces numerous obstacles and unexpected faces on his quest for justice, going to extreme lengths in the name of protecting his family.

While the film follows a similar premise to other classic abduction thrillers of the 21st century, its execution has helped make Prisoners such a critical success and one of the defining thrillers of the 2010s. The film takes a more subtle and layered approach to the proceedings, giving depth and nuance to its characters and focusing on the inherent humanist struggles at play as opposed to direct action. Still, Jackman's lead performance is relatively one-note compared to other characters and can grow tiring as the film goes on.

5 'Sorcerer' (1977)

Directed by William Friedkin

Easily one of the greatest and most well-aged action-thrillers the '70s had to offer, Sorcerer was initially a box office failure due to releasing near the same time as Star Wars; eventually, it was re-evaluated and considered one of the best films of the era. The film follows a group of four men, each from different parts of the globe and each hiding from the darkness of their pasts, as they come together in a remote South American town to risk their lives transporting gallons of unstable nitroglycerin across the jungle.

One of the quintessential aspects of thrillers that have made them a tried and true staple of cinema is their ability to unnerve and stress audiences, keeping them at the edge of their seat through pure filmmaking prowess. Sorcerer is easily one of the best when it comes to this skill, with a high-stakes mission that could go wrong at any time, relaying this minuscule margin of error near-perfectly to the audience. However, one issue that faces the film is its originality, as many were quick to point out that the film is almost an exact remake of the French thriller classic, The Wages of Fear.

4 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The Best Picture-winning historical biopic-thriller that took the world by storm and earned almost a billion dollars at the box office, Oppenheimer became a phenomenon on a scale simply unheard of for thrillers or biopics in general. Even over a year out from its original release, it still feels wild that a film about the tensions surrounding the creation of the nuclear bomb would be such a unanimous critical success and one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies, but that's just the kind of talent and capability that Christopher Nolan provides.

The film doesn't waste a second of its 3-hour runtime, with pinpoint accuracy in its pacing and seamlessly weaving together its fabled story of destruction and the folly of man. It will assuredly go on to be one of the defining chapters of filmmaking that people will always attribute to our current era of filmmaking as one of the few near-perfect experiences of the modern day. Ironically, one of its biggest draws would also become its singular flaw. With such a massive and daunting cast of legendary actors and actresses, there simply isn't time to go in-depth for each character, leaving many half-baked and underdeveloped figures hanging.

3 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Directed by Benny and Josh Safdie

A maddening rollercoaster of tension and anguish that doesn't let up until the very end, Uncut Gems is a masterclass in modern thriller filmmaking with its dynamic characters, exceptional stakes, and outstanding pacing. The film stars Adam Sandler in the rare dramatic role of Howard Ratner, a NYC jeweler who is always on the lookout for the next big score. Howard soon finds himself in a pickle when he makes a series of massive bets that, if they don't hit, threaten to crumble everything that he's worked for.

While Sandler is beloved for his comedic roles, Uncut Gems is the bonafide proof that he has what it takes to be an exceptional dramatic actor, delivering career-best work that rivals some of the best thriller performances of all time. The film seamlessly finds ways to keep the audience on the edge of their seat, continuously building on the excitement and tension until its explosive finale. The only notable issue with the film is the sound mixing, which can, at times, go beyond simply being chaotic as a tool to add to the tension and instead be so loud and aggressive that it comes across as grating.

2 'Oldboy' (2003)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

One of the most famous and iconic thrillers to come out of South Korea, Oldboy tells a harrowing story of revenge and destruction with some of the finest and most exceptional filmmaking out there. The film tells the story of Oh Dae-su, a man who, for reasons that he doesn't know, finds himself being imprisoned, drugged, and tortured for 15 years. Now, after having finally escaped his painful living conditions, he finds himself on a self-destructive journey to find whoever is responsible and get his glorious revenge.

Oldboy sets up its ingenious and instantly hooking premise and fully delivers an array of brilliant action sequences and unfiltered carnage, combined with all the dread and unending pain that Dae-su faced and still grapples with constantly. Director Park Chan-wook is at the top of his ability when setting up sequences, delivering them in a way that serves to amp up and get the audience that much more invested in Dae-su's plight. The film is often in conversation with one of the best South Korean films of all time, even if the ending and payoff are highly predictable.

1 'Se7en' (1995)

Directed by David Fincher

One of the most acclaimed and iconic mystery films of all time, Se7en has become synonymous with modern thrillers as a whole thanks to its heightened stakes and ingenious twist on the crime procedural subgenre. The film follows a duo of homicide detectives who find themselves on the hunt for a serial killer whose crimes are based on the seven deadly sins. While one detective is going down the rabbit hole to find a semblance of an answer to the killer's motives, the other simply scoffs at these vain efforts.

So much of the conversation around Se7en centers on its iconic final act, where everything that the film has been building comes together in a brilliant display of storytelling and filmmaking. David Fincher has a fundamental understanding of how these types of high-octane thrillers work, bringing together a story that cuts to the very essence of why thrillers strike such a chord with audiences worldwide. As much unanimous praise and love as Se7en receives, the ending overwhelms and takes too much focus and attention away from the rest of the film, which can be seen as slower and duller by comparison.