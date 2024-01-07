The thriller genre (not the 1982 album) is a fairly broad one, and as such, tends to get combined with other genres. It's rare to get a movie that's wholly definable as a thriller without having say some dramatic, comedic, or romantic elements, but perhaps that speaks to the genre's applicability and popularity over the years. Thriller movies will often have mass appeal because of the excitement they contain, with even Academy Award voters being partial to the odd thriller here and there.

This is demonstrated by the fact that in almost 100 years of the Oscars being an awards show, a total of 10 thrillers have won Best Picture. It's not the most well-represented genre out of such winners, but it's a genre better represented than horror or sci-fi/fantasy movies, at least. Many of these movies also fit into other genres, but have enough thrills and tense sequences to also be classifiable as thrillers. These winners (all of them very good at "worst") are ranked below, starting with the great and ending with the greatest.

10 'Rebecca' (1940)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

It might be surprising to some that a filmmaker as legendary and beloved as Alfred Hitchcock only had one of his movies win Best Picture, and it was one of his earlier films, too (not going to one of his more high-profile classics like Vertigo, Psycho, or Rear Window). That Best Picture winner was way back in 1940, when the English filmmaker had only just started making movies in the U.S., and the name of the film was Rebecca.

A combination of mystery, romance, and thriller genres, Rebecca centers on an uneasy marriage between a widower who can’t let go of his past, and his new, young wife who finds herself in over her head. It’s incredibly atmospheric and well-acted by Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine, standing as one of many compelling titles within Hitchcock’s vast – and oftentimes thrilling - body of work.

9 'Argo' (2012)

Director: Ben Affleck

Of all the movies directed by Ben Affleck so far, Argo is his most successful work to date, and arguably his best. It takes a bizarre true story perfect for the thriller genre, serving as a great historical drama with humor derived from how outlandish the story can get, given it focuses on an unusual plan to rescue a group of Americans during the Iran hostage crisis, which took place between 1979 and 1981.

Argo is a movie that starts understated and gradually increases the tension as it goes along, all building to a fantastic and even nail-biting final act. It might not be the greatest or most memorable Best Picture winner of all time, but as far as drama/thriller movies based on real-life events go, it’s perhaps one of the more entertaining high-profile ones in recent memory.

8 'In the Heat of the Night' (1967)

Director: Norman Jewison

In the Heat of the Night might not feel as revolutionary by today’s standards, but the way it tackled some heady themes in an uncompromising way (at least by the standards of the 1960s) ensures it ranks up there with the best of its decade. The central premise sees a Black detective (played by Sidney Poitier) sent to a southern town to investigate a murder, where he’s then met with suspicion and scorn by many locals there.

It was a movie that came out during a particularly radical year for American cinema, and still holds up as one that can be admired for what it did in its day. The central crime/mystery/thriller narrative at the center of In the Heat of the Night also proves relatively engaging from an entertainment perspective, meaning it succeeds in telling a good story while also being about broader societal issues and themes.

7 'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Undoubtedly a highlight within the tension-filled filmography of Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker is an expertly made war movie that also functions as a continually uneasy thriller. Given the focus of the film is on the members of a bomb squad unit, that shouldn’t be too surprising, seeing as sequences that revolve around the age-old question of “which wire should we cut?” are stomach-churning enough when they happen infrequently.

The Hurt Locker is understandably a movie filled to the brim with such sequences, and as such, it’s likely to be one particularly sweat-inducing war movie. It’s also a film that functions as a fascinating and troubling exploration of the idea that warfare can be like a drug to some people, given how the protagonist (played by Jeremy Renner) seems constantly drawn to the high-stakes nature of combat and bomb-defusing, despite – or perhaps because of – the danger involved.

6 'The French Connection' (1971)

Director: William Friedkin

William Friedkin made a name for himself as a filmmaker with the release of The French Connection, and further, it was a film that solidified Gene Hackman as one of his generation’s finest actors. With a relatively short runtime, it’s a movie that always keeps its pacing snappy and borderline-non-stop, revolving around a boundary-pushing detective who’s willing to go a step or two further than most if it means catching the criminals he’s after.

Containing some great action scenes as well as a gritty crime-related storyline, The French Connection also exemplifies the action and crime genres at their best, with the fact that the movie is also thrilling simply being icing on the cake. While it feels like the kind of movie that tended to get made in the 1970s in some ways, much of it continues to hold up astoundingly well, and it’s certainly up there with the most exciting Best Picture winners of all time.

5 'The Departed' (2006)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Like Hitchcock before him, it’s perhaps a little alarming that the great Martin Scorsese only has one Best Picture winner to his name. Also, like Hitchcock, few would call that sole winner his very best film. Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas… all those and many more failed to win Best Picture, though 2006’s The Departed did. While it’s great in its own right, maybe this was something of a consolation prize, or apology for not giving Scorsese a Best Picture trophy sooner.

The narrative of The Departed involves a police officer going undercover to infiltrate a mafia gang in Boston, only for the gang to essentially have the same exact idea, sending one of their own into the police academy to infiltrate the police force. It’s more or less a 2.5-hour-long game of cat and mouse, and once it gets going, it never stops feeling intense until its bloody and alarming final act is done and dusted.

4 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Directors: Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

An ultra-violent Western that pulls no punches, No Country for Old Men is another winning film from the Coen Brothers, and their biggest overall Oscar success so far. It’s fair to call it a modern Western of sorts, but it is also more than that, functioning as a bleak and sometimes even nightmarish drama alongside feeling like a persistently tense thriller.

The plot revolves around one man coming across a fortune that doesn’t belong to him, and the way claiming it puts him in great danger, given there’s an unstoppable hitman on the loose who’ll stop at nothing to regain it. It’s a troubling and harsh movie, when it comes to subject matter, yet it does also manage to be engrossing, at least initially… the ending may not feel satisfying to all, at least not straight away, but it is something that undeniably sticks with you.

3 'On the Waterfront' (1954)

Director: Elia Kazan

Marlon Brando gave too many iconic performances to call his role in On the Waterfront his defining one, but it is at least one of his most remarkable and memorable performances. The film is an emotionally intense one that would have seemed incredibly realistic for its time, dealing with a heavy yet gripping story about crime and corruption, and one man’s determination to stand up to those who too frequently get away with being oppressors.

Admittedly, On the Waterfront isn’t always classified as a thriller, but IMDb does ultimately list it as one of the genres the film fits into. It’s not too extreme a classification, given the plot of On the Waterfront moves at an impressively quick pace for a film of its time, and the story is one that’s high-stakes and filled with danger for its protagonist. 70 years ago, it was considered a great crime/drama/thriller movie, and to this day, it remains just as compelling.

2 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Director: Jonathan Demme

Standing as one of the most popular Best Picture winners of all time (at least according to users on IMDb), The Silence of the Lambs is a superb film; one good enough that it’s difficult to imagine someone coming away from it disappointed. It has an iconic Anthony Hopkins performance at its center, and an equally great turn from Jodie Foster, with both winning Oscars for acting alongside the film winning for Screenplay, Director, and Best Picture.

The story sees Foster’s character strike up an unusual alliance with Hopkins', the former being a young FBI agent and the latter being an imprisoned serial killer who may be able to assist with tracking down another killer who’s at large. The Silence of the Lambs moves steadily while always being engrossing, delivering one thrilling sequence after another, and representing the best of what the crime and thriller genres have to offer.

1 'Parasite' (2019)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Parasite is something of a darkly comedic satirical film before it takes a fascinating turn into thriller territory, being sure to take viewers off guard and keep them glued to their seats as the second half progresses. To belong to familiar genres while also being entirely surprising and next-to-impossible to make predictions about speaks to just how perfect Parasite is, with it being not only a top-quality Best Picture-winning thriller, but also up there with the best Best Picture winners full-stop.

Bong Joon-ho had made great films before Parasite, but this 2019 comedy/drama/thriller was next-level stuff, and it remains to be seen whether he can take his style to even greater heights in the future. For now, Parasite represents a great peak for both him and Best Picture winners at the Oscars as a whole, with it being one of the very best thriller films ever made.

