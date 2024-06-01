While disturbing films are often associated with the horror genre, thrillers can often surpass them in their dark subject matter. As thrillers usually feature more active protagonists than horror movies, there is greater potential for creating compelling anti-hero narratives that show protagonists voluntarily venturing into the darkness against their better judgment.

Dark thrillers can come in many forms, ranging from intense action-heavy revenge stories to unsettling slow-burn narratives. Making use of graphic imagery, mounting dread, and troubling subject matter, a great dark thriller can make its audience feel as if they are experiencing the events right alongside the characters, creating a strong investment in the story. Spanning a variety of subgenres, these are the darkest and most intense thrillers ever made.

10 'Revenge' (2017)

Directed by Coralie Fargeat

Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, Revenge is a French revenge horror thriller. Set in the Moroccan desert, the film follows Jen (Matilda Lutz), a young American woman vacationing with her boyfriend Richard (Kevin Janssens) and his friends. When Jen is assaulted and left for dead by the men, she vows to hunt them down as revenge for their violations against her.

As an entry into the New French Extremity canon, Revenge uses its disturbing and graphic content to enhance its themes of female empowerment and the horrifying consequences of misogyny. The film is visually gorgeous, featuring bright colors and a beautiful landscape that contrasts wonderfully with the darkness of its themes and the extremity of its injury detail. Adding a necessary feminist angle to the revenge thriller subgenre, Revenge is dark, exhilarating and incredibly memorable.

9 'Killer Joe' (2011)

Directed by William Friedkin

Killer Joe is a 2011 Southern Gothic crime thriller directed by William Friedkin. The film follows Chris (Emile Hirsch), a young man who enlists his family in a scheme to murder his mother for life insurance money. Unable to commit the crime himself, Chris hires "Killer" Joe Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a corrupt cop and hitman who begins a relationship with Chris' sweet younger sister, Dottie (Juno Temple), in lieu of financial compensation.

Containing a cast of almost exclusively despicable characters, Killer Joe has no real heroes and plenty of villains, making the climax's chaos feel like watching a car crash. Earning the rare NC-17 rating, the film contains disturbing and brutal violence both on and off-screen, mixed with a wickedly delicious streak of black comedy running through it. Not for the faint of heart, Killer Joe is one of the darkest thrillers in recent memory.

8 'The Gift' (2015)

Directed by Joel Edgerton

Written and directed by Joel Edgerton, The Gift is a 2015 psychological thriller. The film follows Robyn (Rebecca Hall) and Simon (Jason Bateman), a couple whose new life in the suburbs is interrupted by an encounter with Gordo (Edgerton), a former classmate of Simon's with whom he shares a disturbing secret. Although initially friendly, Gordo's relationship with the couple becomes sinister as old troubles begin to resurface.

In contrast to his usual role as a comedic straight man, Jason Bateman's performance in The Gift is genuinely unsettling as a man attempting to conceal his dark past. Both Gordo and Simon are menacing presences throughout the film, making the audience increasingly nervous for Robyn's safety. Tightly directed with a great sense of mounting suspense, The Gift is an engaging and shockingly dark thriller.

7 'Hard Candy' (2005)

Directed by David Slade

Hard Candy is a 2005 psychological thriller directed by David Slade. The film follows Hayley (Elliot Page), a young teenage girl who attempts to entrap Jeff (Patrick Wilson), a photographer who she suspects of child molestation and murder. The psychological games between Hayley and Jeff are intense and often hard to watch as both attempt to use their age and power dynamic to gain the upper hand.

The majority of the film is a two-hander. Page's teenage vigilante subverts expectations of youthful naiveté and fragility, and Wilson's performance as a sinister yet vulnerable predator is disturbingly compelling. Hard Candy is visually striking, making great use of grays and blues with strong pops of red that emphasize the sense of danger and create allusions to the story of Red Riding Hood. With its highly taboo subject matter, Hard Candy is a disturbing yet cathartic thriller.

Hard Candy Release Date January 14, 2005 Cast Patrick Wilson , elliot page , Sandra Oh , Odessa Rae , G.J. Echternkamp Runtime 99 minutes Writers Brian Nelson

6 'Se7en' (1995)

Directed by David Fincher

Directed by David Fincher, Se7en is a 1995 crime thriller. The film follows two detectives, the experienced William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and the young David Mills (Brad Pitt), as they are tasked with investigating a bizarre series of crimes themed around the seven deadly sins. It soon becomes apparent that the murders are the work of John Doe (Kevin Spacey), an ideological serial killer intent on punishing people he deems to be sinners.

The crime scenes staged in the film are visually and conceptually horrifying, with John Doe deriving his torture methods from literal interpretations of sins such as sloth, pride and gluttony. Additionally, the film builds to an incredibly bleak and disturbing climax that places Mills at the center of John Doe's sadistic games, leading to one of the most sequences moments in thriller cinema. From its grim premise to its gritty execution, Se7en is an extremely dark film with an infamously morbid ending.

Se7en Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date September 22, 1995 Cast Brad Pitt , Morgan Freeman , gwyneth paltrow , R. Lee Ermey , Daniel Zacapa Runtime 127 minutes Writers Andrew Kevin Walker

5 'Caché' (2005)

Directed by Michael Haneke

Caché is a 2005 French psychological thriller written and directed by Michael Haneke. The film follows Georges (Daniel Auteuil) and Anne (Juliette Binoche), a couple who begin receiving videotapes of their own house and cryptic drawings from a mysterious stalker. As the stalking intensifies, Georges discovers connections to disturbing incidents from his childhood, uncovering that he might not be so innocent in what is happening to his family.

The film presents a dark and compelling mystery anchored by its deliberate slow-burn storytelling and fantastic performances from the cast. Like much of Haneke's work, Caché is concerned with social and political themes, focusing much of its story on the impacts of political upheaval in the aftermath of historical atrocities committed by French police against Algerians and treating the subject with the disturbing gravity it deserves. Caché is a shocking and dark thriller perfect for fans of arthouse and foreign cinema.

Caché Release Date February 17, 2006 Cast Daniel Auteuil , Juliette Binoche , Maurice Bénichou , Annie Girardot , Bernard Le Coq , Walid Afkir Runtime 117 minutes Writers Michael Haneke

4 'Prisoners' (2013)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Prisoners is a 2013 thriller centering on two families whose young daughters are abducted on Thanksgiving. The case is investigated by Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal), who identifies an intellectually disabled young man, Alex (Paul Dano), as a potential suspect. However, when Alex is released from custody, one of the fathers, Keller (Hugh Jackman), takes matters into his own hands.

Prisoners is brutal and uncompromising, with its scenes of torture often being genuinely hard to watch, made even more intense by the phenomenal performances from Hugh Jackman and Paul Dano. The film explores the ripple effects of trauma and the darkness hidden within everyone, exploring how far a parent could go to save their child. Featuring a stellar cast, excellent cinematography and a truly sinister plot, Prisoners is a highly dark and well-made thriller that stays with its audience.

3 'Oldboy' (2003)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Adapted from Garon Tsuchiya and Nobuaki Minegishi's manga of the same name, Oldboy is a 2003 South Korean action-thriller neo-noir film directed by Park Chan-wook. The film follows Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), a man held captive for 15 years with no explanation. After his release, Oh Dae-su attempts to track down the man who imprisoned him with the help of a young woman named Mi-do (Kang Hye-jung), uncovering life-changing and awful secrets about himself and his captor.

Featuring captivating performances and exhilarating action sequences, Oldboy is incredibly compelling despite its dark subject matter. The film is a subversion of the typical revenge stories common in the thriller genre, with Oh Dae-su's quest for answers directly destroying his chance at rebuilding a normal life after his ordeal. With one of the most upsetting twists in modern film, Oldboy is a masterpiece of South Korean cinema.

Oldboy (2003) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date November 21, 2003 Cast Choi Min-sik , Yoo Ji-tae , Kang Hye-jung Runtime 120 minutes Writers Garon Tsuchiya , Nobuaki Minegishi , Park Chan-wook

2 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

The last film directed by Stanley Kubrick, Eyes Wide Shut is a 1999 erotic psychological thriller adapted from Arthur Schnitzler's 1926 novella Traumnovelle. Taking place at Christmastime, the film follows Bill (Tom Cruise) and Alice (Nicole Kidman), a couple whose relationship is rocked by Alice's reveal that she has fantasized about having an affair. Bill then goes on a night of exploring the darkest corners of New York City, discovering a sinister secret society that participates in highly organized and ritualistic orgies.

Eyes Wide Shut has a pervasive atmosphere of menace throughout its runtime, consistently feeling like there is something incomprehensible and evil just out of frame. The film explores conspiracy theories, toxic relationships and broken marriages, and the darkness that lives within even the most seemingly normal people and places. Hypnotic but decidedly eerie, Eyes Wide Shut is an intelligently written and visually stunning film that will leave many viewers with a feeling of unshakable paranoia.

Eyes Wide Shut Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date July 16, 1999 Cast Tom Cruise , Nicole Kidman , Madison Eginton , Jackie Sawiris , Sydney Pollack , Leslie Lowe Runtime 159 minutes Writers Arthur Schnitzler , Stanley Kubrick , Frederic Raphael

1 'The Vanishing' (1988)

Directed by George Sluizer

Directed by George Sluizer, The Vanishing is a 1988 Dutch-French thriller. The film follows a Dutch couple, Saskia (Johanna ter Steege) and Rex (Gene Bervoets), whose vacation in France comes to a horrific end when Saskia is abducted by a French family man and secret sadist, Raymond (Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu). The film then follows a tense cat-and-mouse game as Raymond attempts to further psychologically torture Rex by promising to reveal Saskia's whereabouts to him.

Adapted from the 1984 novella The Golden Egg by Tim Krabbé, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sluizer, the film is impeccably written, with all of its characters feeling three-dimensional and compelling. The film evokes a sense of creeping dread through its distressing central question of what happened to Saskia, culminating in one of the most viscerally terrifying endings in cinema. Not for the faint of heart, The Vanishing is one of the darkest thrillers ever made.

The Vanishing (1988) Release Date October 27, 1988 Cast Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu , Gene Bervoets , Johanna ter Steege , Gwen Eckhaus , Pierre Forget Runtime 107 Minutes Writers Tim Krabbé , George Sluizer

