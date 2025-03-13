A thriller is defined as "a book, play, or film that has an exciting story, often about solving a crime." The genre has great and fun representatives that follow this exact definition, but the biggest characteristic of any thriller is that it's exciting. Today, many filmmakers have redefined the thriller genre by creating movies that make viewers think as much as they raise their pulse, showing that a good thriller can and should entertain from its first to its final moments.

Luckily, there are thriller movies that will do exactly that. The bar is high, but some movies honor the definition of a thriller and keep viewers hooked every minute. Whether it's an Alfred Hitchcock classic or a more recent foreign film, movies that have the ability to keep momentum are rare gems. This list will discuss ten endlessly entertaining thrillers that are commonly known as good representatives of the genre and a great start for anyone looking to be thrilled, excited, and impressed.

10 'Blow Out' (1981)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via Filmways Pictures

John Travolta stars in one of Brian De Palma's most exciting features. The 1980s were full of great movies, and De Palma had the decade in the palm of his hands. Blow Out was inspired by Michelangelo Antonioni's Blowup, but De Palma replaced the medium of photography with sound, making the movie feel more immersive with exceptional sound engineering. The movie wasn't all that popular among audiences, though critics loved it; today, it's a cult classic and one of the major representatives of the neo-noir thriller genre.

Blow Out follows sound technician Jack Terry (Travolta) working on a slasher film in Philadelphia. While he's out recording more realistic sounds for the movie, he witnesses a car steering off the road and into a creek. Jack saves the survivor, Sally (Nancy Allen), but upon reviewing the sound recording, realizes he may have evidence of a crime. Blow Out is exciting from start to finish and an ode to Hitchcock's thrillers; it's also one of Travolta's best roles.