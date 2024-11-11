The thriller is one of the most popular and long-lived movie genres, going back to the early days of the medium and still very much kicking today. The best of them combine gripping plots, unforgettable characters, and stylish direction to delve into the darkest corners of human nature. If they pull off this balancing act, they can be simultaneously unsettling, insightful, and highly entertaining. With this in mind, this list considers some of the thrillers that cinephiles just have to see.

These movies encompass a range of subgenres, from psychological to crime thrillers, noir-inspired mysteries to unsettling tales of obsession. Whether unraveling a conspiracy, following a twisted path of clues, or narrowly escaping a deadly pursuer, these movies are designed to pull viewers into their world and test the limits of their nerves.

10 'North by Northwest' (1959)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

"Now, you listen to me. I’m an advertising man, not a red herring." North by Northwest is a whirlwind of mistaken identity, espionage, and suspense, following Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant), a New York advertising executive who is mistaken for a spy. Targeted by sinister forces led by the villainous Phillip Vandamm (James Mason), Thornhill embarks on a cross-country escape involving high-stakes chases and hidden identities. What follows is one of Alfred Hitchcock's most entertaining stories - and one which has aged remarkably well.

Sure, some scenes strain credulity, but that's part of the fun. The Master of Suspense shoots every scene with skill, serving up sweeping visuals, clever twists, and an ever-present sense of danger. The most impressive of all is the famous crop duster sequence, which quickly became iconic. The film resonated with its compelling performances, juicy plot, and cheeky symbolism (straining the boundaries of the Hayes Code). In the process, it created a blueprint that would be emulated by countless action thrillers and espionage movies, including the Bond films.

9 'Chinatown' (1974)

Directed by Roman Polanski

"Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown." Jack Nicholson leads this neo-noir mystery as J.J. "Jake" Gittes, a private detective specializing in sordid cases of infidelity. When he's hired to follow Hollis Mulwray (Darrell Zwerling), a prominent city official in Los Angeles, Gittes uncovers a tangled conspiracy involving water rights, corruption, and family secrets. From here, the film morphs into a broader study of power, cynicism, and moral decay.

Although set in the 1930s, Chinatown works as a commentary on the malaise and disillusionment of Watergate-era America. Aside from the themes, the movie is simply entertaining, with a suspenseful atmosphere and ever-ratcheting tension. Robert Towne's Oscar-winning screenplay is sharp and memorable, handing the stars many quotable liens. The period recreation is also terrific, down to the costumes, homes, and classic cars. The stylish direction provides the perfect framework for the stellar performances by Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. John Hillerman is also great in his menacing supporting role.

8 'The Third Man' (1949)

Directed by Carol Reed

"In Switzerland, they had brotherly love… and they produced the cuckoo clock." The Third Man follows American writer Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten) as he arrives in post-war Vienna to visit his friend Harry Lime (Orson Welles), only to find that Lime has died under mysterious circumstances. Holly soon uncovers a web of deceit and black-market dealings, eventually discovering that Lime is very much alive—and deeply involved in a sinister scheme. The events that follow test his loyalty to his friend, as well as his survival skills.

The movie is well-constructed on every level, from the intelligent script by journalist and novelist Graham Greene to the central performances and Anton Karas's stirring string score. Welles, in particular, shines as Lame, playing the character with the perfect mix of charm and malevolence. In addition to being an engaging mystery, The Third Man serves as a vivid depiction of Europe in the shadow of World War II. Robert Krasker's cinematography turns Vienna into an otherworldly and unsettling place.

7 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

"A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti." Perhaps the defining serial killer movie, The Silence of the Lambs follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), as she is drawn into the mind of a serial killer to catch another. To solve the case, Clarice must interview Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic murderer. The relationship between these two figures drives the tension, with Lecter's chilling intellect and charisma making him as much an enigma as the case Clarice is trying to solve.

The Silence of the Lambs was a sleeper hit on release, sweeping that year's Oscars, and it remains coldly effective today. The lynchpin of the film is the towering performance by Hopkins, easily ranking among cinema's all-time finest villains. He's complemented by Jonathan Demme's taut, confident direction and a killer score by the legendary Howard Shore.

6 'The 39 Steps' (1935)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

"There’s a man who’s going to be killed if we don’t do something!" In The 39 Steps, a seemingly ordinary man named Richard Hannay (Robert Donat) becomes a fugitive after being wrongly accused of murder. As he flees, he uncovers a plot involving espionage and national security, centered around a shadowy organization known as the 39 Steps. With a determined secret agent hot on his trail, Hannay embarks on a desperate mission to clear his name and thwart a deadly conspiracy.

Many of Hitchcock's signature elements are present here, like a wrongly accused protagonist, a MacGuffin, an icy female lead, and a cameo by the director. There's also the intricate plotting, abundant betrayal, and awkward yet humorous interactions between the fugitive and his captor. While some aspects of the movie are understandably dated, it's still enjoyable and is way above most 1930s thrillers. Indeed, The 39 Steps contains flashes of the grander Hitchcock masterpieces that would follow.

5 'Zodiac' (2007)

Directed by David Fincher

"I need to know who he is. I need to stand there. I need to look him in the eye." Zodiac chronicles the real-life investigation into the Zodiac Killer, who terrorized San Francisco in the 1960s and 70s. At the center of the story are three men obsessed with finding the elusive killer: journalist Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), detective Dave Toschi (Mark Ruffalo), and reporter Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.). The case drags on without resolution, causing their lives to unravel, consumed by the mystery.

David Fincher’s meticulous direction and slow-burn pacing allow the tension to build naturally. The result is a compelling blend of journalism, police procedural, and serial killer story. Much of the movie's intensity comes from the fact that Fincher himself was obsessed with the Zodiac Killer case. He has described the Zodiac as "the ultimate boogeyman." The runtime might be a little too long, but there's no denying the potency of Zodiac's storytelling and message.