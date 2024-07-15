Complexity is an underrated virtue that most thrillers need to develop in order to succeed. It’s too often that audiences are drawn to commercially viable films like superhero franchises that offer simplistic narratives, which don’t challenge them to think critically about what they are actually watching. Films that start conversations and demand a great deal of attention are generally much more interesting in the long run than those that can be forgotten as soon as they are over.

Many of the greatest thrillers of all time force their audiences to invest heavily in the story, both to understand it on a narrative level and to develop feelings about the themes that the director is intending to tackle. This level of complexity is useful when rewatching these films multiple times in order to determine how well they have held up over the years. Here are the ten most complex thriller movies of all time.

10 ‘M’ (1931)

Directed by Fritz Lang

Peter Lorre with an M on his back, looking at a mirror in 'M' (1931)
While the early silent era of cinema was dominated by slapstick comedies starring the likes of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, M marked a new critical high point within the German Expressionist Movement due to its complex themes about the true nature of evil. The terrifying crime thriller examines a hasty alliance formed between the police and the mafia in order to catch a malicious child killer who has been picking off innocent children one by one.

M was one of the first films to dig into criminal psychology in a nuanced way and reckon with whether the “ends justify the means” when it came to tackling a force of evil. Although some of the contextual information and references make M very dated, the influence of Fritz Lang’s defining masterpiece can be seen in serial killer films like The Silence of the Lambs, Se7en, and Longlegs, among others.

M (1931)
M (1931)
Thriller
Thriller
Crime
Mystery

Release Date
May 11, 1931
Director
Fritz Lang
Cast
Peter Lorre , Ellen Widmann , Inge Landgut , Otto Wernicke , Theodor Loos
Runtime
99 Minutes
Main Genre
Thriller

9 ‘The Lady from Shanghai’ (1948)

Directed by Orson Welles

Rita Hayworth as Elsa Bannister pointing a gun at a man as Orson Welles as Michael O'Hara stands behind her in The Lady from Shanghai

Orson Welles may be best known for creating Citizen Kane, a film that many cinema scholars have referred to as the greatest of all time, but he was also responsible for making a number of excellent psychological thrillers with groundbreaking cinematic techniques. The Lady from Shanghai is a twisty crime thriller with a note-perfect ending that got far more ambiguous than most films of the era would ever be able to pull off. Welles plays an unwitting protagonist who is deceived into helping the woman he loves pull off a wicked scheme.

The Lady from Shanghai examined how it was possible for a good man to become evil, a theme that is relevant in many of Welles’ films. Although Welles would go on to make many direct adaptations of William Shakespeare plays, there is a very “Shakespearean” sense of tragedy within the narrative of The Lady From Shanghai.

The Lady From Shanghai (1948)
NR
Mystery
Crime
Drama
Thriller

Release Date
December 24, 1947
Director
Orson Welles
Cast
Rita Hayworth , Orson Welles , Everett Sloane , Glenn Anders , Ted de Corsia
Runtime
87 Minutes
Main Genre
Mystery

8 ‘Vertigo’ (1958)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Jimmy Stewart and Kim Novak in Vertigo
Image via Paramount Pictures

Vertigo is often cited as one of the greatest achievements of Alfred Hitchcock’s career, and for good reason. Despite making massive changes to the original book that it was based on, Vertigo is a brilliant update of the neo-noir genre that uses dream sequences to pull off one of the coolest twists in the history of the genre. James Stewart gives one of his best performances as a grizzled former detective who is paralyzed by his fear of heights.

Vertigo does a great job at addressing themes of double identity and how loss can cause people to experience visions that feel realistic to them. Although Vertigo’s twist is most effective for those who have never seen the film before, it's one of Hitchcock’s most profound movies that can be appreciated even more on multiple viewings to examine the latent details.

7 ‘Point Blank’ (1967)

Directed by John Boorman

Lee Marvin as Walker holding a gun and looking down at something in the film Point Blank

Action cinema was still in its infancy when John Boorman created his legendary 1967 classic, but Point Blank may be one of the most expensive arthouse films that was ever disguised as a mainstream crime thriller. The thought-provoking mystery film centers on the assassin Walker (Lee Marvin), who strikes out on a path of revenge after his former cohorts leave him for dead.

Given that there’s never any information given about what happens before the story starts, some viewers believe that Walker is in fact dead the entire time and that the extended revenge fantasy is just part of a vision that he is having in the last moments of his life. Point Blank was highly influential in the development of the action genre and served as a heavy inspiration for Steven Soderbergh’s acclaimed 1999 revenge thriller The Limey, starring Terrence Stamp.

Point Blank (1967)
Point Blank (1967)
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Release Date
August 30, 1967
Director
John Boorman
Cast
Lee Marvin , Angie Dickinson , Keenan Wynn , Carroll O'Connor , Lloyd Bochner
Runtime
92 Minutes
Studio(s)
Judd Bernard-Irwin Winkler Production

6 ‘Lost Highway’ (1997)

Directed by David Lynch

The Mystery Man holding a camcorder in Lost Highway
Image via October Films

David Lynch has made countless films that define any traditional sense of logic, but Lost Highway is the rare mystery film that may be entirely incomprehensible on first viewing. The highly erotic noir mystery stars Bill Pullman as a jazz saxophone player who is drawn into a dangerous world of deceit and doppelgangers when he begins to fall in love with an enigmatic femme fatale (Patricia Arquette).

Lost Highway examines the importance that dreams play in someone’s psychology and forces the viewers to question how much of what they are watching is actually intended to be taken literally. Like many of his films, Lost Highway is a film that Lynch has refused to “explain,” which makes it all the more interesting to watch and give different interpretations of. It’s perhaps the most unsettling and romantic project of his entire career.

Lost Highway
Lost Highway
R
Drama
Mystery
Thriller
Release Date
January 15, 1997
Director
David Lynch
Cast
Bill Pullman , Patricia Arquette , John Roselius , Louis Eppolito , Jenna Maetlind , michael massee
Runtime
134 minutes
Main Genre
Drama

5 ‘Pi’ (1998)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Sean Gullette and Ben Shenkman looking down at something in Pi (1998)
Image via Summit Entertainment

Darren Aronofsky has made it a habit of making films about miserable outsiders who have severe mental health issues and deal with trauma. While films like Black Swan, The Whale, Requiem for a Dream, and The Wrestler are more traditional character dramas, Aronofsky’s directorial debut, Pi, is a mind-blowing thriller about the dangers of obsession and belief in conspiracy theories. The film centers on a brilliant mathematician who believes that he can find a recurring pattern in the numeral Pi.

Pi predates the birth of fringe internet communities but explores many of the commonalities that are relevant to fringe groups that have niche interests. It’s a short yet highly thought-provoking film that manages to turn a subject as dull as math into the premise of a thriller. Aronofsky never made another project that was nearly as daring or original.

Pi (1998)
Pi (1998)
R
Thriller

Release Date
July 10, 1998
Director
Darren Aronofsky
Cast
Sean Gullette , Mark Margolis , Ben Shenkman , Samia Shoaib , Pamela Hart , Ajay Naidu , Stephen Pearlman
Runtime
84 Minutes
Main Genre
Psychological

4 ‘Fight Club’ (1999)

Directed by David Fincher

Brad Pitt's Tyler Durden looking up in front of his soap-making set-up in Fight Club
Image via 20th Century Fox

Fight Club is a far more complicated film than it is remembered as being, as many viewers seem to willfully misinterpret the infamous ending that David Fincher inserted. Although it's a story about how the Narrator (Edward Norton) gains confidence by starting a fight club with Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), the film serves as a sharp critique of toxic masculinity and the cult of personality. Violence only leads to more violence, and Fight Club shows that starting a massacre is a sign of madness and not some brave act of defiance.

Fight Club aims much of its satire on consumerism and capitalism, exposing how materialistic desires are simply a pathway to depression and anguish. Ironically, those who felt “empowered” by what the Narrator and Tyler end up doing may have been the same exact people that the film was intent on criticizing.

Fight Club
Fight Club
R
Drama
Thriller
Mystery
Crime
Release Date
October 15, 1999
Director
David Fincher
Cast
Edward Norton , Brad Pitt , Helena Bonham Carter , Meat Loaf , Zach Grenier , Richmond Arquette
Runtime
139 minutes
Main Genre
Drama

3 ‘Vanilla Sky’ (2001)

Directed by Cameron Crowe

David and Sofia walking in Vanilla Sky

Vanilla Sky served as a remake of the international cult science fiction film Open Your Eyes, but Cameron Crowe’s reimagining took the story to a much different generation. The story focuses on the young heartthrob David Eames (Tom Cruise), who is forced to relay memories of his past to a doctor (Kurt Russell) as he reflects on the relationships that he has had with various women. The film frequently blurs the line between fantasy and reality.

Vanilla Sky has been considered to be particularly complex because of its multiple endings, which have been included on the subsequent DVD and Blu-Ray releases. While fans of the film are divided on which of the conclusions is the “definitive” way the story wraps up, it certainly makes for a more lively discussion about what Crowe was intending to say with this bizarre romantic drama.

Vanilla Sky (2001)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
R
Sci-Fi
Psychological
Thriller

Release Date
December 14, 2001
Director
Cameron Crowe
Runtime
136
Main Genre
Sci-Fi

2 ‘Burning’ (2018)

Directed by Lee Chang-dong

Yoo Ah-In as Lee Jong-su in Burning
Image via CGV Arthouse

Burning was a sharp critique of capitalism and class relations that implicates the audience from the perspective of two very disturbed characters. Set in modern-day South Korea, Burning focuses on the protagonist Lee Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in), whose relationship with his girlfriend Shin Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-seo) is thrown off course when she begins seeing the wealthy man Ben (Steven Yeun).

Although Ben claims that he likes burning down buildings for fun, it’s never clear whether or not he is supposed to be telling the truth. The viewer is forced to sympathize with both Jong-su and Ben, making it more upsetting when they both prove themselves capable of doing terrible things. Burning is yet another example of the renaissance in South Korean cinema that is occurring right now, as many of the nation’s most complex thrillers reach psychological depths that many of their western counterparts have simply not been able to attain.

Burning
Burning
R
Drama
Mystery
Release Date
May 17, 2018
Director
Chang-dong Lee
Cast
Ah In Yoo , Steven Yeun , Jong-seo Jeon , Soo-Kyung Kim , Seung-ho Choi , Seong-kun Mun
Runtime
148 minutes
Main Genre
Drama

1 ‘First Reformed’ (2018)

Directed by Paul Schrader

A shot of Ethan Hawke in First Reformed
Image via A24

First Reformed isn’t just one of the best films that A24 has ever made, but one of the finest screenplays that Paul Schrader has ever written. Essentially serving as a modern-day update on the themes of his classic script for Taxi Driver, First Reformed focuses on a small town priest (Ethan Hawke) who suffers a crisis of faith when he learns that one of his regular churchgoers is intending to launch a suicide terrorist attack.

While faith can be a very difficult topic to tackle on screen, First Reformed does a great job at showing the difficulty of justifying a belief in God when the world is distressed by climate change and perpetual violence. The ambiguous ending, which does not confirm any of the characters’ fates, seems intended to be a matter of discussion among invested viewers.

First Reformed
First Reformed
R
Drama
Mystery
Thriller

Release Date
May 18, 2018
Director
Paul Schrader
Cast
Ethan Hawke , Amanda Seyfried , Cedric the Entertainer , Victoria Hill , Philip Ettinger , Michael Gaston , Bill Hoag , Kristin Villanueva
Runtime
113 Minutes
Main Genre
Drama

