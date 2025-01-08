Thriller movies are the cinematic equivalent of roller-coaster rides. Fascinating and adaptable, the genre isn't constrained to any specific type, either. Whether horror, action, drama or mystery, thrillers have remained an applicable and reliable form of entertainment since the beginning. A good thriller raises heartbeats, builds suspense and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

As is the case for most movies, they can only be as good as the performances in them. Thriller movies call for especially intense performances and a certain conviction to ensure the stakes are high and forward momentum is maintained. This is a selection of 10 great performances from thriller movies.

10 Jack Nicholson - 'Chinatown' (1974)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Set in 1973 Los Angeles, private investigator Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired to investigate a potential affair involving the chief engineer of the city's Department of Water and Power. What starts as a simple case soon unravels into a complex web of government conspiracy, corporate corruption and murder.

Chinatown is arguably the greatest conspiracy thriller ever made thanks in no small part to a stellar lead performance from Nicholson. Gittes is an incredibly compelling character on paper and Nicholson makes him practically leap off the screen. Gittes is flawed, but not devoid of humanity—he's the type of man one could imagine passing by on the street. Nicholson was nominated for an Academy Award for role in Chinatown, and for good reason; this movie wouldn't have worked nearly as well without him.

9 Hugh Jackman - 'Prisoners' (2013)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Following the disappearance of his young daughter and her friend, Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) is fed up with waiting on the police's fruitless investigation. Taking matters into his own hands, Keller searches for answers and is willing to do just about anything to get them, all while being tailed by the detective investigating the case.

At the core of Prisoners is an enthralling moral dilemma and Jackman navigates the complex emotions with a level of grace and vulnerability unlike any work he's done before. Keller is an everyman, and despite Jackman being universally recognized as The Wolverine, this is a performance in which he is intimidating for a completely different reason; he's a father with nothing left to lose. This is a central performance that Prisoners props itself up on, and Jackman does not let it down.

8 Anthony Hopkins - 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Young and eager F.B.I. cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is asked to question the infamous cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Another serial killer runs rampant, and Clarice must rely on the genius intellect of Dr. Lecter for assistance in locating him. Of course, Dr. Lecter's motives are far from righteous.

One of the most widely celebrated psychological thrillers of all time, The Silence of the Lambs is a vehicle driven by its two lead performances. Foster is mesmerizing as Agent Starling, but it's Hopkins as the cannibalistic psychiatrist that has since gone down as one of the greatest performances in movie history. Hopkins' blinkless gaze is enough to make anyone's blood run cold. He chews up every scene he's in—his relatively limited screen time further adds to the impact and pop-cultural iconography.

7 Adam Sandler - 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Directed by Benny and Josh Safdie

Eccentric gemstone dealer Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), operating out of the bustling chaos of New York City, secures what he believes to be his biggest sale yet: an incredibly rare uncut opal from Ethiopia. Looking to clear his gambling debts and make a deal with a high-profile buyer, Howard soon finds himself in over his head as he tries to juggle obligations with associates, family, and relentless mobsters.

Sandler's turn as the neurotic diamond dealer Howard Ratner is full-bodied and unlike anything the seasoned performer has accomplished before. Uncut Gems is an adrenaline shot of a movie; as relentless as the pacing is, Sandler never lags behind. He brings an expressive energy and physicality to the role so effectively that it's hard to imagine any other actor doing it better. Uncut Gems is a modern masterpiece and quite possibly Sandler's finest hours as an artist.

6 Natalie Portman - 'Black Swan' (2010)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Nina (Natalie Portman) is a ballerina for a New York City ballet company. She's utterly devoted to perfecting her craft and securing a lead in the company's production of Swan Lake. When her overbearing mother (Barbara Hershey), her demanding instructor (Vincent Cassel) and a new dancer (Mila Kunis) push Nina over the edge, horrifying revelations follow.

Black Swan is a ship steered true by a sublime lead performance from Natalie Portman. Portman gives the performance of a lifetime as a ballerina wrought with insecurities and an obsession for perfection. Black Swan is a thematically dense and deeply unsettling character study that illustrates the metamorphosis of a troubled mind, and Portman sells every frame she's in. With Black Swan, Portman secured an Academy Award—one of the most deserved wins in the award ceremony's existence.

5 Denzel Washington - 'Training Day' (2001)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

Newly appointed Los Angeles narcotics officer Jake H