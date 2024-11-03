The thriller genre is among the most popular and enduring in cinema. Who doesn't love a good movie that blends excitement, mystery, and chills into a riveting and cohesive narrative that challenges as well as entertains? The thriller is also brad and surprisingly versatile, working famously alongside genres like mystery, action, horror, and even the occasional drama.

Some of cinema's best movies are thrillers, from classics like Rebecca to modern masterpieces like The Silence of the Lambs. Yet, because of its popularity, many thriller movies often get lost in the shuffle, failing to receive the attention they so deserve. These underrated thrillers are outright masterpieces of the genre, cinematic triumphs worthy of being called perfect and deserving of far more love and attention from mainstream audiences.

10 'Read My Lips' (2001)

Directed by Jacques Audiard

Jacques Audiard is among France's most highly regarded filmmakers. However, his 2001 thriller Read My Lips remains one of his most underrated efforts, at least in the West. The ever-reliable Vincent Cassell and Emmanuelle Devos star as an ex-con and a nearly deaf secretary who form an unlikely bond while working at an office where she is constantly mistreated.

Read My Lips is equal parts unconventional love story and crime thriller, resulting in a unique but endearing mix of genres.

Read My Lips marches to the beat of its singular drum, greatly aided by a pair of synchronized performances from Cassell and Devos. The film is equal parts unconventional love story and crime thriller, resulting in a unique but endearing mix of genres that is as impactful today as it was over twenty years ago. Read My Lips is erotically charged, often surprisingly violent, and emotionally potent, a thriller unlike any other released this century worthy of more audience attention.

9 'Deep Red' (1975)

Directed by Dario Argento

Giallo master Dario Argento is behind many of horror's most acclaimed and recognizable films. However, Deep Red is among his most undervalued by mainstream audiences. The 1976 horror thriller mystery film follows a man who discovers the body of a psychic medium and becomes obsessed with solving her murder, aided by an ambitious reporter out to make a name for herself. When a close friend of his ends up dead, the pair realize they are on the killer's radar.

Full of holiday ambiance and paired with Argento's penchant for visually striking excess, Deep Red is the perfect marriage of visceral horror and eerie mystery. The director effortlessly captures the brutality of it all with camera movements that feel as harsh and unforgiving as a knife slash. The mechanical doll that menaces the characters is an underrated horror icon, further cementing Deep Red as a Christmas horror must-watch for those who want a bit more blood in their thrillers.

Deep Red Release Date March 7, 1975 Cast David Hemmings , Daria Nicolodi , Gabriele Lavia , Macha Méril , Eros Pagni , Giuliana Calandra , Piero Mazzinghi , Glauco Mauri Runtime 127 Minutes Writers Dario Argento , Bernardino Zapponi

8 'Exotica' (1994)

Directed by Atom Egoyan

Academy Award nominee Atom Egoyan directs Bruce Greenwood and a spectacular Mia Kirshner in the 1994 Canadian film Exotica. The film follows Francis Brown (Greenwood), a lonely father grieving the death of his daughter by visiting a local strip club, Exotica. Soon, he develops an obsession with Christina, a young performer with a connection to his past.

Part erotic thriller and part psychological drama, Exotica is a riveting yet harrowing exploration of grief and guilt unlike anything else in cinema. Greenwood and a remarkable Kirshner add layers to this insightful and introspective tale of the many traps of the human mind, especially after undergoing severe, life-altering trauma. Erotically charged but never exploitative, Exotica is among the best thrillers of the '90s, which sadly remains quite underappreciated to this day.

Exotica Release Date March 24, 1995 Cast Bruce Greenwood , Elias Koteas , Don McKellar , David Hemblen , Calvin Green , Peter Krantz , Mia Kirshner , Arsinée Khanjian Writers Atom Egoyan

7 'The Scapular' (1968)

Directed by Servando González

Much like its Hollywood counterpart, the Golden Age of Mexican cinema ended in the late '60s, but it produced genuine gems, even in its final stages. For proof, look no further than Servando González's supernatural horror thriller The Scapular, a masterwork of eerie and atmospheric suspense. The plot sees a priest visiting a dying woman, who retells the story of a mysterious scapular and how its power can save the life of whoever holds it.

The Scapular is a slow-burn thriller that grabs the viewer with a cold and firm grasp and never lets go.

Mexican horror cinema has always been quite strong, and The Scapular is among the finest efforts from the 20th century. Chilling and benefitting from an overwhelming ambiance of near-constant anxiety and dread, the film is a slow-burn thriller that grabs the viewer with a cold and firm grasp and never lets go. The scene where the character of Pedro (Enrique Lizalde) comes across three hanged men is particularly striking, a macabre setpiece that becomes even more frightening the longer it lasts. Using chiaroscuro techniques to enhance its sinister aura, The Scapular is a triumph of classic Mexican cinema and a severely underrated horror movie worthy of more praise.

6 'The Vanishing' (1988)

Directed by George Sluizer

The 1988 Dutch psychological thriller The Vanishing is a hidden gem of the late '80s. The film stars Gene Bervoets as Rex Hofman, a man who obsessively searches for his girlfriend, Saskia (Johanna ter Steege), who mysteriously disappears from a gas station.

A tense game of cat-and-mouse, The Vanishing is a truly eye-opening and harrowing exploration of the nature of evil. The plot deals with heavy subjects, from the origin of cruelty to the overpowering hold of obsession and the human need for answers. Uncompromising and often frustratingly ruthless, The Vanishing is a character study of two flawed figures, one in full control and one slowly unraveling, as they try to keep themselves from succumbing to their worst impulses. It's precise and mortifying, a challenging thriller for those looking for some punch.

The Vanishing Release Date October 27, 1988 Cast Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu , Gene Bervoets , Johanna ter Steege , Gwen Eckhaus , Pierre Forget Runtime 107 Minutes Writers Tim Krabbé , George Sluizer

5 'Insomnia' (1997)

Directed by Erik Skjoldbærg

The 1997 Norwegian thriller Insomnia is a true masterpiece of the modern thriller genre. Set in a secluded town in the Arctic Circle, the film stars the somehow still not Oscar-nominated Stellan Skarsgård as Jonas Engström, a police detective investigating a murder. However, things go wrong when he accidentally shoots his partner, and he slowly unravels while trying to cover his crime.

Insomnia is as chilling and unforgiving as its setting, offering a narrative that is anything but straightforward and refuses to offer simple answers. Skarsgård, a master of injecting creepy eerieness into every situation, delivers a towering performance as a man trying to escape the mistakes of his past. Insomnia features a fascinating and relentless plot, culminating in an infamously bleak ending that will haunt viewers for days. The 2002 Christopher Nolan remake might be more famous, but the original is far superior.

Insomnia (1997) Release Date March 14, 1997 Cast Stellan Skarsgård , Maria Mathiesen , Sverre Anker Ousdal , Gisken Armand , Kristian Figenschow Runtime 96 Minutes Writers Nikolaj Frobenius , Erik Skjoldbjærg

4 'The Last Seduction' (1994)

Directed by John Dahl