Although the “New Hollywood” era of the 1970s was the gateway to including more extreme content in cinema, films have certainly become more violent within the last decade. There are many reasons for this, as audiences may be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of true crime content out there that they are less opposed to seeing violence in film. It’s also worth noting that there are some more experimental artists who have been given the chance to work on a studio level and deliver less mainstream content to mass audiences.

A great thriller justifies using violent content if it is necessary to the story, even if it can sometimes be used as a means of shock value to ensure the audience that they are in for a wild ride. Here are the ten most violent thrillers of the 2010s, ranked.

Editor's note: The following discusses graphic and disturbing content, as well as heavy spoilers for the films mentioned

10 ‘mother!’ (2017)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Mother! proved to be one of the most divisive films of Darren Aronofsky’s career, which is no small statement considering that he is also responsible for the Biblical epic Noah and the addiction drama Requiem For A Dream. Mother! tells the story of a genius artist (Javier Bardem) who invites strangers into his home to offer them love and guidance, much to the anger of his young wife (Jennifer Lawrence).

Mother! is a nightmarish home invasion thriller that includes graphic scenes of torture, murder, physical assault, and even the death of an infant. While some have interpreted the film as an extended metaphor about the relationship between God and Mother Earth, the sheer amount of graphic content has shrunk the audience of Mother! who are willing to put up with the disturbing imagery that Aronofsky brought to life so vividly.

9 ‘Joker’ (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Joker quickly differentiated itself from other comic book movies because it took place in a dark, gritty version of Gotham City that did not contain any supernatural elements. Joker served as an origin story for the comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), whose growing resentment at society for casting him out leads to a violent revolution aimed at taking down the city’s power elite.

The concept of a mentally unstable person committing acts of violence on a public stage courted controversy, with some deeming the film to be a “dangerous” work of art aimed at empowering incels. While Joker would go on to receive positive reviews and earn eleven Academy Award nominations and became the highest grossing R-Rated movie of its time, it certainly started a discourse regarding what responses were justified from filmmakers working on disturbing projects that mirrored recent events.

8 ‘Brawl in Cell Block 99’ (2017)

Directed by S. Craig Zahler

Brawl in Cell Block 99 was another dark genre film from S. Craig Zahler, the brilliant writer/director behind the dark horror western Bone Tomahawk. The 2017 crime thriller stars Vince Vaughn in the grittiest performance of his career as a criminal who is locked up in a high security prison, and is ordered to assassinate a particularly dangerous inmate.

Brawl in Cell Block 99 was particularly gruesome with its depiction of hand-to-hand combat, with plenty of bone-crushing moments that were disturbing enough to make audiences turn their heads away in disgust. Considering that Vaughn has been best known for his humorous roles in comedies like Wedding Crashers and Swingers, seeing him play such a depraved character in a film that is so remorseless was even more shocking that it would have been with a more traditional action star in the lead role.

7 ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ (2011)

Directed by David Fincher

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo wasn’t the first adaptation of the acclaimed novel of the same name, but it was certainly the most intense because of what director David Fincher brought to the table. While Fincher films like Se7en and Fight Club had courted controversy because of their extreme content, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo received a lot of attention due to the depiction of violence against women and sexual assault.

Rooney Mara’s performance as Lisbeth Salander was very effective because she was a brutal vigilante who was willing to take down toxic men who hadn’t faced the consequences for their actions. Although sadly Fincher and Mara did not return to work on a sequel project, it’s hard to imagine that an adaptation of the next book in the series would have been quite as disturbing as The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo ended up being.

6 ‘Nocturnal Animals’ (2016)

Directed by Tom Ford

Nocturnal Animals is a unique crime thriller because it examines the way that violence is portrayed in fiction, and how it can constitute aggression in real life. Even though all the violence in Nocturnal Animals is contained to the “story within a story” that an author (Jake Gyllenhaal) gives to his ex-wife (Amy Adams), the parallels between the two realities make it more than a little bit unnerving.

Nocturnal Animals is particularly disturbing because of how realistic it is, as it depicts a realistic version of a sadistic serial killer (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who enjoys torturing his victims before brutalizing them. Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of Nocturnal Animals is the assertion that writer/director Tom Ford makes that any person is capable of committing horrific acts of violence if they are put in a situation in which they feel like their vengeance is entirely justified.

5 ‘You Were Never Really Here’ (2018)

Directed by Lynne Ramsay

You Were Never Really Here is a disturbing modern neo-noir classic that examines the way in which violence is perceived by those with serious mental health issues. Joaquin Phoenix gave one of the best performances of his career as Joe, a former military veteran who uses his skills to help free kidnapped children from traffickers. The stark, graphic bursts of violence spark allusions to classics like Psycho and Taxi Driver.

You Were Never Really Here is creatively shot by director Lynne Ramsay to call attention to the violence, as Joe uses a hammer to dispatch of his opponents. Although it's somewhat empowering to see Joe use his detective skills to help those who are in need of a guardian, the sequences in which he nearly suffocates himself in vein attempts at suicide are particularly upsetting, as Ramsay does not shy away from the upsetting implications.

4 ‘Only God Forgives’ (2013)

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn

Only God Forgives was the highly anticipated follow up to Drive that reunited Ryan Gosling and director Nicolas Winding Refn, and immediately sparked extreme reactions based on its lurid content. While Drive was a classical romance entrapped within a gritty crime story, Only God Forgives was a depraved examination of existentialism that featured almost no dialogue.

Only God Forgives some truly horrific moments of torture, and connects to serious themes about police brutality, toxic masculinity, and the cyclical nature of revenge. Perhaps even more disturbing than the bloody acts of aggression committed throughout Only God Forgives is the film’s depiction of a cold, heartless world in which none of the characters seem capable of redeeming themselves. Although there’s a formal beauty to the manner in which Refn composes his shots, Only God Forgives is deeply cynical about the evils that mankind is capable of when placed in traumatic circumstances.

3 ‘Green Room’ (2016)

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier

Green Room is an anxiety inducing thriller that almost ventures into the horror genre because of how suspenseful it is. The nail-biting crime saga from the brilliant Jeremy Saulnier follows a group of punk rockers who become trapped in a green room after bearing witness to a murder committed by white supremacists before a concert. What follows is a suspenseful series of escalations that become increasingly brutal.

The messy, haphazard nature of the violence in Green Room makes it feel particularly realistic, especially since the film ostensibly takes place in the middle of nowhere. The film also became quite shocking because of the villainous performance by the great Patrick Stewart as the leader of the neo-Nazi skinheads, as audiences had generally come to associate him with playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise.

2 ‘The House That Jack Built’ (2018)

Directed by Lars Von Trier

The House That Jack Built is unlike any other serial killer film, as it is told from the perspective of a self-proclaimed artist (Matt Dillon) who ruthlessly murders women and children. Although the nature of the narrative structure allowed director Lars Von Trier to insert some moments of dark comedy, The House That Jack Built frequently pushes the line of good taste by not cutting away from any of the most graphically violent moments.

The House That Jack Built is quite a long film that at times feels like it's trying to punish the audience, especially when Von Trier inserts some unusual moments that references his other films in an attempt to break the fourth wall. While certainly not for the faint of heart, The House That Jack Built is an extraordinary filmmaking achievement that justifies its use of disturbing content because it is expressly about the ways in which violence permeates in society.

1 ‘Killer Joe’ (2012)

Directed by William Friedkin

Killer Joe is one of the few mainstream films to receive an NC-17 rating, as most studios choose to shave off some of the most graphic moments in hopes of receiving an R-Rating that would make it more easy to market commercially. However, veteran director William Friedkin knew that Killer Joe was a film that required every bit of violence in order to tell its strangely satirical story about a ruthless hitman (Matthew McConaughey) that gets caught up within a family crime saga.

Killer Joe depicts violence in a banal manner that is both intentionally upsetting and at times funny in a very way. While the film was actually inspired by a play of the same name by Tracy Letts, it certainly goes above and beyond in making sure that there is nothing that is left to the viewers’ imagination.

