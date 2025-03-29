Thrillers are always a welcome genre in most households. There are many kinds to go around — psychological thrillers, action thrillers, horror thrillers, you name it — so one will surely find a place in everyone's top ten. They all encapsulate a mystery, excitement, and exhilaration around the events in the movie, and a good final product can make people feel like they've just watched something brand-new, never seen before. Thrillers are great for both a quiet night in and a cinema outing with people.

Some thriller movies will never get old. They're irreplaceable and often the blueprints for movies within the same genre, showing off great storylines, impeccable directing and photography, brilliant acting, or all three at the same time. Movies that never get old also have a rewatchability factor—they're the features people love to watch, in comfort or out of curiosity, and often find themselves on top ten lists or Letterboxd fours.

10 'Face/Off' (1997)

Directed by John Woo

The sci-fi action thriller Face/Off is one of the most famous gun fu films, and John Woo made it clear he's not joking around on that one. Face/Off is one of the most referred to, mentioned, and even parodied movies in pop culture, even finding its way to Nicolas Cage's meta movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where a rich man obsessed with his movies owns the original gold-clad guns Cage uses in Face/Off. Whatever one thinks about this wild action thriller, it's one of the movies that will never get old because of how well it's loved. It's also a pretty good feature.

Face/Off follows FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) chasing the elusive and deadly terrorist Castor Troy (Cage). When Troy is captured, Archer decides to transplant Castor's face onto his own in an experimental procedure to get information on hidden weapons. Castor wakes up and takes Archer's face in turn, and the two now enter a cat-and-mouse chase where one plays the other. Face/Off seemingly inspired the creation of Infernal Affairs, Andrew Lau's brilliant double agent action movie; that aside, the movie just aged well due to superb action sequences and choreographies and brilliant performances by both Cage and Travolta.