What makes a film a 'thriller'? Tension, twists and dark plot points are all elements that are key to crafting a thriller. In fact, the simplicity of the genre is part of the reason it is so enduring and popular, often ranking among fans' favorite choices for a night out in the movie theater or an afternoon at home. But with popularity comes a glut of supply, and unfortunately, many incredible thrillers get lost in the shuffle.

Thankfully, with the rise of streaming, it has become easier than ever to check back in on smaller films that may have been missed or unsung gems of the genre that didn't get their due at the time of their release. These are the most underappreciated thrillers of the 2010s, gems that unfairly flew under the radar and deserve a rediscovery by modern audiences.

10 'Cheap Thrills' (2013)

Directed by E. L. Katz

After Craig (Pat Healy) is fired and evicted from his home, he heads to a local dive bar to drink away his sorrows. There, he bumps into Vince (Ethan Embry), an old friend from high school. They catch up and eventually begin chatting to an eccentric couple at the bar, arranging a drinking contest between Craig and Vince, with the winner getting a bit of cash. As the evening continues, so do the contests, but the cash reward gets larger, and the stakes of the competitions get higher.

One decade's box office bomb is another decade's economic allegory. Despite failing to recoup its small budget, Cheap Thrills is more relevant and sharp today than ever before. This post-GFC movie hones in on middle America's desperate financial state and squeezes from it a comedic thriller that has, unfortunately, gotten more relevant as time has gone on. Accurately predicting the hopeless and exploitative nature of the gig economy, watching Cheap Thrills is akin to looking into a crystal ball and asking to see the future.

9 'Compliance' (2012)

Directed by Craig Zobel

Becky (Dreama Walker) is working her shift at a fast food restaurant when her manager, Sandra (Ann Dowd), calls her into the back office. Sandra is on the phone with a police officer, who claims he has evidence that Becky has stolen from a customer. She denies the accusation, but Sandra feels that her hands are tied and agrees to hold Becky in her custody until police action can be taken.

Anyone who has seen Compliance will be saddened to learn it was based on a true story. The true story behind the film makes it one of the most bone-chilling and heart-wrenching thrillers of the 2010s. The human desires to do right and to defer to authority are often at odds, a trend demonstrated throughout human history. Excellent casting helps this film elevate itself from good to great, particularly Ann Dowd, who adds a naive and bittersweet layer of humanity to Compliance.

8 'Greta' (2018)

Directed by Neil Jordan

Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) lives in New York City with a roommate and works as a waitress. While traveling on the subway, Frances finds a lost handbag. She checks the ID and gets in touch with the bag's owner, a French widow named Greta (Isabelle Huppert). Despite their differences, Frances and Greta form an unlikely friendship that becomes more toxic and one-sided as time passes.

What may have otherwise been a schlocky Single White Female interpretation is instead elevated to a creepy thriller due to its incredible pedigree. Chloë Grace Moretz and Isabelle Huppert deliver incredible performances in Greta, which is further improved by the expert hand of Neil Jordan. One of the best psycho-biddy movies in recent memory, Greta is an eerie thriller that meets every expectation.

7 'Creep' (2014)

Directed by Patrick Brice

Aaron (Patrick Brice) is a videographer looking for work. He agrees to do a job for Josef (Mark Duplass) and travels to a remote cabin to meet him. He learns that Josef is about to become a father but has a terminal illness and wants to capture his day-to-day life as a living journal for his unborn child. What starts as a grim but earnest project quickly becomes a strange and confronting experience for Aaron, who begins looking for a way out of the arrangement.

Clocking in at 77 minutes and with only two main actors, Creep proves that vibes are more pervasive and threatening than elaborate plotting or high-budget trappings. Additionally, Creep represents a much-needed triumph for the found-footage genre, bringing it back to its roots and giving its characters a believable reason to be filming the madness that occurs around them.

6 'The Wave' (2015)

Directed by Roar Uthaug

Kristian (Kristoffer Joner) is a geologist working in Geiranger, a tourist destination in Norway. Just before he is set to finish his work, Kristian notices an anomaly in his readings. Not long after, a mountain pass collapses into the fjord below, and the impact on the large body of water sends an 80-meter wave crashing towards Geiranger.

Considering the tension inherent to most disaster stories, it's surprising and somewhat confusing that the genre isn't paired with the thriller more often. Adding a Nordic sensibility to a disaster film results in a chilling and action-packed thriller, making The Wave a unique entry in the genre. Despite maybe being Norway's first disaster film, The Wave proved successful enough to earn itself a sequel, 2018's The Quake, and a spin-off, 2021's The Burning Sea.

5 'Hounds of Love' (2016)

Directed by Ben Young

Teen Vicki Maloney (Ashleigh Cummings) sneaks out of home to go to a party. While she's out, she accepts a car ride from John (Stephen Curry) and Evelyn (Emma Booth), a friendly-looking couple who seem thoughtful and trustworthy. After Vicki gets in the car, John and Evelyn gradually drop their act and reveal their true motives.

Hounds of Love explores an unfortunately familiar premise and roots its horror in the normalcy that often surrounds dangerous people. The plainness of suburbia is juxtaposed against the violence that everyday people are capable of in this undersong film. One of the best Australian horror movies, Hounds of Love surely takes inspiration from some of the many real-life grisly crimes.

4 'The Invitation' (2015)

Directed by Karyn Kusama

Will (Logan Marshall-Green) and his girlfriend Kira (Emayatzy Corinealdi) arrive at a home in the Hollywood Hills for a dinner party hosted by Eden (Tammy Blanchard), Will's ex-wife. The pair had a strained relationship since the sudden death of their son caused their divorce. Will's fragile state of mind and the strange mix of dinner guests result in an evening taut with tension and a sinister undercurrent.

The Invitation plays with its audience as much as it plays with its characters. Constantly oscillating between perspectives of belief and denial, the film is among the most suspenseful in recent memory. Director Karyn Kusama pulls from under its protagonist over and over again, resulting in a plot that can't be fully understood until the film's conclusion. An excellent ensemble cast further enhances The Invitation's clever and tense approach, turning it into a truly underappreciated gem.

3 'Cop Car' (2015)

Directed by Jon Watts

Troubled kids Travis (James Freedson-Jackson) and Harrison (Hays Wellford) are running away from their difficult home lives. Wandering through the woods, they find an abandoned police car in the middle of nowhere. With no cops in sight, the pair take the car for a joyride. Unfortunately for Travis and Harrison, there's a dark secret concealed in the car, and they soon find out why someone tried to hide it in the first place.

Cop Car explores the lawless nature of the law and poor communities in America. Despite their inherent vulnerability as troubled children, Cop Car never lets viewers be confident of the protagonists' safety or that the adults around them have their best interests at heart. Despite the cynical nature of the film, the young and earnest leads of Cop Car give the audience something to root for in a film about the corrupted and complicated nature of adulthood.

2 'Grand Piano' (2013)

Directed by Eugenio Mira

Gifted pianist Tom (Elijah Wood) is set to return to the stage for the first time in five years in a show dedicated to his mentor, who recently passed away. Tom's last performance ended in disaster when he fumbled his showstopper piece, "La Cinquette." As he sits at his piano in front of an audience of hundreds, Tom turns the page of his sheet music and sees a note written on it: "Play one wrong note, and you die."

Grand Piano is as silly as it is enthralling. The odd combination of an orchestral setting and a high-stakes thriller plot make for a strange and magnetic film. But this compelling juxtaposition is hardly a surprise considering Damien Chazelle, director of films like Whiplash and La La Land, wrote the script. While it may be lighter and more fun than the average thriller, this in no way diminishes Grand Piano's standing as one of the most underrated thrillers of its decade.

1 'Killer Joe' (2011)

Directed by William Friedkin

Set in West Texas, Killer Joe follows Chris (Emile Hirsch) and his dysfunctional family of outcasts. When a large drug debt endangers Chris' life, he gets in touch with a hitman named Joe (Matthew McConaughey). Chris arranges a hit on his estranged mother, hoping to use the insurance payout to clear his drug debt and pay Joe. Unfortunately for Chris, things don't go so smoothly.

It's a crying shame that this pitch-black Southern Gothic from master filmmaker William Friedkin isn't more widely recognized as a credit to its genre. That being said, Killer Joe's confronting and misanthropic nature hardly makes for a pleasurable viewing experience. Despite the queasiness and bitterness this film confers to its audience, Killer Joe is a must-watch for any lover of ruthless thrillers.

