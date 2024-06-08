One of the oldest and most defining cinematic genres, thriller movies have long stood as a pillar of Hollywood entertainment, offering non-stop excitement as they run with adrenaline-pumping, high-octane stories that make hearts race. Filmmakers throughout the decades have often imbued such movies with romantic flourishes that offset the frenetic suspense while deepening the emotional stakes with a sweet and tender focus.

Not to be confused with the best genre-mixing romantic thrillers, these films will seldom be celebrated for the love stories they contain, but they do serve as exhilarating thrillers that feature strong romantic subplots regardless. From suspenseful spy and sci-fi films of recent years to iconic landmarks of cinematic thrills from many decades ago, these 10 movies are perfect for thrill seekers who want just a touch of romance added to the mix.

10 'The Adjustment Bureau' (2011)

Directed by George Nolfi

Image via Universal Pictures

Blending together high-concept science-fiction, engulfing thrills, and a rousing romantic journey to boot, The Adjustment Bureau is a suspenseful and rollicking picture that coasts on the chemistry of stars Matt Damon and Emily Blunt. Loosely based on Philip K. Dick’s sci-fi short story “Adjustment Team”, it follows a Brooklyn politician who pursues a romance with a ballerina that an omnipotent entity known as the ‘Adjustment Bureau’ claims is never meant to be.

Juggling lofty existential themes such as fate, destiny, and free will while still presenting a fast-paced and exciting story, The Adjustment Bureau marks an impressive debut from writer-director George Nolfi. While remembered for its sci-fi might and its thriller aspects, it also boasts a resonant and well-executed romance that is intelligently grounded as the centerpiece of the story.

9 'Beast' (2017)

Directed by Michael Pearce

Image via Altitude Film Distribution

An underrated release from the past decade that began as a romance before becoming a grim and gripping crime thriller, Beast is a brilliant piece of psychological suspense that incorporates romance, horror, and striking character drama. Moll (Jessie Buckley), a troubled young woman from a small community, falls in love with Pascal (Johnny Flynn), an outsider, who allows her to grow beyond her repressive family. However, their budding romance grows complicated when Pascal is named a suspect in a series of murders in the area.

Buckley is at her brilliant best as she portrays Moll’s defiant defense of Pascal even as she grapples with her own doubts and her troubled past. Making exceptional use of the picturesque countryside while remaining intently focused on Moll’s angst and the very real danger at hand, Beast is a phenomenal concoction of engrossing suspense that utilizes romantic desire with both intelligence and power.

Beast (2017) Release Date April 27, 2018 Cast Jessie Buckley , Johnny Flynn , Geraldine James , Emily Taaffe , Trystan Gravelle , Oliver Maltman Runtime 107 Minutes Director Michael Pearce Main Genre Drama Writers Michael Pearce Expand

8 'Blood Simple' (1984)

Directed by The Coen Brothers

Image via Circle Films

The Coen Brothers are certainly no strangers to mixing genres with aplomb, interweaving tones and tropes to create original movies that are as unique as they are engrossing. Their debut feature, Blood Simple, is no exception, tracking the events that unfold as a barman runs off with his boss’ wife, prompting the bar owner to hire a private detective to investigate his wife’s affair before paying him to kill the loving new couple, a hit that bears unexpected results.

At its best, Blood Simple is a pulsating neo-noir heart-stopper that broadcast the filmmakers’ appetite for unconventional yet gripping narratives that would enthrall audiences for years to come. Central to its suspense is the betrayal and romantic angst that defines the character dynamics of its lead characters. The film still stands as a truly thrilling yet underrated picture by the celebrated directors.

7 'The Bourne Identity' (2002)

Directed by Doug Liman

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the most pivotal spy thrillers of the early 2000s that stands tall among the greatest movies the genre has ever seen, The Bourne Identity is fondly remembered for its grittiness and its grounded sense of suspense and action. However, it also contains a somewhat underrated romance between the titular Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) and Marie Kreutz (Franka Potente).

The Bourne Identity follows Bourne, an elite American secret agent who, following a job gone wrong, reawakens on an Italian fishing boat with no memory of his past. Putting his advanced combat skills and espionage talents to work, he sets out to discover who he is with help from Marie, a German woman who becomes embroiled in the mystery when Bourne pays her to take him to Paris. It’s not the most conventional romance, but Bourne and Marie’s relationship is sincere and effective, and defines Bourne’s progression through the sequels.

6 'The Crying Game' (1992)

Director: Neil Jordan

Image via Palace Pictures

Another grounded thriller, The Crying Game may be best known by many for its shocking twist, but it truly thrives as a political crime drama with an intrinsic focus on its core characters and their values. Fergus (Stephen Rea) is a solider in the IRA who forms an unlikely friendship with Jody (Forest Whitaker), the British soldier he is tasked with guarding. When Jody asks Fergus to visit his girlfriend in London, he finds himself drawn to the enigmatic Dil (Jaye Davidson).

Sprawling in its thematic ambitions, The Crying Game explores everything from guilt and camaraderie to complicated notions of romance that are still relevant and urgent today. The thought-provoking thriller remains one of the most celebrated and defining films of the early 90s, one that uses its romantic undertones to excellent effect.

5 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Director: David Fincher

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Like the Swedish films that came before it, David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo thrives as a richly atmospheric, haunting, and entirely engaging adaptation of Steig Larsson’s celebrated crime novel. It follows Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig), a disgraced journalist who is hired by a wealthy Swedish industrialist to solve the murder of his niece 40 years prior. As he begins his investigation, Mikael hires Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara), an ingenious investigator and computer hacker with a distrustful predisposition.

Sinister and disturbing, the film exemplifies Fincher at his cold and callous, yet stylistically assertive and technically masterful best. The unraveling of the core mystery is expertly handled, as are each of its main characters’ subplots and the evolution of their relationship. However, the romance that blooms between Mikael and Lisbeth is an underrated element of the film, one that strikes a fascinating dynamic between the two characters and comes to a bittersweet yet interesting ending.

4 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Director: Alex Garland

Image via A24

From the ever-intriguing mind of Alex Garland, Ex Machina is a deeply contemplative science-fiction thriller that uses its small though spectacular cast and its thrilling, concentrated story. Domhnall Gleeson stars as Caleb Smith, a programmer who wins an office contest to visit the remote estate of the company’s eccentric CEO, Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac). While there, Caleb participates in an experiment that sees him assess the capabilities of an advanced A.I system, Ava (Alicia Vikander), by interacting with the female robot.

Like many of the greatest sci-fi stories of all time, Ex Machina is directly engaging with questioning what it means to be human. The sparse yet cerebral sci-fi thriller gradually builds the tension as the story slowly, suspensefully unfolds. While Ava’s manipulation of Caleb and Nathan is exhilarating to see, Caleb’s conflicted attraction to the robot gives the film a compelling undertone of romance that is either tragically earnest or dangerously deceitful.

3 'True Romance' (1993)

Director: Tony Scott

Image via Warner Bros.

A crime thriller with a romantic core steeped in style and violence, True Romance is an ambitious and infectious viewing experience that serves as a perfect marriage of Quentin Tarantino’s narrative allure and Tony Scott’s directorial might. It follows the blossoming romance between a comic-book nerd and a prostitute as they hit the road to evade the mob after Clarence (Christian Slater) kills Alabama’s (Patricia Arquette) pimp and runs off with a stash of drugs.

The film is able to juggle genres with aplomb, exhibiting crime drama, comedy, romance, action, and plenty of thrills as it follows Clarence and Alabama’s hopeful efforts to find a better life. The litany of oddball performances make the tension and comedy particularly noticeable, but Slater and Arquette use the off-kilter tone to find a sincerity and a sweetness in their characters’ unlikely love story.

2 'North by Northwest' (1959)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Image via MGM

Dubbed the master of suspense on account of his excellence at conjuring up iconic and immortal thriller, Alfred Hitchcock remains a heralded Hollywood figure for his many brilliant films. Among his best is North by Northwest, which sees Cary Grant star as Roger Thornhill, an advertising man who must go on the run when foreign spies mistake him for a government agent. On the road, he meets the enigmatic and enchanting Eve Kendall (Eva Marie Saint) and begins to fall for her despite doubting where her loyalties lie.

A relentlessly suspenseful spy caper as well as a visually astonishing adventure, North by Northwest represents Hitchcock at his most grandiose. Like many of the director’s masterpieces, it has aged superbly over the decades, thanks largely to outstanding performances from Grant and Saint, who realize the romantic suspense of the film perfectly.

1 'Rear Window' (1954)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

Another Hitchcock classic that functions exclusively as a spellbinding thriller yet has a strong romantic pull to it as well, Rear Window is viewed by many to be the greatest mystery thriller of all time. It follows L. B. Jeffries (Jimmy Stewart), a photographer bound to a wheelchair due to a broken leg who takes to passing the time by spying on his neighbors with his camera. He soon grows obsessed, however, when he believes he has witnessed a murder and relies on assistance from his wife and his nurse to confirm his suspicions.

Unbelievably intense and relentlessly exciting, Rear Window sees Hitchcock operating in full flight, with the story unwinding in such a seamless and smooth fashion that it is impossible not to be enthralled. With Grace Kelly co-starring as Jeffries’ wife, Lisa Fremont, the classic thriller features a romantic appeal as well as a comedic wit that only enhances its entertainment value.

