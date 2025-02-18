Thrillers usually have to go from A to B, at the very least… sometimes further, and pretty much always with unexpected obstacles along the way. There will ideally be a balance between inevitability and surprises, and a skilled filmmaker making a thriller will know when best to lean toward provoking certain emotions, in turn making something thrilling.

That could be a bit of a rubbish way of breaking it down, but you know a good thriller when you see it, on account of the whole being thrilled thing and all. Some thrillers succeed in being complex, while others take something linear and spin it into something nail-biting. Below are some of the best thrillers that also happen to be quite straightforward or linear in their pacing/storytelling, starting with the very linear and ending with the most linear.

10 'The Killer' (2023)

Directed by David Fincher

David Fincher took a fairly stripped-back plot and made it into one of his most intense movies with The Killer. And that’s saying a good deal, because most of his stuff is pretty intense. Anyway, with The Killer, it’s about an assassin facing a job gone wrong, and then he ends up being the target of some people who want him to pay for making that job go wrong.

It’s a film with some action and dark comedy (the latter mined from all the social commentary), but at its core, it’s a movie where something clearly goes wrong, and then the main character just has to escape. In The Killer, it’s always pretty clear where he’s going and what he has to do, with a few inevitable hiccups along the way ensuring it’s not a 100% straightforward journey; merely a mostly linear one.

The Killer

Release Date November 10, 2023

Runtime 118 Minutes

A professional hitman's world spirals out of control after a mission fails, thrusting him into a deadly game of cat and mouse. Forced to confront his own vulnerabilities, he navigates a maze of betrayal and danger to stay alive.

9 'Don't Breathe' (2016)

Directed by Fede Álvarez