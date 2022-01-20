Every film has its day, but for some, that day never comes. Critics and audiences can vary with their reception to films of any genre. For thrillers, viewers expect an exciting plot, plenty of suspense, and a worthy experience. Trailers have the ability to draw tickets and streams with their tease at an enticing story and featured stars, but sometimes the full film doesn’t deliver as promised.

Whether laughable or confusing, bad movies are a tradeoff for the exceptional ones. Big names don’t always equal big payoffs, and sometimes the best of the best have speed bumps in their filmography.

'Hotel Artemis' (2018)

A futuristic plot isn’t enough to exceed the expectations set for this action thriller. Set in 2028, a hotel hospital designed for treating members-only criminals comes under attack while the Nurse (Jodie Foster) tries to maintain order.

Despite having a well-known cast and an experienced director, Drew Pearce (Iron Man3), Hotel Artemis fell flat with audiences and critics alike. Performances from Sterling K. Brown and Dave Bautista fail to elevate the film as high as the thirteen floors of the Artemis, allowing viewers to forget the hour and 34 minutes they spent watching it.

'Secret in Their Eyes' (2015)

A remake of 2009’s Argentinian film El secreto de sus ojos, the American version disappoints in comparison to the Academy Award-winning Best Foreign Language Film. When her daughter is brutally murdered, Jessica (Julia Roberts) begs her investigative team to reopen the case and catch the killer.

Boasting Oscar A-listers like Roberts, Nicole Kidman, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, this film fails to make an impact with viewers like its predecessor did years earlier. Surprisingly, writer and director Billy Ray was unable to deliver a successful thriller two years after his work on the Oscar-nominated film, Captain Phillips.

'Cut Bank' (2014)

Hollywood's legends John Malkovich, Billy Bob Thornton, and Bruce Dern fall victim to the crime thriller that is Cut Bank. Set in Cut Bank, Montana, a murder caught-on-tape is not what it appears as the small town tries to piece the puzzle together.

Led by established TV director, Matt Shakman, A24’s attempt at drawing viewers in with big names and new faces like (Liam Hemsworth and Teresa Palmer) falls down an unsolvable and confusing rabbit hole. This film tries to recreate a Fargo-esque story and energy but ends up drowning in the twists.

'Flatliners' (2017)

Some film plots are best left alone. Directer by Niels Arden Oplev, the 2017 reboot of the 1990s sci-fi thriller fell flatter than the original. Medical students drawn to the unknown of what lies beyond death become obsessed with stopping their hearts until the dark consequences start to catch up with them.

Starring a fresh-faced cast of Elliot Page, Nina Dobrev, and Diego Luna, Flatliners does just that with audiences: it flatlines. This film struggles to blend genres with horror, thriller, and sci-fi, numbing viewers for its nearly two-hour runtime, botching this story's second chance.

'Solace' (2015)

Director Afonso Poyart’s crime thriller hardly appealed to audiences or critics, despite having heavy hitters like Colin Farrell, Anthony Hopkins, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Hopkins’s return to assisting an FBI investigation doesn’t merit much praise this time around as he portrays a psychic lending a hand at catching a serial killer.

Seeming to draw from different successful films in the same genre, Solace struggled to find its original footing with viewers. Looks can be deceiving, as this film trailer appeared to take audiences on an unnerving psychological journey, but failed to deliver.

'The Little Things' (2021)

Never fully developing itself, the plot and ending of John Lee Hancock's The Little Things were ultimately disappointing, with the high-profile cast holding the film’s head just above the water. Hell-bent on catching a serial killer stalking Los Angeles, a deputy and sergeant team up to take him down.

While the film boasted an impressive cast, featuring a trio of Oscar winning actors comprised of Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto, critics knocked the film as a disappointment with a lack of payoffs and motion to propel the story forward. Despite the mixed reception, Leto received SAG and Golden Globe nominations for his performance.

'Serenity' (2019)

Having to choose between past and present, Baker (Matthew McConaughey) must decide his involvement in his ex-wife, Karen’s (Anne Hathaway) plot to kill her abusive new husband. An off day for McConaughey and Hathaway, Serenity’s trailer promises a psychological thriller, but it struck out across the board. The film’s twists and attempts at distorting reality proved to be overdone and too much to swallow.

The film was McConaughey’s first of four 2019 releases, with Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen proving to be a success for the accomplished performer. Writer and director Steven Knight wouldn't electrify audiences with Serenity, but he returned to cinematic success after penning the critically acclaimed Spencer a short while later.

'The Snowman' (2017)

An icy thriller bogged down by production woes, The Snowman failed to live up to the standard of the best-selling novel it’s based upon. A detective investigates a serial killer who leaves his victims built into snowmen. Martin Scorsese was briefly attached to film before director Tomas Alfredson took on the job.

With stars like Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson, the film was slammed by audiences for feeling incomplete and a hot mess despite its wintry premise. Alfredson revealed in an interview translated by IndieWire that blocks of the script were not shot, and the editing room was forced to piece together a film with missing pieces.

