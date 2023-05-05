A good craftsperson never blames their tools. This adage is as true of cinema and filmmaking as it is of any other craft. While the terms 'genre', 'trope' and 'cliché' may be loaded with negative connotations, these elements are merely tools to be utilized and manipulated in whichever way a filmmaker sees fit.

This notion is on full display in the thriller genre; a place where a group of characters often find themselves isolated in an unfamiliar place with friends, enemies or strangers, many of whom harbor secrets or ulterior motives. It's a premise that could easily result in a derivative and pedestrian film. And yet, Redditors and audiences alike agree that a good craftsperson can take this common premise, and create an edge-of-your-seat thriller that is as inventive as it is heart-stopping.

10 'Bad Times at the El Royale' (2018)

A priest, a singer and a vacuum salesman walk into a motel. What could have been the set-up to a trite and formulaic b-movie is instead the impetus for a tense and slow-burning thriller featuring an all-star cast who aren't afraid to get into character. Bad Times at the El Royale is a tight and tidy chamber piece set at the tail-end of the 60s that keeps viewers engaged and guessing until the very end.

With mid-century America in the rearview mirror and the 1970s looming ahead, there is no better setting for the film's events than the El Royale Motel. What was once a beacon of class and naive charm now lies empty and decaying. It's a poignant metaphor for America's transition from the free-loving 1960s to the latter third of the 20th century; a time marred by political controversy and tension. Watergate, Kent State and the height of America's occupation of Vietnam were just around the corner and the blinders were about to come off for many Americans, and for the guests at the El Royale. Not all the guests are as innocent as they seem, and the motel remains rife with paranoia and secrets.

9 'Werewolves Within' (2021)

When a storm knocks out power to most of Beaverfield, a group of locals, including the new-in-town forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) shelter together in the local lodge. Tensions run high among the residents, all of whom are divided about a proposed pipeline that would threaten the local environment, but also result in big payouts for locals.

Tensions run even higher when people start getting picked off one by one. While the comedic writing and performances in Werewolves Within dull the edges of the horror and thriller elements of the film, it remains a prime example of the versatility of tropes and genre in the right hands.

8 '10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)

Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is running from a break-up when she totals her car and wakes up in a bunker, having been rescued by Good Samaritan, Howard (John Goodman). Her rescue comes just in time, too. According to Howard, there has been a chemical attack, and as a result, she will need to stay in his bunker for at least the next year if she wants to live.

Set in the Cloverfield Universe, 10 Cloverfield Lane takes a hard left turn as it diverts from its predecessor. Director Dan Trachtenberg's feature debut is a never-ending spiral of doubt and paranoia and examines the complexities of humans and their ability to be many things at once; a savior and a villain.

7 'You're Next' (2011)

Crispain (A.J Bowen) brings his girlfriend Erin (Sharni Vinson) to meet his wealthy family as they celebrate the wedding anniversary of his parents at their remote country estate. As the kids and their spouses chit-chat and bicker, danger looms nearby. A violent home invasion kicks off an evening of suspicion and paranoia among the wealthy and maladjusted family.

Part paranoia thriller and part slasher, You're Next turns the tables on the familiar home-invasion genre and explores just how hard it can be to meet the in-laws. In addition to the blood and gore, You're Next also functions as the blackest of comedies, gleefully satirizing the problems of the rich.

6 'Identity' (2003)

With the only road out of town flooded and a storm bearing down upon them, a collection of strangers have no choice but to hole up in a rundown desert motel. The cast of characters, including a limo driver (John Cusack), a cop (Ray Liotta) and the motel manager (John Hawkes) each draw each other's suspicion as the reluctant guests start being picked off one by one.

On its face, Identity is a boilerplate thriller that follows the tried-and-true 'and then there were none' formula. However, those who have seen the film know that there is much more to Identity than meets the eye. James Mangold's film is a multilayered maze of paranoia and distrust.

5 'No Exit' (2022)

After skipping out on court-ordered rehab to visit her dying mother, Darby (Havana Rose Liu) stumbles into the middle of a nightmare. Stranded with a few strangers at a small town visitors' center after a blizzard has blocked the roads, Darby finds a young girl gagged and tied up in the back of a van. While their identity remains a mystery, one thing is certain, the kidnapper is one of the strangers in the visitors' center.

No Exit pulls no punches; it is dark, nasty and at times, cynical. That being said, the film highlights the strength of the human spirit through Darby, who perseveres through pain, fear and threat of death to do what she knows is right.

4 'The Invitation' (2015)

Still recovering from a recent loss, Will (Logan Marshall-Green) and his girlfriend Kira (Emayatzy Corinealdi) accept an invitation to a dinner party with a group of friends. As the party moves along, the atmosphere becomes stranger and Will falls into a spiral of self-doubt. As he oscillates between grief and paranoia, neither Will nor the audience knows who to trust or what to do next.

The Invitation is a defining piece of work for director Karyn Kusama, who leverages a few settings and actors into a heart-stopping film with all the tension, mystery, and craftsmanship she is known for.

3 'Coherence' (2013)

A group of friends gathers for a dinner party on the same evening a comet is expected to pass over. As the evening progresses a series of confusing and increasingly threatening phenomena begin to plague them.

Despite only starring a handful of people in a few locations, Coherence manages to rise to heights few thrillers or science-fiction films will ever see. Themes of paranoia, mistrust and identity are expertly weaved throughout the film, and will certainly result in audiences returning to the film time and time again.

2 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Few films capture the loneliness, paranoia and absurdity that can be born from isolation better than The Lighthouse. Presented in a boxy and beautiful 1.19:1 aspect ratio that is as vertical and claustrophobic as the lighthouse itself, Robert Eggers' black and white film is an exploration of masculinity, solitude and folie à deux.

The unconventionally eccentric characters, portrayed by Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, are atypical of a film as dark and paranoid as The Lighthouse. Yet this eccentricity is a perfectly portioned ingredient in the salty and cynical soup Eggers has brewed.

1 'The Thing' (1982)

No film is as synonymous with paranoia as The Thing. John Carpenter's sci-fi masterpiece follows a group of researchers in Antarctica who fall victim to a shape-shifting alien that can take any form, including their own. Despite the abject terror they are experiencing, the film's characters, including R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) attempt to apply some scientific rigor to their desperate situation.

Undertaking tests and implementing measures to try and detect who the imposter is proves futile, as paranoia and complex group dynamics bubble to the surface and threaten everyone. The Thing illustrates the utter futility of humanity's obsession with certainty and forces its viewers to reckon with the unknown.

