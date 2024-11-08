International TV has always been around, but it has taken the world by storm in recent years (especially given the release of incredible TV shows on popular streaming services such as Netflix). These series capture the attention of viewers from all over the globe with their storytelling and diverse cultural perspectives, offering unique narratives no matter the genre. However, some stand out more than others, managing to keep audiences on edge throughout their entirety.

Whether audiences are looking for some pulse-pounding action or mind-bending psychological twists, a few overlooked international TV shows have nailed it all, providing audiences with a good dose of adrenaline and excitement. To celebrate how awesome it can be, we look back at some of the most gripping and thrilling international TV shows, from The Chestnut Man to Dark.

10 'The Chestnut Man' (2021 -)

Created by Dorte Warnøe Høgh, Søren Sveistrup, and David Sandreuter

Guaranteed to appeal to police procedural fans, this Danish suspense mystery is based on the novel by Søren Sveistrup. When a figurine made of chestnuts is found at the scene of a grisly murder, two detectives (Danica Curcic and Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) embark on a hunt for the killer, who is seemingly linked to a politician's missing child.

The Chestnut Man's thrilling narrative, added to its atmospheric tension, makes it one of the best in the genre internationally. With elements of psychological thriller and crime drama blended with amazing results, this masterful picture unravels intriguing mystery as the story progresses, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats looking to find out what's next and piecing together the clues. Furthermore, it explores universal themes of grief, loss, and even trauma.

Release Date September 29, 2021 Cast Danica Curcic , Mikkel Boe Følsgaard , David Dencik , Iben Dorner , Lars Ranthe , Esben Dalgaard Andersen , Louis Næss-Schmidt , Liva Forsberg , Ali Kazim , Morten Brovn Jørgensen , Anders Hove , Marie Lydie Melono Nokouda , Kristian Høgh Jeppesen , Anders Nyborg , Arian Kashef , Christiane Gjellerup Koch , Olaf Højgaard , Fadime Turan , Elliott Crosset Hove , Simone Lykke Seasons 1

9 'The Glory' (2022 - 2023)

Created by Kim Eun-sook and An Gil-ho

For anyone who enjoys K-Dramas, the revenge essential The Glory may be a good fit. This gripping psychological thriller centers around a woman (Song Hye-kyo) who seeks revenge against her childhood bullies who have destroyed her life in unimaginable ways. The story unfolds as she plans her vengeance over the years and sheds light on her character development.

The Glory's compelling and complex character is, of course, one of its biggest strengths, as audiences will probably find themselves touched by her story and the themes it tackles, including trauma and her quest for justice. Added to that is the conflict, drama, and high emotional stakes the story features. It is worth noting that The Glory is visually an immersive show as well.

Release Date October 30, 2022 Cast Song Hye-Kyo , Lee Do-Hyun , Lim Ji-yeon , Yeom Hye-ran , Park Sung-hoon , Jung Sung-il Seasons 2

8 'Gomorrah' (2014 - 2021)

Created by Leonardo Fasoli, Stefano Bises, and Roberto Saviano

A great pick for Italian mobster enthusiasts, Gomorrah is an epic crime thriller centering around Ciro (Marco D'Amore), who disregards tradition while attempting to become the next crime boss of his syndicate. Naturally, this puts him and his family at risk, and the story that unfolds is nothing short of engaging.

Gomorrah's realistic setting and flawed characters make it a gritty and thrilling watch. Its narrative, based on Roberto Saviano's book, delves into the powerful organization of Camorra, delivering a high-stakes game of power dynamics that will have audiences hooked. Furthermore, this Italian show also serves as a social commentary on broad societal issues like corruption and poverty, shedding light on the impact of crime on communities.

7 'Money Heist' (2017 - 2022)

Created by Álex Pina

Spain's Money Heist has ​​​​​​taken the world by storm, especially during darker times in 2020. The heist drama centers around an unusual group of robbers (Rodrigo de la Serna, Itziar Ituño, Úrsula Corberó, Hovik Keuchkerian, Miguel Herrán, and Jaime Lorente) who attempt to carry out the most perfect robbery in Spanish history: they seek to steal 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain.

Money Heist's high production values make it almost cinematic, with a great soundtrack to match. However, its strongest asset is arguably the way it builds tension and catches audiences by surprise through its twists and turns. Whether it is thanks to its narrative and clever writing or the great performances, Pina's series is a thrilling show heist genre enthusiasts may not want to miss.

Release Date May 2, 2017 Cast Enrique Arce , Rodrigo De la Serna , Najwa Nimri , Úrsula Corberó , Itziar Ituño , Pedro Alonso , Álvaro Morte Seasons 5

6 'Babylon Berlin' (2017 - 2025)

Created by Henk Handloegten, Tom Tykwer, and Achim von Borries

In this compelling period crime drama, Colognanian commissioner Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch) navigates a city rife in the tumultuous period of Weimar Germany during the late 1920s. As the story progresses, audiences are immersed in its narrative, including the societal tension and glamorous — even if corrupt — atmosphere.

Babylon Berlin weaves together multiple storylines involving crime and espionage, which immediately make it a thrilling watch. Its characters are well-written and developed and the visuals are absorbing, elevating the plot to a higher level. With that being said, anyone who is keen on stories about important moments in history should be sure to give this a watch, especially given that the show is largely praised for its accuracy (though certain dramatic liberties were taken).

Release Date October 13, 2017 Cast Volker Bruch , Liv Lisa Fries , Lars Eidinger , Fritzi Haberlandt , Jordis Triebel , Karl Markovics , Christian Friedel , Jens Harzer , Hannah Herzsprung , Rüdiger Klink , Thorsten Merten , Benno Fürmann , Mišel Matičević , Ivo Pietzcker , Leonie Benesch , Thomas Thieme , Godehard Giese , Irene Böhm , Udo Samel , Ronald Zehrfeld , Meret Becker , Trystan Pütter , Saskia Rosendahl , Sebastian Urzendowsky , Holger Handtke , Jacob Matschenz , Peter Jordan , Marie-Anne Fliegel , Ernst Stotzner Seasons 4

5 'Lupin' (2021 -)

Created by George Kay

Another heist drama worth watching on this list is George Kay's Lupin, one of the most popular French media at the moment. The story focuses on the adventures of gentleman thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), who is inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, and sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family. ​​​​​

Lupin draws audiences in from the very first episode thanks to its fast-paced, thrilling narrative and plot twists. The elaborate heist plans it features to keep audiences invested, especially considering that it balances suspense with humorous moments. The strong central performance is undoubtedly one of Lupin's best and most crucial aspects, as it allows audiences to empathize with his quest for justice and reclaim his family's honor.

Release Date January 8, 2021 Cast Hervé Pierre , Vincent Londez , Fargass Assandé , Nicole Garcia , Antoine Gouy , Clotilde Hesme , Etan Simon , Soufiane Guerrab , Omar Sy Ludivine Sagnier , Shirine Boutella Seasons 2

4 'Kingdom' (2019 - 2020)

Created by Kim Eun-hee

Fans of historical dramas, fantasy, and zombie horror would probably like to dive into the incredible fantasy series. The story follows the crown prince (Ju Ji-hoon) who becomes the only hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land after strange rumors about their ill King grip the kingdom.

Kingdom's unique, highly original approach to the zombie genre makes it an incredible entry that grips audiences from the get-go. Although short-lived, the 2019 series is worth checking out, whether for its captivating historical setting and brutally beautiful visuals or the relentless action that captures the attention of viewers. It's impossible not to root for the characters, especially as they sacrifice their lives and go to great lengths to protect honor and power.

Release Date October 8, 2014 Cast Jonathan Tucker , Nick Jonas , Frank Grillo Seasons 3

3 'Squid Game' (2021 - 2025)

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Squid Game is another fan favorite. The Hwang Dong-hyuk series rose to prominence in 2021, becoming a cultural phenomenon within just a few weeks after its release on Netflix. This conspiracy thriller presents a terrifying survival game with a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at the stake, for which hundreds of cash-strapped people applied.

While Squid Game's razor-sharp social critique of the dehumanizing effects of capitalism and social inequality stands out, part of what makes it so great is also how it illustrates tension, with each episode pushing both contestants and viewers to the edge. When the topic is international television — especially thrilling series to keep audiences' intrigue — the Dong-hyuk show is definitely a must-see, whether for the amazing performances, thought-provoking narrative, or top-notch production.

Release Date September 17, 2021 Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Seasons 1

2 'Alice in Borderland' (2020 -)

Created by Haro Aso

Although Squid Game is the most popular show about survival games, Alice in Borderland is arguably an even better choice. The overlooked Netflix series, based on Haro Aso's manga of the same name, follows a video-game-obsessed young man (Kento Yamazaki) who finds himself in a storage version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive.

Filled with shocking twists and turns, Alice in Borderland is an intense, thrilling ride throughout, blending the thriller and science fiction genres seamlessly and captivating viewers and keeping them on edge with its high-paced tension and suspense. On top of its visual style and cinematic quality, the well-developed characters and storyline are also part of what makes this show a must-see.

Release Date December 10, 2020 Cast Kento Yamazaki , Tao Tsuchiya , Nijirô Murakami , Eleanor Noble Seasons 2

1 'Dark' (2017 - 2020)

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

This German science fiction thriller created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese is often praised as one of the best international shows ever, and understandably so. Featuring a genuinely thrilling and gripping narrative with a great supernatural twist to it, the series is set in a small town where the disappearance of two young children exposes the relationships between four different families.

Whether it be its intricate plot featuring multiple storylines or its take on time traveling, Dark knows how to captivate audiences from the very beginning. It delves into themes of fate, free will, and even family, keeping viewers entertained throughout and providing food for thought. Another strong aspect worth mentioning is its cinematic storytelling which fully immerses audiences in its eerie atmosphere.

Release Date December 1, 2017 Cast Louis Hofmann , Karoline Eichhorn , Maja Schöne , Jordis Triebel Seasons 3

