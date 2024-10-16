Being captivated by a mystery movie is quite understandable — these films often give wings to our imagination and ignite our curiosities. Because they draw viewers into webs of intrigue and questioning their engaging narratives, they often makes us feel like they're part of the investigation because of how emotionally invested we get.

Although there are plenty of captivating mystery films that fully draw viewers in, some stand out for their thrilling premises and relentless tension, keeping viewers hooked and fully on edge throughout their entirety. To celebrate the emotional rollercoasters and intensity that the genre provides, we analyze some of the most thrilling mystery movies of all time, ranking them by greatness and analyzing what makes them such exhilarating watches.

10 'Knives Out' (2019)

Director: Rian Johnson

Image via Lionsgate Films

Filled with twists and turns, Knives Out was one of the most anticipated films of 2019, and understandably so. Starring Daniel Craig in the lead role, Rian Johnson's gripping movie follows a detective investigating the death of a wealthy, eccentric family's patriarch (the late Christopher Plummer, who is, as usual, brilliant in his role).

Many aspects make Knives Out a movie worth seeing, ranging from its well-written characters with distinct personalities — including Ana De Armas' protagonist, an immigrant named Marta — to its social commentary on themes like class dynamics (the "eat-the-rich" narrative is quite evident in this) and family dysfunction. What makes Riordan's movie a thrilling mystery, though, is its unpredictable, clever narrative that will keep audiences guessing until the end, as well as the volatile and intense family dynamics.

9 'Cape Fear' (1991)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image Via Universal Pictures

Martin Scorsese's Cape Fear, starring Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, and Jessica Lange among other talents, tells the story of a convicted sexual assaulter who is released from prison after serving a fourteen-year sentence. The first thing he does? Stalking the family of the lawyer who originally defended him.

Whether we're talking about Robert De Niro's chilling portrayal or the cat-and-mouse tension that builds up through its narrative, Cape Fear is definitely a thrilling mystery that will keep audiences on edge. Disturbing, unpredictable, and violent are three words that describe Scorsese's wild movie, with its dark cinematography heightening its anxiety-inducing moments. It is worth noting, however, that audiences who prefer psychological thrills may want to check Shutter Island if they haven't already.

8 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Image via Beuna Vista Pictures Distribution

M. Night Shyamalan's box-office hit is an eerie psychological drama that follows a child psychologist (Bruce Willis) who starts treating a young boy named Cole with a disturbing secret (Haley Joel Osment): he sees and communicates with the dead. The film is known for having an iconic twist ending which has made it one of the most memorable films in 1990s pop culture.

The Sixth Sense's ghostly appearances are certainly part of what makes this a thrilling mystery. However, the way that Night Shyamlan's movie fully immerses audiences in its unsettling atmosphere — characterized by haunting visuals and muted colors — and genuinely gets them invested in the central relationship between its two leads (incredibly well performed by both Willis and Osment) is amazing. This, in addition to all the subtle clues and visual hints it features, results in a mystery must-see.

7 'Zodiac' (2007)

Director: David Fincher

Image via Paramount Pictures

The first David Fincher film on this list is Zodiac, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo in the lead roles. Although it sheds light on the lives of everyone involved — including the detectives and newspaper people — it mostly focuses on a cartoonist slowly becoming obsessed with tracking down the unidentified serial killer who terrorizes Northern California.

Given that the Zodiac Killer's identity remains a mystery after all these years, this slow-burn mystery benefits from a layer of realism and tension that makes its narrative even more gripping and absorbing; its true crime roots, combined with Fincher's unique, highly atmospheric vision, slow-burn pacing, and a big focus on the character development, make Zodiac an unpredictable and impressive movie that keeps viewers guessing.

6 'Chinatown' (1974)

Director: Roman Polanski

Image via Paramount

While Roman Polanski has understandably become a controversial figure in the film industry, saying that his films were not influential and important for their artistry would be a lie. Chinatown is a hard-boiled detective thriller following a private detective hired to expose an adulterer (Jack Nicholson) in 1930s Los Angeles. Soon enough, he finds himself caught up in a web of deceit, corruption, and murder.

Deception and corruption are notable themes in Polanski's picture, with Nicholson's character often pursuing the truth despite the dangers he faces. It's nearly impossible not to be invested in this mystery narrative, whether for its unpredictability and suspense or its memorable ending, which leaves a bitter taste in the audience's mouth. At its center, Chinatown is anchored by morally ambiguous characters and a gritty, moody setting.

5 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Director: David Fincher

Image via 20th Century Studios

Fincher's Gone Girl is the second film of his mentioned on this list, and it is far from difficult to understand its appeal. Starring Rosamund Pike as the unforgettable Amy Dunne, this 2014 film focuses on an intense media circus: a man (Ben Affleck) sees the spotlight turned on him when it's suspected that he may or may not have something to do with his wife's disappearance.

Gone Girl's unreliable narrators and conflicting perspectives make it a thrilling film that keeps audiences invested in its narrative. Not only is it filled with unforgettable twists and turns — talk about the "cool girl" monologue — and an intriguing exploration of the complexity of relationships, but it also delivers a compelling social commentary on media sensationalism and the public's obsession with scandal and speculation, elevating its engrossing story to higher levels.

4 'Memento' (2000)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Image via Newmarket

Christopher Nolan's Memento was the film that launched his career as a prominent filmmaker, capturing the attention of many with its unique storytelling that unfolds non-linearly. The film stars Guy Richie and tells the story of an insurance investigator who suffers from amnesia, using notes and tattoos to hunt for the man he thinks has killed his wife.

Although it does benefit from Nolan's astounding direction, Memento's thrilling twists and turns and the unreliable narrator at its center make it an even more absorbing film, with its central mystery keeping audiences on the edge of their seats to discover the truth. Themes of memory and identity are a huge part of Memento's appeal, deepening its storyline and providing viewers with thought-provoking messages in the meantime.

3 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

Director: David Lynch

Image via Universal Pictures

Audiences who find themselves intrigued by dream-like narratives may want to give Mulholland Drive a watch if they haven't yet; Lynch's surrealist movie examines stardom and deceit by following an amnesic woman (Laura Harring) as she searches for clues and answers in Los Angeles after surviving a car wreck.

Whether thanks to its ambiguous characters, foreshadowing, or iconic fragmented structure, Mullholland Drive's appeal, particularly in the mystery genre, is undeniable. Not only is Lynch's film incredibly entertaining and visually striking, but complex and cerebral. Lynch's psychological approach to this captivating story, which explores themes of obsession and trauma, helps elevate it. Its climax is one of the most memorable in film to many, and the intense atmosphere also plays a part in what makes Mulholland Drive a great picture.