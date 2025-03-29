WonderCon is underway right now at the Anaheim Convention Center, and Thrilljoy came prepared with some major announcements. A relative newcomer on the block, known for their high-end pop-culture collectibles, the company is hosting a panel at the event to show off its new and rebranded lines of figures, headlined by the updated vinyl Pix! figures and Pixl mystery boxes. Ahead of the big panel, Collider can exclusively share a selection of new items coming soon from Thrilljoy based on beloved properties like The Lord of the Rings, Invader Zim, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Additionally, they're also debuting new Pix! figures based on the company mascot, Bloo the Yeti, with WonderCon exclusive variants.

The appeal of the Pix! figures comes in part from the boxes. Each collectible is contained in a high-end matte windowed box, complete with a sculpted wax seal to show the rarity and a cover slip with a satisfying perforation to make tearing into the figure all the more enjoyable. Thrilljoy brings over some of the same design principles from their rebranded Panoramix line, which features similar vinyl figures packaged in diorama boxes based on everything from Harry Potter to Beavis and Butt-Head. Compared to the nearly 5-inch Pix! figures, the Pixl line features 2.5-inch collectibles that come in stackable, interlocking frames for display and feature six potential figures in each mystery box series. There's also a chance for a box to contain one of 300 gold chase pieces that can be exchanged for a 12-inch Mega Pix! that can't be found anywhere else.

Leading off the wave of new Pix! figures is Frodo Baggins, as portrayed by Elijah Wood in Peter Jackson's legendary trilogy of J.R.R. Tolkien adaptations. He comes in three variants, including a standard one equipped with a sword and two chase iterations depicting him holding The One Ring to Rule Them All. One of the chases is an especially rare one-of-one clear version that also earns the lucky recipient a trip for two to for the ultimate Lord of the Rings experience. Invader Zim, Corpse Bride, and the Thundercats will get the Pix! treatment, albeit without a one-of-one prize, while Thrilljoy's mascot Bloo gets four figures, two of which dress the yeti in California-appropriate attire and the other two fit him for WonderCon. The event-exclusive variant, too, comes with a gold one-of-one figure, qualifying its recipient for a $10,000 prize. Finally, the TMNT make up the first Pixl set, with each box having a chance to contain Michelangelo, Leonardo, Bebop, Rocksteady, Casey Jones, or the Shredder.

What Else Does Thrilljoy Have Planned for WonderCon?