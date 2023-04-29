William Shakespeare's Macbeth has been retold and refashioned countless times over the years, but the very best is Akira Kurosawa's Japanese retelling, Throne of Blood. Macbeth is one of the most popular tales ever written. It's influenced a seemingly infinite number of movies, books, TV shows, and plays. You get the idea, it's basically one of the key texts to have shaped modern fiction. Being that Shakespeare's original work has been adapted so many times, it's one of the key examples of a story begging for a fresh interpretation. Kurosawa's film does just that, swapping out Macbeth for Washizu (surprise surprise, Toshiro Mifune is phenomenal), medieval Scotland for feudal Japan, and mileage-may-vary Shakespearean dialogue for a lot of yelling. It's awesome, transcending its status as one of Kurosawa's best films and taking the throne as the best adaptation of Macbeth.

Akira Kurosawa had admired the works of William Shakespeare long before adapting Macbeth. Kurosawa had been making movies for a little over a decade working his way up to his 1950 film Rashomon. That film was somewhat of a benchmark for the filmmaker. If he could complete that film, then that would mean his Macbeth adaptation would be next. Unfortunately for Kurosawa, Orson Welles had just made his own Macbeth film - "cleverly" titled Macbeth (not as cool as Throne of Blood!). This meant postponing making his Shakespeare adaptation until 1956 when he would finally be able to kick things off. Throne of Blood would be released in 1957, and officially take the crown as the coolest, greatest Macbeth adaptation yet.

How Does 'Throne of Blood' Reshape 'Macbeth'?

Throne of Blood follows Taketoki Washizu, a general who encounters an evil witch (Chieko Naniwa) that tells him he will soon be the Lord of Spider Web's castle. During this journey, he is accompanied by his friend, General Miki (Akira Kubo), whose son is predicted to eventually become Lord. The two return home, where all the witch's predictions come true. What follows is a cautionary tale, chronicling the rise of a man whose power-hungry nature would eventually be his downfall. Sound like Macbeth yet? Let's not forget this film's Lady Macbeth, Lady Asaji Washizu, played chillingly by Isuzu Yamada. This version of Lady Macbeth is every bit as sneaky and deceiving as her Scottish counterpart, but Yamada plays her with more of an eerie quietness than usual. Every time she's on screen, it feels like something bad is about to go down. Speaking of eerie, the evil witch that tells Macbeth and Miki their futures is honestly one of the creepier things that you can find in a pre-1960s movie. Every time she's on screen, she steals the show.

You Won't Find a Cooler 'Macbeth' Adaptation

More than any other Macbeth adaptation, Throne of Blood oozes style. Kurosawa's movies always look great, but aside from his other Shakespeare adaptation Ran, this might be his best-looking movie. Every frame is flooded with fog, and the many buildings and structures are made to look enormous and weathered, meanwhile, every field and forest looks beautiful, but with some sort of sinister undercurrent hiding beneath the surface. The costume design is also incredibly impressive. Everyone is decked out in these highly detailed suits of armor, or Lady Ishizu's airy, elegant dresses. It's a world that feels raw and lived in. The film's atmosphere is enhanced tenfold by Masaru Sato's unsettling minimalist score. It's tough to say, as this is the same guy that scored Kurosawa's Yojimbo, but Sato's body of work for Throne of Blood might be career-best material.

Kurosawa takes the camera off the tripod for a few shots, adding a sense of urgency that most movies of this era didn't have. This movie is also chock-full of wipe transitions, which, come on, are always fun! If you're unfamiliar with the term, think of the many times in Star Wars that one scene transitions into the next like a windshield wiper swiping it in. While watching this movie, it becomes super evident just how much George Lucas was inspired by Kurosawa, beyond his proclaimed love for The Hidden Fortress. If the idea of a Shakespeare adaptation doesn't sound very enticing to you, think about putting those reservations away for Throne of Blood. It's more entertaining and stylistically interesting than most movies of its time, not only more so than Shakespeare adaptations.

Toshiro Mifune - The Best Lord Macbeth

Toshiro Mifune is also one of our best Macbeths. Yeah, Mifune is never bad, he's never even just okay. The guy is always firing off on all cylinders. Even when he's not saying anything, Mifune is one of those actors that knows how to work his eyes in just the right way to where you always have an idea of what he's thinking. That being said, there aren't too many moments in this movie where Mifune's Lord Washizu is quiet. Unlike when most actors yell as a means of showing how hard they're "acting" (I'm looking at you, DiCaprio), when Mifune starts going off, you can't look away. He's at his best towards the end of the film, when he tries to rally together his troops. You see all sides of him in this scene. He's distressed, having to calm himself, laughing, and mad as hell. Once the arrows start firing, Mifune's abilities as a physical performer kick in, and his performance as Washizu becomes cemented as one of his best.

'Throne of Blood' Makes Shakespeare Accessible

Hot take, but the biggest strength that Throne of Blood has is its ability to avoid Shakespearean dialogue! Yeah, there will be some Shakespeare purists out there who would refuse to call this film the best Macbeth adaptation because of its lack of adherence to the type of language that Shakespeare's stories have, but given where it was made and who it was made by, it's just not going to happen! And that's great! Loads of movies, plays, and TV shows that take the original Shakespeare texts and just recite them verbatim, but they can also be kind of alienating for those who are not so into all of that. Sure, it's fun for actors and directors to work with that material, but not as fun for general audiences. Throne of Blood has its own script to go off of, taking the original story's themes, characters, and general plot structure, and allowing these pieces to be navigated in a fresh and much more approachable way. It's one of the most accessible Shakespeare adaptations that we have.

Akira Kurosawa's Throne of Blood is not just one of his best films, it's the best adaptation of Macbeth ever made. Few Shakespeare adaptations are this masterfully made, stylish, and successfully inventive in their new takes on these classic tales. To this day, Kurosawa's film manages to be thrilling, thematically interesting, and as creepy as it probably was back in the late 1950s. If you're looking for an easy way to get into Shakespeare, Macbeth in particular, you could do much worse than Throne of Blood. Really, anything that you throw on will be worse than Throne of Blood, because Kurosawa's film is the best Macbeth adaptation in the game! Take that, Shakespeare-heads!