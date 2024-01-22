The Big Picture The trailer for Through My Window: Looking At You suggests the reunion of former lovers Ares and Raquel, setting the stage for a potential new beginning.

The film explores the aftermath of Ares and Raquel's long-distance relationship, with communication issues and Ares' dishonesty, which led to their downfall in Through My Window: Across the Sea.

The devastating ending of Across the Sea leaves the future of Ares and Raquel's romance uncertain, but their love and desire for each other are undeniable when they meet again in Barcelona in Looking At You.

Sometimes, an ending can feel like a new beginning, and the newly-released trailer for Through My Window: Looking At You appears to have brought two former lovers back together to set the record straight once and for all. After the success of the Marçal Forès-helmed 2022 Spanish romantic drama Through My Window, Through My Window: Across the Sea arrived last year and saw Raquel Mendoza trying to save her relationship with Ares Hidalgo.The second installment of the franchise didn't conclude on a happy note, as the two lovers didn't end up together. However, they seem to have life figured out, with Raquel having fulfilled her dreams of being a writer and Ares taking pre-med at a Stockholm-based university.

While their long-distance relationship has proven to be an absolute failure, the trailer for the third installment — which will hit Netflix on February 23 — teases the reunion of Ares and Raquel, which might be the start of an imminent end. Through My Window is a film adaptation of Ariana Godoy's popular novel of the same name, which readers first saw on Wattpad in 2016. Looking At You will see the return of Julio Peña (Berlin) and Clara Galle (The Boarding School: Las Cumbres) as Ares and Raquel, respectively.

In the newly released trailer, Ares apologizes to Raquel for everything that has happened between them, highlighting how the two try their hardest to move on from the demise of their relationship. But would they risk putting themselves through the same pain again? The first film in the trilogy follows Raquel as she embarks on a lovely journey to win Ares's heart. Despite their love story's ups and downs, the two eventually became a couple, setting the tone for the second installment to be nothing short of romantic. Across the Sea, however, did not have a fairytale ending that some viewers hoped for, as mentioned above.

What Happened to Raquel and Ares in ‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’?

The 2023 film revolves around Ares and Raquel's long-distance relationship and their struggles to maintain it, as Ares studies in Stockholm while Raquel stays in Barcelona to pursue her dreams of becoming a published author. Of course, lack of communication played a huge part in their relationship's downfall, but Ares's dishonesty was Raquel's final straw; Raquel found out that Ares cheated on her with one of his university colleagues, Vera (Andrea Chaparro). Apart from the young couple's already dying romance, a lot has happened among other supporting characters, with Yoshi (Guillermo Lasheras) — who's secretly in love with Raquel — having died in a bike accident, which shocked not only the film's characters but the audiences as well.

With Across the Sea ending on such a devastating note, the future of Ares and Raquel's romance remains obscure at this point. Whether or not they'll find a way to ignite old flames, all things will be answered (hopefully) when Through My Window: Looking At You arrives on February 23. You can watch the trailer down below: