The wait is over, and summer vacation is on. Netflix has just released a new trailer for Through My Window: Across the Sea, a sequel to their 2022 release Through My Window. The film is a romantic and erotic follow-up to the original film, which told the love story of Ares and Raquel, two people living in entirely different worlds who are brought together by a pirated WiFi network (yes, really). Through My Window: Across The Sea will see their continued relationship and the struggles therein. You can catch the film on Netflix on June 23, 2023.

The Through My Window series is based on a book by Spanish author Ariana Godoy. Godoy has written three installations in the series. It is not known if the second film will be based fully on the second book in the series, titled Through You. The second film will bring the setting to a luxurious coastal mansion where Ares and Raquel will have to reconcile with growing difficulties in their own relationship. With their friends along for the ride, the vacation meant to reconnect the two lovers will soon prove to be a recipe for chaos, jealousy, intrigue, and some pretty steamy exploits. The film stars Julio Peña as Ares and Clara Galle as Raquel.

What Does the New Trailer Reveal?

The new trailer shows us what Raquel and Ares have been up to since the first film. The trailer starts with Raquel in class, Ares voice comes in telling her to close her eyes and imagine that he is there with her. He is shown walking into the lecture hall and coming up to her, kissing her. And then the alarm rings. Raquel is brought back to her banal life, away from Ares. While Raquel lives in Barcelona, Ares is in Stockholm. The trailer shows the pair trying to keep their connection at a distance. But it's clear that they need to reconnect. Ares surprises Raquel in person, and they set off on vacation. Only for their romantic retreat to be interrupted by a number of complicating characters. Will Raquel and Ares romance be able to survive the deluge of romantic rivals?

Image via Netflix

You can catch the first film, Through My Window streaming on Netflix now. The sequel will premiere on Netflix on June 23, 2023, just in time for a much-needed summer vacation. Until then, however, you can check out the new trailer for the film below.