Shared WiFi passwords have always brought people together, and in Netflix’s upcoming Spanish language film, A través de mi ventana, or Through My Window, the protagonist will prove exactly that. An adaptation of the 2016 Wattpad novel by Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy, the steamy romance is set to hit Netflix on February 4, and today, the streaming service has taken to Twitter to give fans the official trailer that they’ve been longing for.

The trailer shows us that Through My Window begins as a somewhat classic love story involving two neighbors, Raquel (Clara Galle) and Ares (Julio Peña). Raquel has always gazed out her bedroom window, pining after her attractive, seemingly out-of-her-league neighbor as he goes about his daily life. As she puts it, the two are from entirely different worlds, and other than being next door neighbors, their paths do not cross — that is, until one night when Raquel catches Ares mooching off her WiFi. Upon confronting Ares for pirating her network, he fires back to tell her that her window watching hasn’t been very discreet, and that he knows what she’s been up to. Sparks fly during their confrontational meeting and soon a game of cat and mouse ensues.

Brooding and handsome, Ares attempts to thwart the budding romance by telling Raquel that she isn’t his type, to which Raquel responds, “I’m the most interesting girl you’ve ever met.” Things heat up for the pair, and we see Raquel pursuing Ares by stepping out of her comfort zone and doing things she normally wouldn’t, like partying at clubs. The rest of the trailer shows feelings seeming to be caught on both ends as each attempts to seduce the other. Could it be love, lust, or something different all together? The film looks like it will keep us guessing until the very end.

RELATED: 'Through My Window' Trailer Reveals Steamy Wattpad AdaptationStarring alongside Gale and Peña are Guillermo Lasheras, Eric Masip, Pilar Castro, Hugo Arbues, Lucía de la Puerta, and Natalia Azahara. The feature is directed by Marçal Forés, with Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls serving as producers alongside Netflix Spain.

Be sure to have your WiFi password in order to see how everything shakes out when Through My Window lands on Netflix on February 4. Check out the all-new trailer below:

