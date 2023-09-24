At this point in his career, we come for Liam Neeson and stay for whatever the movie's plot happens to be. With his 100th film already in his rear-view mirror, Neeson is a big screen staple. Although the movies he generally stars in are action and thriller-based, there is a sense of comfort that Neeson's face brings when on screen, as the audience is always sure he will save the day. Generally an ex-cop or spy, usually a father, always a badass, the actor has had many roles in some of the most recognizable films ever. From seven-time Oscar-winner Schindler's List, to Star Wars, to Love Actually (one could go on), Neeson has had more screen time than most actors do in their entire career. After he recently revealed what his particular set of skills is in real life on the popular podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend; we love the actor even more.

Now, everyone's favorite protective dad is back in action, starring in the movie Thug from writer Tony Gayton. While not much is known about the film, Neeson's name on the poster is enough to get most audiences to buy a ticket in advance. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming kick-ass flick.

When and Where Can You Watch 'Thug'?

While there is no official release date for the film yet, filming for Thug began in October 2022 in Boston and has since completed production. Neeson has been busy recently, with three starring roles in movies this year alone. Also coming down the pipeline is the highly anticipated The Naked Gun, where Neeson plays the lead. Upon its release, Thug will be available in theaters nationwide. It can be expected that after its theatrical run, the film will also be available for streaming.

Is There A Trailer For 'Thug'?

Who Stars In 'Thug'?

While I'm sure we'd all enjoy the film even if Neeson were the only one in it, there are quite a few heavy hitters in the film alongside our favorite Everyman assassin. Hellboy star Ron Perlman joins Neeson in the cast, although his role in the project has yet to be revealed. Joining Perlman is Yolanda Ross, who is known for her role in The Chi. Other cast members include Daniel Diemer (The Midnight Club), Matthew Delameter (Julia), and Tom Kemp (The Sound of Metal). It can be assumed from the plot line that these will be members of the gang that Neeson's character is trying to escape, along with some friends and family members.

What Is 'Thug' About?

Thug follows the story of an older man (played by Neeson) who has lived his life as a gangster and is looking to get out of that life and reconnect with his family. However, those he used to work with aren't letting him walk away easily, putting both Neeson and his family in danger. And we all know how he gets when his family is in danger.

Who Is Making 'Thug'?

The film is directed by Hans Petter Moland, who has worked with Neeson previously on the 2019 film Cold Pursuit. The film is being produced by Michael Besman (Jumanji), Roger Birnbaum (The Magnificent Seven), Eric Gold (Honest Theif), and Warren Goz (The Marksman).

Liam Neeson Movies Like 'Thug' You Can Watch Right Now

Taken (2008) - Although Neeson had been acting in big films for many years prior to the release of 2008's Taken, it was this film that made him the unstoppable crime-fighting dad we lovingly know him as today. Neeson plays ex-CIA agent Bryan, whose daughter (Maggie Grace), is kidnapped while on vacation in Paris. Neeson then has the most iconic phone call ever, jumps on a plane to avenge his daughter's kidnapping, all while his ex-wife's new husband realizes he just can't compete with Bryan. Upon its release, the film was a hit, grossing $260 million worldwide. Neeson was solidified as an icon, and fathers everywhere realized they probably should learn a particular set of skills, too.

The Commuter (2018) - It's always right when you get out of the game that you get called right back in. The Commuter has Neeson played a former cop named Michael, who is just trying to get home from work when chaos ensues. A family-man (obviously), Michael has been taking the same route for ten years on the commuter train from New York, when a mysterious woman (Vera Farmiga) tells him that if he is able to locate a certain passenger, he can have the $100,000 that is hidden on the train. While the game begins as a way for Michael to stretch his retired cop skills, the money could also could help his family. As the antics continue, however, Michael realizes that not only is his life in danger, but the lives of everyone on the train. The Commuter was another box office smash for Neeson, proving that ten years after the release of Taken, he is still the king of action. Oh, and also that perhaps public transit is Neeson's public enemy number one. Other actors in the film included Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Patrick Wilson (Insidious), Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), and Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey).

Cold Pursuit (2019) - Action-hero-family-man, but make it winter. A year after The Commuter was released came 2019's Cold Pursuit, directed by Thug's Hans Petter Moland. In the film, Neeson plays Nels, a - you guessed it - father who is seeking revenge for the death of his son by a powerful drug lord. He uses his particular set of (hunting) skills to turn from deer hunter to killer hunter in the once quiet town he lived in with his wife (Laura Dern). Unlike some of Neeson's previous films, Cold Pursuit was self-aware enough to have some comedic wink-to-the-audience moments when Liam Neeson does...well, Liam Neeson. There is a dark comedic undertone that has the audience in on the fact that the filmmakers know what we love to see from our favorite action hero. The film also starred Tom Bateman (Murder On The Orient Express), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Wire), Michael Eklund (The Twilight Zone).

