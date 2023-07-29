The Big Picture Thumbs! is a series of parody short films that cover a wide range of genres, from sci-fi to horror to drama, and despite their absurdity, they are undeniably funny.

The Thumbs! series was created by Steve Oedekerk, a seasoned Hollywood filmmaker known for his comedic work, including directing movies like Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and writing films like Evan Almighty.

The first film in the Thumbs! series, Thumb Wars, parodies Star Wars and sets the tone for the rest of the franchise, which features hilarious thumb characters and cheap but effective gags. Despite some later disappointments, the series is a must-watch for movie enthusiasts.

There are movies, then there's art, and then there's Thumbs!, the series of parody short films that feel more like a fever dream than they do actual movies. This strange little franchise parodied classics in just a few little 30-minute (or so) releases, covering the bases of multiple different genres while doing so. You've got thumb sci-fi with Thumb Wars: The Phantom Cuticle, thumb horror with Frankenthumb and The Blair Thumb, superhero thumbs in Bat Thumb, and of course, thumb drama with The Godthumb and Thumbtanic. If you need it, Thumbs! has got it! The movies themselves are pretty dang funny, even though they're absolutely absurd. Just look at the characters themselves, with their facial features oddly (and a bit disturbingly) juxtaposed over thumbs, as well as their uber-cheap miniature sets for the thumbs to run around in. They look hilarious, the jokes are hilarious — shoot, these movies are just plain funny, even though they shouldn't be. Sadly, these films seem to have fallen away from the minds of movie buffs everywhere. The Thumbs! series is a must for movie fans, and it's time that they make their comeback — now!

The Thumbs! series might only seem like a joke made up by some random filmmaker in an odd corner of YouTube, but they actually came from Steve Oedekerk, a man who has worked in Hollywood for several decades now. Oedekerk has been a standup comedian, screenwriter, director, actor, and producer. When it comes to "funny," Steve Oedekerk knows the lay of the land like the back of his hand. His range isn't that massive, but he has been the mind behind several of our favorite comedies since the 90s. Oedekerk directed Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Kung Pow! Enter the Fist, and the 2006 animated hit Barnyard, while also being the brains behind both the Jimmy Neutron movie and shows and the Nutty Professor remake with Eddie Murphy. He even wrote Evan Almighty (a movie that might not be critically adored, but is held high by kids from that generation). Needless to say, Steve Oedekerk is one of the most important heads behind kid's movies in the 90s and 2000s. And while Oedekerk's other achievements paved the way for him as a comedic titan, nothing bears his unique touch like the Thumbs! series.

'Thumb Wars' — The Cinematic Masterpiece That Started It All

The Thumbs! series of short films was first released between 1999 and 2002, originally kicking off with Thumb Wars. This Star Wars parody was released literally the day before The Phantom Menace, riding the high that the franchise was feeling in anticipation of Episode I. Even though The Phantom Cuticle title is obviously a parody of what was to come, Thumb Wars is essentially a parody of the original trilogy as a whole, with particular emphasis on Episode IV. It follows Loke Groundrunner (Oedekerk), a young farm boy (farm thumb?) who joins the Thumbellion to save the galaxy from the Evil Thumbpire and destroy their newly constructed Big Dangerous Weapon Thing (basically, the Death Star). Along the way, we meet a massive cast of characters, including Princess Bunhead (Andrea Fears), Crunchy (Jim Jackman), Hand Duet (Ross Shafer), Black Helmet Man (Mark DeCarlo), and the miraculously named Oobedoob Scoobi-Doobi Benubi (Rob Paulsen).

When imagining what Thumb Wars might be, basically just think of everything Star Wars and mix it in with some sort of thumb-related pun. That or just rename the original character, location, or plot device after an oversimplified version of their name — hence, Black Helmet Man or Big Dangerous Weapon Thing. The short moves through A New Hope and moments from the original trilogy in just about 30 minutes, and mixed with the movie's unique, cheap gags, there's just no room to be bored with Thumb Wars. Of all the original Thumbs! movies, Thumb Wars makes the absolute most of its runtime. This first entry had to work in order for anyone to be on board with more. Thankfully, this was only the beginning.

The Beautiful Genius of 'The Blair Thumb'

Image via RLJE Films

Thumb Wars is the best of the bunch, and while the other five shorts are pretty dang good, The Blair Thumb comes close to taking the top spot. Even though it's a goofy movie that follows a bunch of thumbs running around in the woods looking for the legendary "Blair Thumb," the short still manages to pull off some genuinely upsetting moments. These instances are still met with a pretty big laugh most of the time, but I guess it's impossible not to have some moments feel a little eerie when you're basing your parody on The Blair Witch Project. That and these thumbs are just so unsettling to look at. There's no avoiding that. Hats off to the marshmallow scene in this one. That and a character named Jish (Jackman). Not Josh... but Jish. Wonderful. Don't forget the shark attack scene in the tent, one of the greatest moments in all of 2000s cinema.

Where Did the 'Thumbs!' Movies Go After the Early 2000s?

Image via RLJE Films

The Thumbs! series would be laid to rest for some time with 2002's Thumbtanic. I'll let you guess what that short is a parody of. From there, Oedekerk's talents would be taken elsewhere for a few years. Nickelodeon would take up most of his time in the form of Jimmy Neutron and Back at the Barnyard, but Oedekerk found a little time to run back to his beloved thumb characters. In 2008, Thumbs! literally parodied the presidential election with Thumb Debate '08! This six-minute short captures a short debate between presidential candidates Thumbama and Thumbcain, with Rod Serling (thumb-ified) moderating the whole ordeal. It's not much, but could honestly have the most bang-for-your-buck out of anything in the franchise yet, and goes out with a massive bang.

Less should be said about the most recent Thumbs! release, being Thumb Wars: The Thighs of Skyskipper. This latest project acts as a parody of the Star Wars sequel trilogy... with disappointing returns. In short, it just seems like the whole project has lost the random and charmingly cheap touch that made it so great to begin with. Instead, it's all about cheap references and jabs at Star Wars, as opposed to its clever, random nature that these movies originally had.

If you're a big movie head, you need to watch the Thumbs! short films. Their unsettling and cheap exterior will feel jarring at first, but you'll find yourself rolling on the floor fast. They might be a bit juvenile for some people, and the thumb face effect will likely put a lot of people off, but if you just let the thumb of it all wash over you, you'll have a great time. Plus, these shorts are only 30 minutes long, give or take. Do yourself a favor, loosen up a bit, and get down with the Thumbs! movies. They're a trip.