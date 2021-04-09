With Thunder Force now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with writer-director Ben Falcone about making his superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. The movie takes place in a world where only the supervillains have powers, and it’s up to two estranged childhood best friends (McCarthy and Spencer) to save the city. The movie also stars Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Kevin Dunn, Melissa Leo, and Jason Bateman.

During the interview, Falcone talked about his life-long interest in comic books, what comics he’d save from his collection in an emergency, if he thought about putting in a post-credits scene, and what it was like pitching Bateman for the movie and telling him he’d have crab claw hands. Finally, while I know you have a lot of choices on what to watch this weekend, I recommend checking out Thunder Force purely for Jason Bateman’s work in this film. Trust me, his work as “The Crab” will definitely make you laugh.

Check out what Ben Falcone had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Image via Netflix

Ben Falcone:

Who really funded his comic book collection growing up?

Does he still have his comic book collection?

In an emergency what comics would he save?

Did he think about putting in a post-credits scene in Thunder Force?

What was it like pitching Jason Bateman for the movie and telling him he’d have crab claw hands?

How many takes were ruined when Bateman was acting with the crab claw hands from the crew laughing?

Image via Netflix

