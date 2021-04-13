Plus, what TV series they’d each like to guest star on.

With writer-director Ben Falcone’s Thunder Force now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Bobby Cannavale and Pom Klementieff about making their superhero comedy. The movie takes place in a world where only the supervillains have powers, and it’s up to two estranged childhood best friends (Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer) to save the city. The movie also stars Kevin Dunn, Melissa Leo, and Jason Bateman.

During the interview, Cannavale and Klementieff talked about why Bateman made them laugh on set, why making Thunder Force was so much fun, the uncommon way Falcone and McCarthy run a set, and more. In addition, they each revealed the TV series they’d like to guest star on.

Finally, while I know you have a lot of choices on what to watch, I recommend checking out Thunder Force purely for Jason Bateman’s work in this film. Trust me, his work as “The Crab” will definitely make you laugh.

Check out what Bobby Cannavale and Pom Klementieff had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer on ‘Thunder Force,’ Their 25-Year Friendship, and Jason Bateman’s Crab Claw Hands

Bobby Cannavale and Pom Klementieff:

What TV series would they like to guest star on?

The uncommon way Cannavale finds out about a role with Falcone and McCarthy.

How Falcone and McCarthy tend to work with the same people so was Klementieff excited to land a role in this film because it could mean more work.

How fun was it making Thunder Force?

What was it like working with Jason Bateman and were they mad they didn’t get to wear the crab claw hands?

Image via Netflix

KEEP READING: 'Thunder Force': Stop What You're Doing, We Gotta Discuss Jason Bateman's Crab Hands

Share Share Tweet Email

‘F9’ Unveils Animated Posters Ahead of Tomorrow’s New Trailer The family is finally back this June.

Read Next