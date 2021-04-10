Plus, we asked McCarthy what’s cooler: being in the next 'Thor' movie or playing Ursula in the live-action 'Little Mermaid' movie.

With writer-director Ben Falcone’s Thunder Force now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer about making their superhero comedy. The movie takes place in a world where only the supervillains have powers, and it’s up to two estranged childhood best friends (McCarthy and Spencer) to save the city. The movie also stars Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Kevin Dunn, Melissa Leo, and Jason Bateman.

During the interview, McCarthy and Spencer talked about their 25-year long friendship and where they first met, their reaction to Jason Bateman’s crab claw hands, memorable moments from filming, if Spencer’s character from Ma would be a hero or villain, and more. In addition, I asked McCarthy what’s cooler: being in the next Thor movie or playing Ursula in a live-action Little Mermaid movie.

Finally, while I know you have a lot of choices on what to watch this weekend, I recommend checking out Thunder Force purely for Jason Bateman’s work in this film. Trust me, his work as “The Crab” will definitely make you laugh.

Check out what Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Image via Netflix

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer:

How they’ve been real life friends since before they both made it in Hollywood.

They talk about their 25-year long friendship and where they first met.

If Ma was in Thunder Force what kind of hero or villain would she be?

What was their reaction to Jason Bateman’s crab claw hands?

McCarthy on what’s cooler: being in the next Thor movie or playing Ursula in a live-action Little Mermaid movie?

What’s a day or two they will always remember from filming Thunder Force?

Image via Netflix

