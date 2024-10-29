Virgin River continues to smash expectations at Netflix, and one of the executive producers of the successful book adaptation has already set her sights on her next project. According to Deadline, Roma Roth has signed a deal to develop a television series based on the Thunder Point novels written by Robyn Carr. The duo has managed to turn Virgin River into a success for the streaming platform, with the adaptation recently becoming the longest-running scripted production available on the catalog. Seven seasons weren't enough for this team. The people behind Virgin River are ready to keep the momentum going with Thunder Point.

Thunder Point tells the story of Hank Cooper, a man who travels to the titular town in order to attend an old friend's funeral. But what the protagonist of the story never expected was the fact that he would inherit a desired property within the community. Hank tends to travel a lot, which is why he wouldn't care too much about the house. But when he finds himself involved with a woman from Thunder Point, the main character will decide to stay and figure out the truth behind the mysterious inheritance introduced in his life.

Robyn Carr and Roma Roth have already proven that they can turn a television adaptation into a success. Virgin River introduced Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a young nurse who moves to the titular town after getting a taste of the big-city life in Los Angeles. The character crosses paths with Jack (Martin Henderson), a handsome former Marine who struggles with his return to a quiet life. The couple quickly falls in love. But secrets hiding within Virgin River quickly change the course of their relationship.

What's Next for 'Virgin River'?

Close

Stranger Things and Bridgerton have managed to break a lot of records for Netflix when it comes to viewership numbers. But those shows haven't been able to deliver as many seasons as Virgin River. The adaptation was recently renewed for a seventh installment, quickly turning it into the longest-running drama produced by the streaming platform. The sixth season is currently scheduled to debut on December 19. The last time audiences saw the characters of Virgin River on the screen, Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) was adapting to her role as Hope's health aid, while Jack continued to struggle with his mental health. Time will tell what issues will haunt the cast of Virgin River next.

A release date for the Thunder Point television series hasn't been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Virgin River Seeking a fresh start, nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what and who she finds. Release Date December 6, 2019 Creator Sue Tenney Cast Alexandra Breckenridge , Martin Henderson , Colin Lawrence , Tim Matheson , Ben Hollingsworth , marco grazzini Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

