The Big Picture Thunder Road, winner of the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, evolved into a successful feature film funded outside Hollywood.

Jim Cummings' emotional and unconventional eulogy scene, set to Bruce Springsteen's "Thunder Road," sets the tone for both versions of the film.

The indie approach taken by Cummings in creating and distributing Thunder Road sets a blueprint for aspiring filmmakers.

Thunder Road won the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, and is often described as one of the best short films ever made. Written, directed, and performed by Jim Cummings, it is an emotional ride as police officer Jim Arnaud gives a sad, awkward, and unintentionally funny eulogy at his mother’s funeral. The Bruce Springsteen song “Thunder Road” is the key hook in the short film, as the bulk of the eulogy is performed to the music. It was filmed in a single take. The highly acclaimed short film evolved to become the opening scene of Cummings’ Thunder Road feature film. Off the back of the short film’s success, Cummings funded the feature version totally outside of the Hollywood system. He had to re-shoot and recreate the entire scene from the short film, which would now act as a stunning opener for the feature. It had to be authentic and not an impersonation, and it differs from the original in key ways that improve an already near-perfect scene.

Thunder Road (2018) Officer Jim Arnaud experiences a personal meltdown following his mother's death and a custody battle for his daughter. Through his grief, Jim tries to rebuild his life while dealing with the pressures of his job and the challenges of fatherhood, blending dark comedy with poignant drama. Release Date October 12, 2018 Director Jim Cummings Cast Jim Cummings , Kendal Farr , Nican Robinson , Jocelyn DeBoer , Chelsea Edmundson , Macon Blair , Bill Wise , Jordan Ray Fox Runtime 91 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Jim Cummings Expand

The Road to 'Thunder Road' Going From Short to Full Feature

Jim Cummings had the idea for the short film Thunder Road when his friend told him the story of someone who sang a song at a funeral. He found it interesting, and thought, “a eulogy would make a great monologue for an actor.” He was a producer at the time, with no aspirations of being an actor. Having mainly worked freelance on commercials and sketch comedy, and also at CollegeHumor, he watched his peers succeed and their work become popular. It became his ambition to try it out for himself. He wrote the Thunder Road short film in two months, on his drive to work.

When it came to filming Thunder Road, the short was self-funded, shot in a single day, six times to get one perfect take. He ambitiously submitted the film to the Sundance Film Festival, and a month later heard back that it was accepted. Cummings didn’t initially have the rights to use Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road” prior to its Sundance screening, but later reached out to the musician, who generously granted it to him. The short film was a huge success, and won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, among many other awards and accolades.

The Two Versions of the Funeral Scene Are Emotionally Different

JJim Cummings did not just tack on the Thunder Road short film at the start of his feature — he had to fully remake the award-winning scene, which was done in one long take. When making both versions, he would run through the scene multiple times, and choose the best take to use for each one. Because of the organic nature of how the scene was filmed, the short and feature versions differ from each other in many ways, with the feature version arguably being the more complex and impactful of the two. The scene for the feature had to be filmed eighteen times to help it feel authentic and separate from the original. The first few takes were basically Cummings impersonating his short film performance, followed by takes that involved improv, all which helped to loosen up the actor. It was actually the last take they filmed that they ended up using in the movie.

The Thunder Road funeral scenes work so well, primarily because of Jim Cummings’ performance, which balances pathos and comedy through his vulnerability. The audience is never sure if they should laugh or cry, often finding themselves doing both. In the short film, the eulogy feels more like a frantic stream of consciousness. The way Cummings masterfully throws in some inane comments and anecdotes is hilarious. In the feature, he feels more controlled, more relaxed, and more low-key sad to start with. Rather than a slow, steady build from start to finish, it feels like there is more of a turning point for his increased emotional discomfort. He is overcome by emotion and just represses it, which is later explored in the longer film.

In the short film, Cummings acts out the eulogy to the audio of the Bruce Springsteen song "Thunder Road." In the feature, the CD player malfunctions, and he performs the song without the music. This wasn’t an intentional decision, but turned out to be the best take that they filmed that day. It not only saved money on the song’s licensing fee, but it works on another level. Without the music, Jim Arnaud’s awkwardness, sadness, desperation, and comic timing are all laid more bare. Crying as the CD player isn’t working, Jim decides to perform anyway and starts dancing while describing the song — not reciting the lyrics, but actually describing the song. He then continues the remainder of the dance in silence. It’s a much more raw performance, cringier, sadder, and funnier. As Cummings has said, "With long takes you never know. One of them has to be perfect, and whichever one is perfect, that’s the one you go with. And in our case, the last take, of eighteen, without the song was the one that we wanted to use. It just happened to not have the song in it.”

There are other, less prominent elements that differ from the short version to the feature version. For instance, the cinematographer was different for each, and the church location they had to work with was different as well. The church sets are staged very differently, the most noticeable item being the photo of Jim’s mother on the coffin. In the short, the photo depicts his mother and daughter together, while in the feature, it is just a photo of his mother. This fits each well, as the short film implies that he is mourning his relationship with his daughter alongside the death of his mother. In the feature, the omission of the daughter in the photo leaves things metaphorically more open, which is appropriate as the relationship with his daughter is further explored, and she plays a large part in the movie.

Jim Cummings Went Above and Beyond For 'Thunder Road'

Image via Vanishing Angle

After the success of the Thunder Road short film, Jim Cummings spent about a year trying to forge a career in the film industry, and made ten more single-take shorts. After realizing no one would take him seriously in longer format, he, alongside executive producer Zack Parker, pooled their money together and asked the public for their support via a Kickstarter campaign. They raised about $36,000 through Kickstarter, exceeding their original $10,000 goal. This fundraising convinced additional investors to come on board, raising a further $64,000. Cummings and Parker had also contributed $50,000 each, bringing the total budget for their film up to $200,000.

When adapting the short film into a feature, Cummings wasn’t initially sure if the eulogy should act as the opening or the climax of the film. He eventually decided on it as the opening, because if it were the ending, the rest of the movie leading up to the funeral scene would just be his character having a bad relationship with his mother, and then she’d die. Setting the funeral scene at the beginning of the film made it a more hopeful story of redemption. After the opening scene, the rest of the feature film expands on the character of officer Jim Arnaud, and follows him as he struggles through his grief, to forge a meaningful relationship with his daughter. Cummings wrote the film in a couple of days, changed it over a couple of months, and then within a few more months, he was shooting the feature.

Cummings’ writing process is rather unique. Having previously worked freelance in the industry, he knew it was extremely difficult to get someone to read a script. To simplify things, he records all of his screenplays as podcasts and even mixes them with music and sound design. He recorded the audio for his Thunder Road feature, playing all the characters, essentially turning it into an audiobook or radio drama. He believes, “a movie is meant to be performed, act every scene out and write down the best dialogue.” Once the script was ready, and with no real support from Hollywood, Cummings got a group of friends together to shoot the Thunder Road feature film in 14 days in Texas. The feature was a huge success as well, and went on to win the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival.

It was time to think about getting this film out to the general public. The distribution deal offers coming in were very unenticing, so since they made the film themselves, Cummings and his team figured the distribution element shouldn’t be any different. For the film’s foreign distribution, Cummings had met smaller distribution companies Paname in France, and Vertigo in the UK. He realized that he and his team could do the exact same thing for themselves in the U.S., without the help of a go-between American distributor. The Thunder Road team not only gave themselves a better deal than the traditional distribution model, but they also created a blueprint for other independent filmmakers to do the same, proving that it can be done outside of the Hollywood system.

After making one of the best short films ever, creator Jim Cummings took his success to make a DIY feature film, without the help of Hollywood. The success of his production model is an inspiration, and a masterclass for other aspiring independent filmmakers. And the work speaks for itself, as Thunder Road has been such a triumph in both formats. Jim Cummings stated it best when he said, "No one is going to help you. You will have to do it yourself." Did he ever!

