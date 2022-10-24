Judging by his appearance in his past movies, fans might have a difficult time picturing that in the comics General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is one of the most important characters in the world of the Avengers. For the last 10 years in the movies, Ross has only appeared a couple of times portrayed by William Hurt and was recently recast with Harrison Ford after Hurt’s death earlier this year. His role in the movies has been so minuscule that it can be confusing to some that he was recast in the first place. With such a minor role, it would seem like the better idea would be to just write him out completely. But the character is much more than he appears to be. There’s a reason that an upcoming Marvel team is named after him.

RELATED: MCU's Thunderbolts: What Were the Anti-Heroes Up to the Last Time We Saw Them?

In the Movies

Image Via Universal Pictures

While the character appeared in the 2003 Hulk film played by Sam Elliott, there isn’t all that much worthwhile to mention other than that this interpretation exists. That Ang Lee film was very much a unique interpretation of the world of the Hulk, while the MCU typically attempts to be more akin to the comics. In the MCU, Thunderbolt Ross first appeared in the second (and often forgotten) entry in the franchise, The Incredible Hulk directed by Fast and Furious 10 director Louis Leterrier. This was Hurt’s first swing in the role and the most screen time he has had to develop this character. In this film, Ross is the person that instigated Dr. Bruce Banner (then played by Edward Norton, now played by Mark Ruffalo) to be the test subject for his new Super Soldier project. He aimed to recreate the same formula that gave Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) the powers of Captain America through experimental Gamma radiation. Bruce was chosen through his vast experience, knowledge, and connection to Ross since he was dating Ross’s daughter, Betty (Liv Tyler), at the time.

We all know the story from there, the test turned Banner into a Hulk. Thunderbolt Ross wants to weaponize him, so he dispatches military units to capture him. It never works, making Ross hate him more. And Ross still kind of hates him for dating his daughter. Later in the movie, Ross supplies Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) with a similar serum that turns him into The Abomination. After Emil loses his fight, Ross wasn’t really seen again in the MCU for eight years.

The Sokovia Accords

In 2016, Ross shows up again in Captain America: Civil War. In the time between The Incredible Hulk and Civil War, Ross had a heart attack that changed his perspective on the world and upgraded from being a celebrated General to Secretary of State. With his new governmental powers, he attempts to control more superheroes than the Hulk. Following the destruction of Sokovia by Ultron (James Spader) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) accidentally destroying a building in Lagos, Ross advocated for new legislation that would make all superheroes register and be under the control of the United States government. This legislation split the team into two, destroying the Avengers as we know them until they had to set aside their differences when Thanos (Josh Brolin) started his attack on Earth.

Ross then went on to appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Black Widow, but his role was very minor. In these two films, he just serves as a government stooge for the Avengers and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) to ignore or escape from. There isn’t all that much there. He also shows up at the funeral at the end of Avengers: Endgame as a cameo, but the more you think about that the weirder it gets because through all the movies he seems to really hate all the Avengers on a personal level. He’s a cranky old man.

In the Future

Image via Lakeshore Entertainment

Harrison Ford has been confirmed to play the role of Thunderbolt Ross in two upcoming movies, Captain America: New World Order and The Thunderbolts. Given that the latter is a team named after him, it can be presumed that he’s important to them, but the answer to that is actually a bit complicated. There are a few versions of the Thunderbolts team and judging by the members of the team that have been announced, it seems like they’re taking some elements from every version of the ensemble. The first version of the Thunderbolts was led by Baron Zemo (played by Daniel Brühl in the films) and was a team of villains acting as heroes. There are a few other versions of the team, but the one most significant to Ross was the 2012 iteration.

In 2012, Ross created a new Thunderbolts team that was now named after him because General Ross is a vain and ego-driven weirdo. He led the team and picked the characters of Punisher, Elektra, Ghost Rider, and Agent Venom (who is the version of Venom when the symbiote attached itself to Flash Thompson). The goal he had was to create a team of antiheroes to take on the threats that Ross felt the Avengers couldn’t handle. This was a team of superheroes willing to kill. Now you may be thinking that with a team made up of such powerful characters, why is this clearly unhinged man of questionable health the leader? It’s because no one messes with a Hulk.

Turning Red

Image Via Marvel Comics

Thunderbolt Ross hates the Hulk so much that he became one himself to take the power into his own hands. Known as Red Hulk, he possesses not only the strength of the Hulk but his own set of weird powers too. Ross is more in control of his Hulk form than Banner ever was (excluding Smart Hulk from Avengers: Endgame and onwards). Not just that but his redness also brings along a heat power-up. The madder Ross gets in the form, the hotter he gets, sometimes overheating. That’s one of the biggest weaknesses he has, even in his Hulk form his body still has limits.

The other power he possesses is that he can also absorb radiation to become more powerful. In the comics, he once absorbed the power cosmic from the Silver Surfer, who is one of the more powerful characters in the comics. This means that while Ross isn’t the strongest character there is, he has the ability to be, at least for a limited time. It’s a bit similar to Rogue from X-Men, who also can absorb people’s powers or mutations to become stronger, if even just for a moment. The only difference is that Red Hulk can only absorb energy, not specific powers. This means, as cool as it would be, you won’t see Red Hulk shooting lightning or anything like that.

The Man, The Myth, The Mustache

Image Via Disney

All of this, however, is ignoring the most important part of his character, which is his mustache. General Ross’s iconic ‘stache is one that Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) would be proud of. It’s the type of mustache that commands authority and respect, which makes Sam Elliott one of the most accurate portrayals of the character so far. Being able to pull off a mustache is legitimately one of the most important parts of the character, it’s too iconic. One can only hope that Harrison Ford is up to that challenge when the time comes. Unfortunately, we will have to wait to see it until Captain America: New World Order and The Thunderbolts are released in Summer 2024.