A new look at Thunderbolts* has dropped and it is totally playing up its stars' indie darling status. The one minute trailer opens by stating it is from the stars of Midsommar (hello Florence Pugh), A Different Man (Sebastian Stan, although we thought maybe The Apprentice) and You Hurt My Feelings (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, which is... a wild one). Then, of course, we're told it's from the writers and director of BEEF, which won director Jake Schreier critical acclaim when it released on Netflix. It's feeling pretty smug right now isn't it? Good, stay with us. Oh, hold on, it's from the cinematographer of The Green Knight too. Yep, production designer who worked on Hereditary. Oh god, they're mentioning Minari and Everything Everywhere All At Once now. We can't keep up.

Alongside Pugh, Stan and Louis-Dreyfus, the cast of the movie includes David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster, Lewis Pullman as Bob AKA Sentry, and Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel, Val's assistant who is most likely overworked and verbally berated.

'Thunderbolts*' Will Have a Unique Tone for a Marvel Movie

This isn't actually the first reference to A24 from the Marvel movie, either. Pugh, speaking to Empire, along with Schreier both referred to the movie as feeling more like an indie movie than a big budget superhero flick.

“It ended up becoming this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes," said Pugh, with Schreier—who has actually worked in A24—noting that there was a lot of BEEF involved in the movie.

“There’s a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy.”

Thunderbolts* releases in theaters May 2.