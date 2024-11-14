D23 Brazil brought tons of news for Marvel fans, with a new special look at Thunderbolts* among them. The action-packed clip shows the titular team getting acquainted, with the Red Guardian (David Harbour) christening the group as - you guessed it - the Thunderbolts at the end. This is immediately rejected by Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), with the title card following and adding the infamous asterisk after the name. So... Is that where the asterisk comes from?

“Thunderbolts” Apparently Is Just the Team’s Tentative Name

People have been speculating about the meaning of the asterisk at the end of Thunderbolts* ever since the title was confirmed months ago. A lot of theories have been flying around about what that punctuation mark actually means, but the new teaser may have put that matter to bed.

Alexei Shostakov, the Red Guardian, seems to give them the name in the heat of a defining moment in the movie, but Bucky, Ghost, and Yelena immediately frown at the name, with Alexei insisting "It's a cool name." Apparently, the team's name may be a recurring gag throughout the movie. Alexei is known for being like a dad, both in his attitude and his sense of humor, so calling the team "Thunderbolts" seems like a way to keep teasing them until they settle on a final name. Until then, they will probably keep the tentative name.

Why Can’t the Team Call Itself “Thunderbolts”?

When Alexei calls them "Thunderbolts," Bucky immediately counters: "We can't call ourselves that." Indeed, this name sounds like a direct nod to Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), whom many people thought would be the person who got the team together in the first place. But it's Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) who does it, and Ross isn't even on the call sheet for Thunderbolts*.

Instead, it seems like Ross won't be very popular by the time Thunderbolts* takes place. He is set to be the main antagonist in Captain America: Brave New World, which premieres three months before Thunderbolts*, and will even become the Red Hulk and fight the new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Fighting Captain America is bad enough, but he could end up doing even worse things, which may explain why Bucky won't allow "Thunderbolts" as a name. Or it may simply be a way to avoid being linked to someone the team despises, despite it really being a cool name.

What Other Names May the Team Claim in the Movie?

In the comics, Thunderbolt Ross joins the team, but not at its inception. Instead, it's Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), posing as Citizen V, who names the team after a quote misattributed to Thomas Randolph: "Justice, like lightning, ever should appear to few men's ruin, but to all men's fear." The line becomes the team's symbol.

The seemingly tentative nature of the team's name in the MCU has already spun a new round of speculation, however, including that the Thunderbolts may go by another name by the end of the movie. In the comics, the Thunderbolts are eventually renamed Dark Avengers, a team of villains who pose as heroes to get the job of protecting Earth done in the main Avengers' absence. There are no Dark Avengers in the MCU, currently, but the name would align with the team's premise of performing black ops and off-the-book missions.

Another possibility is that the Thunderbolts may eventually be rebranded as the Secret Avengers. In the comics, the Secret Avengers are led by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and perform the same kind of missions as the Thunderbolts in the MCU. In the movie, it seems that Bucky Barnes is the leader of the team, so who better to lead such a band of renegades than Rogers' best friend and fellow super soldier?

Thunderbolts* releases in theaters on May 2, 2025.