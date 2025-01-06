For many, Marvel Studios’ upcoming feature, Thunderbolts*, may be reminiscent of DC's very own band of anti-heroes, Suicide Squad. But for Sebastian Stan, who can next be seen in the Jake Schreier-directed movie as his fan-favorite Captain America role, Thunderbolts* actually bears similarities to the acclaimed 1985 coming-of-age comedy drama The Breakfast Club. While this might be an unexpected and entirely odd comparison, Stan did provide some valid points.

Serving as the final entry in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Thunderbolts* will follow a group of anti-heroes who are recruited by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine to do the dirty work on behalf of the American government. Of course, with a plot that includes supervillains being recruited by the government, some couldn't help but compare the upcoming movie to Suicide Squad. However, for Stan (known for his roles in Political Animals, Fresh, A Different Man, and more), the best way to describe Thunderbolts* is to liken it to the John Hughes-helmed movie.

Like in ‘The Breakfast Club,’ the ‘Thunderbolts*’ Must Also Overcome Their Differences