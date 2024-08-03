The Big Picture Julia-Louis Dreyfus, shared a behind-the-scenes video of Thunderbolts* filming in a desert-like location.

She stars alongside Sebastian Stan, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, and more in the upcoming film.

Thunderbolts* cast members have dropped hints and revealed returning characters, building anticipation for the Phase 5 ender in 2025.

The Thunderbolts* just received a fun behind-the-scenes update. One of the film's lead stars, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, who plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the MCU, shared a video of one of the on-site filming locations. The production for The Thunderbolts* just wrapped up production back in June and this sneak peek is a small taste of what to expect in the upcoming anti-hero feature.

Over on social media, Dreyfus shared an on-site recording, claiming that Marvel Studios could no longer afford to use green screen for their film. So this led to production shooting onsite in a desert-like location, which she jokingly called "Mars." Unfortunately, she's unable to show more of the onsite set, but she guarantees that everyone was working hard to bring this project to life and hopes fans enjoy the movie once it comes out in theaters.

This isn't the first time Dreyfus jokingly broke NDAs when it comes to Thunderbolts* updates. When she revealed that the film had finished filming, she claimed that everyone had to sign NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) constantly as Marvel Studios tightened its secrecy policies. Dreyfus entered the MCU back in 2021 in Falcon and the Winter Soldier when she made her debut as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and recruited John Walker (Wyatt Russell) as U.S. Agent. She then made a post-credit scene appearance in the film, Black Widow, when she sought after Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to join her cause.

What Do We Know About 'Thunderbolts*'?

Thunderbolts* was first announced back at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. According to Marvel Studios executive, Kevin Feige, the film would be the one to end Phase 5 before Phase 6 begins. Unfortunately, the date has been pushed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and Writers Strikes. When filming resume, images from production were shared on social media.

During Comic-Con 2024, the cast of Thunderbolts* went on stage, with David Harbor being the only person in costume, wearing his Red Guardian outfit. Some of the cast members gave hints about what to expect during the event, such as Pugh claiming that this team "won't play well together," as well as vague descriptions of what their characters would be like in the film. It was also revealed that Top Gun: Maverick's Lewis Pullman will star in the film as Sentry.

Thunderbolts* will bring back many characters from the MCU, who were scattered in many projects to form one new superhero team. Other returning cast members in this Marvel project include Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barns and Ant-Man and the Wasp's Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost.

Thunderbolts* is scheduled to come out in theaters in 2025.