Now that Captain America: Brave New World has hit theaters, MCU fans can begin speculating on what will happen in the next Marvel film, the team-up adventure Thunderbolts*. With a tone similar to that of the DC Comics team The Suicide Squad, the film will follow a ragtag group of antiheroes banding together to execute dangerous missions for the US government.

Because of the nature of the set-up and the mayhem promised, excited movie-goers are left wondering not only which but how many heroes will die. With not much information to go on, it’s impossible to say for sure if anyone dies, but based on what we’ve seen from trailers, a few theories are beginning to form. To prepare for the film, here’s a ranking of the characters in Thunderbolts* based on how likely they’re going to visit that big superhero HQ in the sky.

8 Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Intelligent, ruthless, and just a little flamboyant, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is the one calling the shots for the newly formed team. The acting director of the CIA, Valentina, or Val, has long shown an interest in the superpowered beings that exist in the MCU. While her motives are unclear, Val is not one to be trusted, as she usually has some scheme at the heart of her actions.

Marvel has taken their time setting up Valentina’s role within the heroes and villains of the MCU, so it’s more than likely her time is ramping up and not slowing down. Louis-Dreyfus brings recognizable star power to the franchise in the same way Samuel L. Jackson did as Nick Fury, making her valuable at a time when the future of the MCU is uncertain. If the hopes are to have a new series in the Thunderbolts*, then it would make sense for Valentina to remain a key player moving forward.

7 Bucky Barnes

Played by Sebastian Stan

It’s been a rocky road for James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes (Sebastian Stan). It took some time, but he’s managed to shake off the evils he committed as a brainwashed HYDRA assassin under the name Winter Soldier to become a politician making an impact on law in Congress. It's doubtful Bucky will join the Thunderbolts* voluntarily, but he has the leadership skills and on-the-field training to keep his team in one piece.

With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled for 2026 and 2027, respectively, it would be premature to remove Bucky from the battlefield before then. If Bucky were to die, and it’s always a possibility considering how long his tenure has been with the MCU, it’s going to be at the hands of someone like Doctor Doom and not an obscure character introduced in Thunderbolts*. With the franchise still feeling the void of the original Captain America and Iron Man departing, keeping characters audiences have an attachment to is a wise move at this moment.

6 Yelena Belova

Played by Florence Pugh