While it's been a relatively quiet year on the content front for Marvel Studios with only one show and one movie thus far, 2025 is going to be entirely different. In collaboration with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel has unveiled new looks at several upcoming projects via a look back to celebrate 85 years of Marvel, including Thunderbolts*, Daredevil: Born Again, and Captain America: Brave New World. The Thunderbolts* image features the team standing in an elevator, including David Harbour's Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen's ghost, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, and Wyatt Russell's John Walker/U.S. Agent. Thunderbolts* is one of several MCU projects to grace the slate next year, currently scheduled for release on May 2, 2025. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lewis Pullman, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Weisz, and Geraldine Viswanathan have also been tapped to star in the film.

As for the other projects, another MCU film in Captain America: Brave New World also has an exciting new look. The newly released image shows Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross fully transformed into the Red Hulk, which was only previously teased in the first trailer. Ford will take over the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt, who sadly passed away in 2022 after being an MCU staple actor since Phase 1. Captain America 4 will see Anthony Mackie return as Sam Wilson, this time taking over the mantle of Captain America from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Danny Ramirez' Joaquin Torres will also take over as the new Falcon, with Giancarlo Esposito playing Sidewinder, and Tim Blake Nelson returning to Marvel to finally fulfill his role as The Leader.

Charlie Cox Is Ready for Battle in a New ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Image

The last of the newly-released images shows Charlie Cox in the upcoming series, Daredevil: Born Again, which is expected to hit Disney+ in March next year. Cox will return to reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, with the Netflix series regulars, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll also returning to play Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, respectively. Daredevil and Punisher veteran Jon Bernthal is also back in the saddle as The Punisher, along with Vincent D'Onofrio returning as Kingpin, as Marvel is back with another TV-MA series to follow Echo in 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World is expected in theaters on February 14, 2025, Thunderbolts* is currently slated to release on May 2, 2025, and Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to release in March 2025. Check out the new images above and stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates.