One of Marvel Studios' most anticipated projects of 2025 just got an exciting new look from one of its stars. On his personal Instagram, David Harbour posted a new photo from the upcoming MCU movie Thunderbolts* to celebrate the wrap of filming. Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently announced the filming for Thunderbolts* was complete, and also teased a larger role from her character Valentina Allegra de Fontaine than fans have seen in any of her prior MCU appearances. Harbour's new appearance in the movie shows his character, Red Guardian, on what appears to be a Russian propaganda poster with the caption "Wrapped. Loved making this. Love the 'bolts."

This will be Harbour's second MCU appearance after playing a supporting role in Black Widow, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. Alexei Alanovich Shostakov, otherwise known as Red Guardian, is the adopted father of Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova, each of whom were separated as children before reuniting in the 2021 MCU film to take down The Red Room. While Johansson's Black Widow passed away in Avengers: Endgame, Thunderbolts* will see Harbour's Red Guardian reunited with Pugh's Yelena Beloval, alongside several other returning MCU characters, such as Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent, and several others.

Marvel Studios Will Be Busy in 2025

While 2024 will be a mostly quiet year for Marvel Studios with Deadpool & Wolverine as the only feature film, 2025 has the potential to be one of the loudest in franchise history. The MCU will kick the year off with Captain America: Brave New World, which will be Anthony Mackie's debut movie as Captain America after taking over the mantle from Chris Evans. Thunderbolts* will follow Brave New World just three months later, currently expected in theaters on May 2, 2025, with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach headlining The Fantastic Four on July 25, 2025.

Blade also has a November release date, but with the plethora of production issues, it's likely it may face another delay with Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth left as the only two confirmed to star in the project after another director recently departed. The long-awaited Daredevil: Born Again is also expected sometime in 2025, and both Ironheart and Wonder Man have completed production and could also be prime candidates for a 2025 Disney+ release.

Thunderbolts* is currently slated to release on May 2, 2025. Check out the new image from the film above and watch Harbour's previous performance as Red Guardian in Black Widow, now streaming on Disney+.

