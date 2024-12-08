Next year sees the return of Marvel to the big screen in a big way, with three huge releases. One of those is particularly intriguing in the form of Thunderbolts*, with a massive team-up that doesn't involve the Avengers, a particular rarity. But what can we expect from it? Well, we know a bit more now. Speaking exclusively to Collider’s Therese Lacson during the press tour for DC's Creature Commandos, David Harbour, who reprises his role as Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. Red Guardian, opened up about the experience of working on Marvel’s antihero ensemble and why it stands out from other Marvel productions in the past. Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, the film is part of Marvel’s Phase 5.

Harbour described the creative process behind the film as one of the most rewarding of his career, praising the unique chemistry between the team of misfits. “I loved it," said Harbour, enthusiastically. "I don't know that I've ever had a better time on a movie. I don't know if I've ever had a better experience with a group of people creatively, either. Every day was creative and rich and fun, but also we weren't afraid to go to the places that scared us, and that allowed us to really live the life of these characters. It was so unexpected and wacky, and I just fell in love with that team."

'Thunderbolts*' Has a Lot of Strong Personalities and Bad Qualities

The cast of Thunderbolts includes heavy hitters like Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). Harbour teased that the interplay between these strong personalities was one of the most compelling aspects of the movie.

"I think that what you'll see is, again, a real chemistry. Wyatt [Russell], Sebastian [Stan], Florence [Pugh], Hannah [John-Kamen], Julia [Louis-Dreyfus], everybody, we just really wanted to mess with each other. We really admired each other for each other's bad qualities, too. I think that we sort of got under the hoods of each other, as antiheroes would do, and made each other feel things and think things that were provocative at times, and it just made the chemistry between us so strong.”

Harbour also pointed out how the film would explore the concept of antiheroes — characters who are often unwilling or unsuited to play nice in a team dynamic, unlike the goody-two-shoes nature of the Avengers.

"I was like, ‘Wow, I love being able to be a part of this and to do this work.’ I feel like you'll feel that we really are a team that doesn't want to be a team. [Laughs] The team that HR forced you all to be.”

Thunderbolts* premieres in theaters on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our conversation with David Harbour. You can see his first appearance in the MCU in Black Widow, which is streaming now on Disney+.

