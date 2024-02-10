The Big Picture Marvel's Thunderbolts is finally starting production after multiple delays, but its release date is uncertain due to other films taking priority on the Disney slate for 2025.

Florence Pugh confirms her return as Yelena Belova in the film, reprising her role from Black Widow .

The Thunderbolts will be a "new story being told" and a fresh approach to the MCU, bringing together a group of anti-heroes assembled by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character to counter a looming danger.

At long last, Marvel's Thunderbolts is about to begin production after what seems like a lifetime. The news was confirmed by headliner Florence Pugh, while doing press alongside Zendaya for their upcoming film Dune: Part Two in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The good news is that the film will soon begin production, but the bad news is that we do not actually know when we'll see it, as the Disney slate for 2025 was announced by chief Bob Iger, with Thunderbolts apparently removed from the calendar and other films taking priority. Still, at least the film can begin shooting after a long delay. Pugh stated:

“It kind of feels like it still might not happen because of the amount of times that it’s been paused, which is just a natural feeling. But I’m going straight after this. I’m going to go to Atlanta and start doing some prep, and then I’m off — I’m shooting. So, I’ll be there for a large portion of time, and it’s wonderful. You know, when we shot Black Widow, we thought we were going to shoot the next movie relatively sooner than we did. And it’s just been this thing that’s been looming at some point in the future. And now, it’s actually happening, so it feels a little real. But it’s coming back. Yelena is coming back.”

Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova, who was introduced in Black Widow in 2021 and later appeared in the 2022 series Hawkeye. In the MCU, Yelena is part of the Black Widow program, a secretive Soviet project that trains girls to become elite assassins. Yelena and Natasha were brought up together in what they believed was a family setup during their childhood, but was actually a cover for their undercover mission in the United States.

What Will 'Thunderbolts' Be About?

Close

The Thunderbolts centers on a collection of "anti-heroes" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, assembled by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character, Val, who serves as a dark counterpart to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). She compels the group to unite in order to counter a looming danger. Director Jake Schreier expressed his excitement about tackling the narrative, aiming to bring a fresh approach to the MCU's storytelling landscape.

“It was just a really different approach and a new kind of story to tell amidst that, which I know they’ve made so many things, but it's not a sequel. Yes, these characters have appeared before, but it is a new story being told and a story, I think, with a very different perspective than maybe people aren't expecting, and I think that that felt exciting and felt like a real challenge worth taking on.”

Thunderbolts was set for a July 2025 release date, but stay tuned to Collider to find out if that date remains.