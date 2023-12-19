The Big Picture Marvel is gearing up to film Thunderbolts in the spring of 2024.

Wyatt Russell, who played John Walker in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is excited to continue exploring his character in Thunderbolts.

Thunderbolts aims to offer more than just superficial superhero action, promising depth and interesting theories.

A lot is changing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while the "Infinity Saga" was a gift that kept on giving the ongoing "Multiverse Saga" isn’t garnering the same attention. However, one of the most anticipated features that is slated to hit the big screen over the next few years is Thunderbolts, which will bring together the anti-heroes of the universe to save the day. While the wait seemed long for fans after all the upheaval, Wyatt Russell, recently revealed that they're all set to begin rolling cameras this coming spring.

Russell metamorphosed from John Walker into the US agent at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and is currently riding high off the success of his latest series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, he touched upon his Marvel character, saying, “There’s so much to play with John, and there’s so much more to do with John.” Praising the impressive ensemble cast he added, “I’m so lucky to get to work with the kind of talent that I’m going to work with when Thunderbolts starts up in March or April.”

‘Thunderbolts’ Will be More Than Just "Superhero Stuff"

Russell further teased, “It just feels like we’re going for something that has depth and something interesting to theorize about beyond just flying around and doing superhero stuff.” Fans can expect a fun ride with Thunderbolts as the most unlikely characters in the universe come together to save the world. Along with Russell, Sebastian Stan returns as Bucky, and going by their chemistry in Falco and the Winter Soldier, it’ll be fascinating to see the two come together once again.

Adding to the talented ensemble are Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov aka the Taskmaster reprising their roles from the Black Widow film. Now that Natasha is gone seeing Yelena and Red Guardian reuniting can be a somber moment. The cast further includes Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Harrison Ford will make an appearance as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who’ll join the MCU in Captain America: Brave New World.

Thunderbolts is set for July 25, 2025, release date worldwide, you can learn more about the film here.