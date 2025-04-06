Two of the stars in Marvel’s next Avengers movie just shared an interesting update on the film. Both Florence Pugh and David Harbour were among the names Marvel Studios announced during its big chair stunt as cast members for Avengers: Doomsday, putting an end to the rumors that one (or both) of them would not survive Thunderbolts*. The end of the Doomsday casting announcement stream, which went on for more than five hours, confirmed that the film was now in production. However, while recently speaking to Entertainment Tonight to promote their upcoming Thunderbolts* film, both Pugh and Harbour were asked what they could tease about facing off against Robert Downey Jr. in Doomsday. Pugh said she couldn’t tease anything because “I haven’t read a script,” and Harbour jokingly responded, “Oh, you haven’t read it? It’s so good,” before busting out into a laugh and admitting he hasn’t read it either.

Marvel is notoriously secretive about all of its projects, but something of this magnitude requires unprecedented discretion. A movie of this scale will also likely see many cast members come and go over the coming months as the movie films in London — the same place Spider-Man: Brand New Day will begin filming this summer — meaning that the studio will have its work cut out trying to keep everything under wraps. Several of the original Fox X-Men cast, such as Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden, were among the first names announced to star in Avengers: Doomsday, meaning the list of unreleased names is likely going to be even more ridiculous than anyone can imagine. Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026, with Anthony and Joe Russo directing a script from Stephen McFeely.

What Do We Know About ‘Thunderbolts*’?

Before Florence Pugh and David Harbour make it to Avengers: Doomsday, the duo has to survive the wrath of Sentry (Lewis Pullman) with another band of misfits. Pugh and Harbour will reprise their Black Widow roles as Yelena and Red Guardian in Thunderbolts*, starring alongside Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, and Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost. All other members of Thunderbolts* are confirmed to star in Doomsday as well, meaning the next MCU film might not be as fatal as many fans thought.

Thunderbolts* is coming to theaters next month on May 2, and Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all things related to the MCU.