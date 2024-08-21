The Big Picture Florence Pugh teases Yelena's journey in Thunderbolts, excited to show a different side of her character.

The stars of one of Marvel's many major projects to release in 2025 just dropped a major tease as to what fans can expect to see in the film. While speaking on an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast, Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in Thunderbolts*, talked about her character's role in the upcoming film, as well as why she's excited to bring Yelena to life for the third time in the MCU. Pugh previously played the character twice, once in Black Widow opposite Scarlett Johansson, and once more in the Disney+ series Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. While Yelena has previously worked primarily with heroes, Thunderbolts* will see her work with a band of ragtag villains, a different situation which Pugh is excited about:

"To be able to come back again, but show another side of what it is to be a human going through life in the way that she does, that may not necessarily be the way we would live, is beautiful."

One of the biggest qualms with the MCU in the post-Endgame chapter of storytelling has been the lack of team-up stories, and Thunderbolts* promises to deliver on exactly that, bringing together characters from film and television ripped straight from different projects and different corners of the universe. Yelena is one member of the Thunderbolts that has significant experience working with one of the original six Avengers (Black Widow), which leaves her as one of the most qualified people to be team leader, along with Bucky (Sebastian Stan), who has worked with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) for years. Other members of the Thunderbolts include Red Guardian (David Harbour), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Marvel Studios Has Four Movies Releasing in 2025

After releasing only one movie in 2024, Marvel Studios is ramping things up big time in 2024 with four theatrical releases currently on the schedule. The first is Captain America: Brave New World, which is scheduled to premiere on February 14. Thunderbolts* will follow shortly after in May, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps hitting theaters on July 25, two weeks after James Gunn's Superman flies into theaters. Lastly, Marvel has yet to delay Blade from its November 7 release date, but given the plethora of issues and setbacks facing the project, it's highly unlikely it sticks to a 2025 release.

Thunderbolts* will release in theaters on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates and find tickets below to see Deadpool & Wolverine, now playing in theaters.

