Uh-oh. It would seem that we're getting a sneak peek, that maybe we shouldn't be, of a big reveal ahead of the Thunderbolts* release in May. The new team features some old faces including James "Bucky" Buchanan Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Red Guardian (David Harbour), all of whom are getting Funko Pops! ahead of the movie's release. Also included in the drop is Sentry, which may or may not be a huge spoiler for the movie. As speculated, the character Sentry looks to be the villain and we're also getting a look at his suit in Funko Pop form. Fans have long since speculated that Sentry will be played by Lewis Pullman (Top Gun 2), who has gone by Bob in the trailers so far.

Thunderbolts* follows a group of rogues and/or supervillains recruited by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) who fans may remember from either the post-credits scene of Black Widow or her appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The movie, reminiscent of DC Comic's Suicide Squad-type team-up for those needing a frame of reference. In addition to Bucky, John Walker, Yelena, and the Red Guardian, we'll also see Ghost a.k.a. Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen) whom we last saw in Ant-Man & The Wasp, as well as Taskmaster a.k.a. Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko) from Black Widow.

Bucky Barnes Leads a Reluctant Group in 'Thunderbolts*'

While the group as a whole is recruited by Valentina, the trailers show Bucky taking on a leadership role within the group. For some time, fans have been concerned that Bucky is out of place among the more true-blue rogue figures assembled for The Thunderbolts*, but that reason might become more apparent when the movie premieres in May. The movie reunites Bucky and John Walker, probably to a mutual detestation, after the events of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It's also likely that Bucky and Yelena have crossed paths before this, when he was The Winter Soldier, and she was still a Black Widow operative. Her sister, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), mentioned encountering the Winter Solider on a mission during Captain America: The Winter Soldier, so again, it's not unlikely.

As for Sentry, whose real name in the comics is Robert Reynolds, was first introduced in 2000. His powers in the comics were derived from a special serum, so could that be another super soldier serum gone wrong? In the trailer, Sentry, only heard in an ominous voice, makes people disappear into nothing but a shadow with a deep percussive sound accompanying it.

Thunderbolts* releases in theaters May 2. Check out the Funko Pops, available for preorder this week. Watch the trailer below. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

