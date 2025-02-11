We’re now only a few days away from the release of Captain America: Brave New World, the first blockbuster and MCU movie of 2025, but unlike last year, Marvel has plans for much more than just one feature film this year. Following Brave New World is Thunderbolts*, which has been set for release on May 2, and will feature the return of MCU characters from Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and more. Empire Magazine has a new look at the film, showing Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) peeking around a corner with Bob/Sentry (Lewis Pullman), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and John Walker/US Agent (Wyatt Russell). The report also features interviews with several cast members, including Pugh, who weighs in on where we find Yelena in the new movie:

“She’s a completely different person to the person you would assume she would be. She’s coming out of a few years of quite traumatic events. Where does that leave a person?”

Marvel fans have been craving more team-up content in the post-Endgame era, which has largely been more self-contained stories with the exception of post-credit scenes and The Marvels. Fans now get to see some of their favorite antiheroes come together to stop one of the biggest threats the MCU has ever seen, Sentry. Invincible and Walking Dead star Steven Yeun was previously attached to the role of Sentry, but he departed the project due to scheduling conflicts and was later replaced by Pullman. Also confirmed to star Thunderbolts* are Black Widow veterans David Harbour and Olga Kurylenko, who portray Red Guardian and Taskmaster, respectively. After winning a Golden Globe and being nominated for an Oscar, Sebastian Stan has also been tapped to reprise his role as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier.

Marvel Once Had Four Movies Scheduled for Release in 2025

Marvel currently has three movies set for release this year, with Captain America: Brave New World later this week on February 14, Thunderbolts* on May 2, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25. However, Marvel had previously set Blade to be released on November 7, but the film was removed from the release schedule entirely last year. Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie has been plagued with turmoil since it was announced all the way back in 2019, and although Kevin Feige assures fans Blade will make his big screen debut one day, it’s hard to be optimistic about a movie that was supposed to be released several years ago.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2. Check out the new image from the film above