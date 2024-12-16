Some of the most unpredictable characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe will come together to form a team in the upcoming Thunderbolts*. Entertainment Weekly has released new images from the blockbuster, featuring the return of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Devoted fans of the franchise can surely remember how the character has been attempting to assemble this team throughout multiple stories set in the series. Thunderbolts* will see Valentina's dream coming to life on the big screen. There are only a few months left until audiences discover why it was so important for the villain to form her own twisted version of The Avengers.

Thunderbolts* will feature a team consisting of the Red Guardian (David Harbour), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and the Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). Marvel Studios is keeping the premise of this story under wraps. While not much is known about the team's mission, the movie has the potential of bringing many storylines from across the MCU together. Time will tell if Thunderbolts* will launch the franchise into the future, or if it will only function as a prelude to the highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was introduced during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Since her first appearance, it was evident that the character was looking forward to expanding her grasp on the government. Julia Louis-Dreyfus reprised the role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where it was revealed that she had been married to Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) at some point. Thunderbolts* will continue Valentina's journey as a powerful villain. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has met his match with the antagonist capable of bringing together her own enhanced team.

When Is 'Thunderbolts*' Coming to Theaters?

Thunderbolts* will be released in theaters on May 2, 2025. The movie will be a part of a very special year for the MCU. Marvel Studios is also set to launch Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four: The Next Steps on the big screen next year. After struggling for the last few years thanks to the pandemic and mixed box office results for their productions, Marvel Studios is ready to return to the box office heights they reached in the last decade. Thunderbolts* will be right at the center of that initiative.

You can check out the new images from Thunderbolts* above, before the movie premieres in theaters on May 2, 2025.