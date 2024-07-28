It's not often that we see the offspring of heroes or villains in the MCU that aren't already adults themselves. An exception to the convention, revealed during the Marvel panel in Hall H of San Diego Comic Con, John Walker (Wyatt Russell) will have a young child in Thunderbolts.

Fans (or haters) last saw John Walker in the 2021 series Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. At the very end, we see Walker meet Valentina Allegra de Fontaine played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It's there that we get our confirmation that Walker will go from the next Captain America (as he had hoped) to US Agent. The Captain America mantel instead (rightfully) taken over by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), one of Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) best friends.

What Else Do We Know About 'Thunderbolts*'?

Image Via Disney+

This development brings us now to set up the highly anticipated 2025 Thunderbolts movie, bringing together a team of supervillains to go on a mission. Walker will be joined by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) Red Guardian (David Harbour), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) and more. The reunion of Bucky and Walker will likely make fans eat themselves out of their popcorn, as their animosity was evident in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Tonight at San Diego Comic Con, footage from the Thunderbolts was also shown to audience members.

Also at the panel, fans got to hear from Louis-Dreyfus who says "Valentina is after power, control, and I would say, just generally she wants to kick ass in the Marvel universe." That apparently means assembling a team of supervillains rather than superheroes. The looser view of good and evil may get her closer to what she wants. With someone as close to the American military as John Walker, it's likely why she picked him, but now with a family on the line, could we see him change because of what's at stake?

Thunderbolts* will release in 2025.