Thunderbolts* is one of the most intriguing prospects on the movie calendar right now, and luckily, we're only a month or so away from seeing it on the big screen. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's selection of anti-heroes is getting the big screen treatment, and we've just had a glimpse of some new footage from the movie, which we can tell you all about thanks to Collider's Britta DeVore, who saw it firsthand at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Jefferson Starship plays in the background while Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Red Guardian (David Harbour) drive through the city and banter back and forth as the group's hopeful leaders. Meanwhile in the back of their box truck, Yelena (Florence Pugh), Ava (Hannah John-Kamen), and John (Wyatt Russell) talk about their badass weapons. When Bucky and Alexie can't agree on a plan, Bucky simply drives the box truck into their target destination and the group emerges from the vehicle, attacking their enemies. But, the ragtag group soon realized they didn't need to jump through all the hoops they just did because Valentina left the door wide open for them. Some quips are exchanged between Valentina and the rest of the group, with the comedic timing of Julia Louis-Dreyfus proving to be the true hero of the movie. While the footage was only shown behind closed doors, Marvel does have something for fans at home. The studio released a behind-the-scenes featurette for the newest Marvel film, and it also announces that tickets for the highly anticipated installment will go on sale next week on April 7.

Thunderbolts* Will Feel Like a Gritty A24 Assassin Movie, Says Florence Pugh

What we do know about Thunderbolts* is that the tone is going to feel a little different this time around — and it sounds a lot more like BEEF meets A24 than the typical Marvel spectacle. “It ended up becoming this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes,” Pugh revealed, highlighting just how offbeat the movie feels in comparison to her previous MCU outing in Black Widow. Schreier, who directed multiple episodes of Netflix’s BEEF and has experience working with A24, backed up that sentiment — noting that the DNA of his past work definitely found its way into Thunderbolts*.

“There’s a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy.”

This tonal shift is in line with Marvel’s post-Endgame strategy of letting its characters stretch into new genres. With Captain America: Brave New World and Daredevil: Born Again already kicking off the year, Thunderbolts* will help keep that momentum going as 2025 ramps up into one of Marvel’s biggest years ever.

Following Thunderbolts*, fans can expect Ironheart and The Fantastic Four: First Steps to round out the current storytelling phase — before the MCU barrels full-speed into the multiverse madness of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. A fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland is also in active development.

Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2, 2025. Keep an eye on Collider for more exclusive updates.