Thunderbolts* Will Feel Like a Gritty A24 Assassin Movie, Says Florence Pugh
What we do know about Thunderbolts* is that the tone is going to feel a little different this time around — and it sounds a lot more like BEEF meets A24 than the typical Marvel spectacle. “It ended up becoming this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes,” Pugh revealed, highlighting just how offbeat the movie feels in comparison to her previous MCU outing in Black Widow. Schreier, who directed multiple episodes of Netflix’s BEEF and has experience working with A24, backed up that sentiment — noting that the DNA of his past work definitely found its way into Thunderbolts*.
“There’s a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy.”
This tonal shift is in line with Marvel’s post-Endgame strategy of letting its characters stretch into new genres. With Captain America: Brave New World and Daredevil: Born Again already kicking off the year, Thunderbolts* will help keep that momentum going as 2025 ramps up into one of Marvel’s biggest years ever.
Following Thunderbolts*, fans can expect Ironheart and The Fantastic Four: First Steps to round out the current storytelling phase — before the MCU barrels full-speed into the multiverse madness of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. A fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland is also in active development.
Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2, 2025. Keep an eye on Collider for more exclusive updates.
Thunderbolts*
- Release Date
- May 2, 2025
- Director
- Jake Schreier
- Writers
- Lee Sung-jin, Eric Pearson, Joanna Calo