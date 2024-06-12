The Big Picture Julia Louis-Dreyfus will make a grand return as Valentina in Thunderbolts, promising a deeper portrayal of the enigmatic character.

Fans can speculate about Valentina's physicality in the movie as Louis-Dreyfus hints at possible action scenes.

Thunderbolts will focus on a more human story with practical stunts instead of CGI, featuring a star-studded cast.

The MCU's most enigmatic character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, is making a grand return in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. And who better to play her than the incredibly talented and hilarious Julia Louis-Dreyfus? In a recent chat with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for her upcoming film Tuesday, Louis-Dreyfus dropped some tantalizing hints about her role, but as always, kept things deliciously mysterious. Louis-Dreyfus is no stranger to playing multi-layered characters, and it sounds like her portrayal of Valentina in Thunderbolts will be no exception.

When asked about her collaboration with director Jake Schreier and how it might have unearthed new aspects of Val, Louis-Dreyfus was tight-lipped but definitely intrigued us with her comments, which hinted at a more substantial role for a character who has previously just lurked in the shadows of the 'cameo' void. "Yes, without a doubt. But I can't tell you what it is. But yes, this is hopefully a much, shall we say, deeper portrayal of Valentina." While she didn’t spill the beans, the promise of a “deeper portrayal” has us all guessing. What new dimensions will Schreier bring out in Valentina? Given Schreier's unique directorial style, we can expect some serious character development and maybe even a twist or two.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Might be Getting Physical in 'Thunderbolts'

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the burning questions Marvel fans have is whether we'll see Valentina throwing some punches in Thunderbolts. Louis-Dreyfus has expressed a desire to get in on the action in previous interviews, but when pressed by Nemiroff on whether her wish would come true, she remained coy, saying she wasn't allowed to say. Classic Marvel secrecy! While we’re left hanging, it’s fun to speculate. Will Valentina step out from behind the scenes and into the fray? Will she trade her stylish suits for combat gear? Only time will tell, but we’re rooting for some epic fight scenes.

In a separate interview with the New York Times, Louis-Dreyfus elaborated on her increased physicality in the movie, additionally noting that the film would see Marvel go "back to its roots" with a more human story, and staying away from CGI in favor of a more practical approach. Louis-Dreyfus revealed:

"It’s very well organized. Very methodical. And I don’t mean that in a negative way. Particularly on this film, they’re very much focused on, frankly, the human story, believe it or not. They’re trying to sort of go back to their roots, as it were. And so there’s a lot of focus on that. They’re trying to stay away from as much C.G.I. or whatever as possible, so that the stunts are, like, everywhere. And in fact, I had to do a couple. Well, I’m making this out to sound like I’m flying through the air like Captain America or whatever, but I’m not. It’s just a very, very, very, very brief stunt."

The confirmed cast for the massive ensemble movie alongside Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. In other casting news, Geraldine Viswanathan has replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role, and Lewis Pullman is now playing Sentry following Steven Yeun’s unexpected exit, both due to conflicts with scheduling. Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Schreier, Thunderbolts is certainly shaping up to take the MCU in an interesting new direction.

The film is slated for a May 2, 2025, release. Stay tuned to Collider for more.