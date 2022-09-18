One of the most mysterious characters in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). When she was first introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) and then made a follow-up appearance in the end credits sequence of Black Widow (2021), she clearly seemed to be recruiting some more unsavory, morally complex characters from the MCU. Why was she doing this? Well, we're still not exactly sure what Fontaine's intentions are, but we do know now that she is putting together a rather remarkable group of people (apart from the Avengers of course). Thunderbolts* (2025) is being touted as the conclusion to Marvel's Phase 5 of the Multiverse Saga, bringing together an ensemble cast of former villains and anti-heroes from the prior films and Disney+ shows. The Thunderbolts have a long and complicated history in the comics, with a constantly changing roster and varying motivations, so a live-action adaptation for the super team could go a variety of ways.

Following its announcement at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, we finally got our first real good look at the film at the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studio Showcase at the 2022 D23 Expo, where the full roster and cast were revealed among other details for the anticipated project. To find out more about this unlikely alliance, simply read below to find out everything we know so far about Marvel's Thunderbolts*.

Marvel's Thunderbolts* is currently scheduled to premiere on May 5, 2025.

The film was originally set to arrive on July 26, 2024, before being delayed to December 20, 2024, and then further delayed to July 25, 2025, before moving up to its current release.

Thunderbolts* will be the second of three Marvel movies released in 2025, with the others being Captain America: Brave New World in February and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July.

However, the release was put on hold due to the writers and actors' strike. The film was slated to begin principal photography in June 2023. During CinemaCon 2024, Feige revealed that the movie would now be adding an asterisk next to its name, although, he said audiences will have to wait and see the movie themselves to know its true meaning.

8 Will 'Thunderbolts*' Be in Theaters?

Yes, Thunderbolts*, like all Marvel Studios films, will receive an exclusive theatrical release including in IMAX theaters. The movie will help kick off a jam-packed summer movie season in 2025, leading an all-star slate of titles that also includes Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Superman, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and the previously mentioned The Fantastic Four: First Steps, among many others.

7 Is There a Trailer for 'Thunderbolts*'?

The teaser trailer for Thunderbolts* was released online by Marvel Studios on September 23, 2024. Set to Pixies' alt-rock classic "Where Is My Mind?" the three-and-a-half minute teaser warns audiences to be "careful who you assemble," as it shows our ragtag team of anti-heroes being set up in their latest mission.

An extended special look at Thunderbolts* was released online on November 9, 2024, shortly after it was shown at a presentation at D23 Brazil. The spot opens with Yelena, Red Guardian, John Walker, and Ghost traveling in a van through the desert while being chased down by some nefarious forces. It's not before long that Bucky Barnes catches up to them on his motorcycle, and takes out their adversaries, before ultimately targeting them. The rest of the sneak peek plays out like a traditional trailer, set to "Possum Kingdom" by Toadies.

The final trailer for Thunderbolts* was released on February 9, 2025, during Super Bowl LIX. The latest preview of the film gave us a better glimpse at the plot, also suggesting that "Bob" (aka Sentry) will serve as the film's main antagonist. The trailer is set to the classic 80s rock ballad "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" by Starship.

The first promotional material we got for Thunderbolts* arrived at the 2022 D23 Expo, which was before the film had even started filming yet. So with no footage to give to the D23 audience, did Marvel Studios leader Kevin Feige have any promotional material to share? Well yes he did, with a snazzy piece of concept art from artist Andy Park, showing the whole team in all their glory with a collection of lights or camera flashes shining upon them.

From left to right, the team consists of Valentina, Ghost, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, and Taskmaster. When Feige premiered the cast at the showcase, he also brought on stage director Jake Schrier (Beef) along with most of the main cast.

A few years later, at San Diego Comic Con 2024, the cast and crew of Thunderbolts* took to the stage to premiere the first footage for the new anti-hero team-up film. While the footage was screened behind closed doors, we thankfully were in attendance to get a proper first look at the film. The trailer begins with Yelena finally reuniting with her "father", Aleksei (more commonly known as the Red Guardian). Red Guardian once again looks like he'll be the source of much of the film's comic relief, while also trying to be a good parent to his surrogate daughter. The trailer also gives an update as to what some of the other Thunderbolts team members have been up to, such as John Walker becoming a father.

Yelena and John Walker come face to face when they are recruited to retrieve an item of interest. They also meet Ghost and Taskmaster, both of whom have some brand-new comic-accurate costumes this time around. They start off as combatants at first until they are interrupted by a man named Bob. Little do any of them know that Bob is a very important individual, and he'll be the catalyst behind a new superhero team's creation. A team that, per Red Guardian's own words, will be worthy of being on the front of a Wheaties box.